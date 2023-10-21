Groundswell Surf Cafe Seabrook
DRINKS
Sips & Drips
Espresso, milk, chocolate and cinnamon.
Double shot of espresso topped with house coffee.
Espresso, honey, nutmeg, and milk
Espresso, Expedition Hot Sauce (spicy with a kick!), chocolate, and milk
Espresso, coconut water, honey and cinnamon.
Freshly squeezed lemonade
Warm up with our signature hot chocolate!
Smoothies
strawberry, banana, blueberry, yogurt, apple juice
Refreshing Pina Colada Smoothie made with pineapple, mango, and banana, blended together with a splash of coconut cream and coconut milk
strawberry, banana, yogurt, apple juice
strawberry, peanut butter, banana, honey, yogurt almond milk
acai, blueberry, strawberry, yogurt, coconut water, apple juice
Swellin' Frappes
homemade vanilla ice cream, oreo, caramel, and cold brew coffee (decaf available)
homemade vanilla ice cream, strawberries and graham cracker
homemade vanilla ice cream, mint, chocolate and oreo
homemade vanilla ice cream, chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker
homemade vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, banana, chocolate, and coconut flakes
Cold Pressed Juices
Cooler Drinks
FOOD
Organic Acai & Smoothie Bowls
Our signature acai topped with your favorite toppings.
Local's Favorite! Our signature acai topped with granola, peanut butter, coconut flakes, banana, strawberries, blueberries and honey drizzle.
Our signature organic acai topped with organic unrefined coconut oil, peanut butter, banana, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, goji berries and agave
Organic acai blended with cacao powder, banana, peanut butter, chia seeds & coconut milk. Topped with coconut flakes, bee pollen, cacao nibs, bananas, strawberries & blueberries.
Pineapple, mango, and banana, blended together with a splash of coconut cream and coconut milk. Topped with our homemade Tropical Granola (GF), coconut flakes, banana, strawberries and drizzled with honey
Breakfast Noms
Your choice of a locally homemade bagel or english muffin with grilled organic cage-free egg and American cheese. Add your choice of meat/s
Your choice of a toasted bagel or english muffin with a grilled egg, cheddar, spinach, arugula, ripe vine tomato, sliced avocado, and basil pesto aioli.
The Big Sprout Breakfast Sandwich - Lifeguard Style! (all meats)
2 pieces of Anarosa's 6 grain artisan bread, toasted + topped with a touch of butter, smashed avocado, freshly grated parmesan cheese, Himalayan sea salt and cracked pepper
Andyman's bagel toasted with our homemade whipped cream cheese or spread
Lunch Sandwiches
Roasted turkey, sharp cheddar, crispy bacon, sliced avocado and our homemade basil pesto aioli. Choose toasted six grain bread from Annarosa's Bakery, tortilla wrap, or gluten free wrap.
Oven-roasted sliced turkey, bacon, spinach, arugula, tomato, and mayo on a tortilla wrap or gluten free wrap.
Baked Goods
Grab & Go
Homemade Energy Bites Ingredients: overnight soaked almonds, raw cashews, soaked chia seeds, ground flax seed, dates, cacao powder, collagen powder, cardamom, coconut oil, celtic sea salt, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, gluten free granola Allergy Note: Contains Nuts