DRINKS

Sips & Drips

Hot Coffee
$3.00+
House Blended Iced Coffee
$3.75+
Espresso
$2.50+
Americano
$4.00+
Cappuccino
$4.50+
Latte
$4.50+
Beachy Mocha
$4.75+

Espresso, milk, chocolate and cinnamon.

Double Overhead
$4.50+

Double shot of espresso topped with house coffee.

Buzz Buzz
$4.75+

Espresso, honey, nutmeg, and milk

Lava Java Mocha
$4.75+

Espresso, Expedition Hot Sauce (spicy with a kick!), chocolate, and milk

Filthy Chai Latte
$4.75+
Coco Swell
$4.75+

Espresso, coconut water, honey and cinnamon.

Cardamom + Agave
$4.75+
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
$4.25+

Freshly squeezed lemonade

Organic Hot Tea
$3.50
Iced Tea on Tap
$4.25+
Chai Latte
$4.25+
Matcha Latte
$3.95+
Hot Chocolate
$4.00+

Warm up with our signature hot chocolate!

Smoothies

Salz Classic
$7.50+

strawberry, banana, blueberry, yogurt, apple juice

Pina Colada Smoothie
$7.50+

Refreshing Pina Colada Smoothie made with pineapple, mango, and banana, blended together with a splash of coconut cream and coconut milk

Strawberry Banana
$7.50+

strawberry, banana, yogurt, apple juice

PB&J
$7.50+

strawberry, peanut butter, banana, honey, yogurt almond milk

Cacao-abunga
$8.50+
AntiOxy
$8.50+

acai, blueberry, strawberry, yogurt, coconut water, apple juice

The Hulk
$8.50+

Swellin' Frappes

Wake N Shake
$8.00+

homemade vanilla ice cream, oreo, caramel, and cold brew coffee (decaf available)

Salis-Berry Shortcake
$8.00+

homemade vanilla ice cream, strawberries and graham cracker

Sea Foam
$8.00+

homemade vanilla ice cream, mint, chocolate and oreo

S'mores
$8.00+

homemade vanilla ice cream, chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker

Chunky Monkey
$8.00+

homemade vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, banana, chocolate, and coconut flakes

Chocolate
$8.00+
Vanilla
$8.00+
Chocolate Peanut Butter
$8.00+

Cold Pressed Juices

Cold Pressed Apple Juice
$5.50
Cold Pressed Orange Juice
$5.50
Liquid Sunshine
$9.00

Fresh Squeezed Cold Pressed Juice - 16oz bottle, or served over ice. Ingredients: ginger, tumeric, dates, oranges, celtic sea salt, black pepper

Cooler Drinks

Bottled Water
$2.00
Nesquik Strawberry Milk
$2.50
Nesquik Chocolate Milk
$2.50
Culture Pop Soda
$3.00
Coca Cola
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Gatorade
$2.00
Coconut Water
$4.00
Peach Out Kombucha
$3.00
Seltzer
$5.50

FOOD

Organic Acai & Smoothie Bowls

Create Your Own Bowl
$8.00

Our signature acai topped with your favorite toppings.

Whole Shebang
$14.00

Local's Favorite! Our signature acai topped with granola, peanut butter, coconut flakes, banana, strawberries, blueberries and honey drizzle.

The Groundswell
$14.00

Our signature organic acai topped with organic unrefined coconut oil, peanut butter, banana, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, goji berries and agave

Boss Babe
$16.00

Organic acai blended with cacao powder, banana, peanut butter, chia seeds & coconut milk. Topped with coconut flakes, bee pollen, cacao nibs, bananas, strawberries & blueberries​.

Piña Colada Smoothie Bowl
$16.00

Pineapple, mango, and banana, blended together with a splash of coconut cream and coconut milk. Topped with our homemade Tropical Granola (GF), coconut flakes, banana, strawberries and drizzled with honey

Breakfast Noms

Breakfast Sandwich
$5.50

Your choice of a locally homemade bagel or english muffin with grilled organic cage-free egg and American cheese. Add your choice of meat/s

Big Sprout Breakfast Sandwich
$8.00

Your choice of a toasted bagel or english muffin with a grilled egg, cheddar, spinach, arugula, ripe vine tomato, sliced avocado, and basil pesto aioli.

Cool Hand Luke
$11.00

The Big Sprout Breakfast Sandwich - Lifeguard Style! (all meats)

Avo Toast
$9.00

2 pieces of Anarosa's 6 grain artisan bread, toasted + topped with a touch of butter, smashed avocado, freshly grated parmesan cheese, Himalayan sea salt and cracked pepper

Breads & Spreads
$4.50

Andyman's bagel toasted with our homemade whipped cream cheese or spread

Lunch Sandwiches

Surf Gobbler
$13.00

Roasted turkey, sharp cheddar, crispy bacon, sliced avocado and our homemade basil pesto aioli. Choose toasted six grain bread from Annarosa's Bakery, tortilla wrap, or gluten free wrap.

Swell BLTT Wrap
$13.00

Oven-roasted sliced turkey, bacon, spinach, arugula, tomato, and mayo on a tortilla wrap or gluten free wrap.

Baked Goods

Baked Fresh Daily In House!
Banana Bread With Walnuts
$5.00
GF Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
$5.00

A thick slice of our homemade gluten free chocolate chip banana bread

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.75

Grab & Go

Banana
$1.50
Kettle Chips
$2.50
Beach Balls
$8.50

Homemade Energy Bites Ingredients: overnight soaked almonds, raw cashews, soaked chia seeds, ground flax seed, dates, cacao powder, collagen powder, cardamom, coconut oil, celtic sea salt, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, gluten free granola Allergy Note: Contains Nuts

Berry Fruit Cup
$6.00

DOGS

Bark Bowls

Nauti Dog
$3.50

Turkey Sausage + American Cheese

Ruff Seas
$3.50

Ham & Peanut Butter

Barkin' N Eggs
$4.50

1 grilled egg & 2 strips of crispy bacon