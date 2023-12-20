Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street 8121 W 3rd Street
HOT DRINKS
Drip Coffee
Chai
Espresso & Milk
Hot Chocolate
Travel Boxes
COLD DRINKS
Cold Brew
Espresso on Ice
Iced Americano
Iced Chai
Iced Tea
Specialty Drinks
Iced Seasonal Beverages
COLD CASE
Packaged Food
- Overnight Muesli$6.75
Heart Healthy & Delicious: Whole grain wheat, date crumbles, sunflower seeds, raisin, whole grain rye, whole grain barley, whole grain oats, whole grain triticale (wheat), flaxseed, almonds, walnuts, banana, blueberries, almond milk, cinnamon, chia seeds
- Oatmeal$6.75Out of stock
Sticks to your ribs: Oatmeal, Maple Syrup, Granola, Fresh seasonal fruit
- Organic Parfait$7.75
Tart & Sweet: organic yogurt, strawberry chia jam, organic berries, house-made gluten free granola
- Vegan Mango Parfait$7.75
- Granola (Single Serving)$5.50Out of stock
Crunchy, Classic, & Made from Scratch: gf rolled oats, shredded coconut, sliced almonds, pepitas, pecans, chia seeds, dark brown sugar, agave, sunflower oil, cranberries, dried fruit
- Granola (Jar)$13.00Out of stock
Crunchy, Classic, & Made from Scratch: gf rolled oats, shredded coconut, sliced almonds, pepitas, pecans, chia seeds, dark brown sugar, agave, sunflower oil, cranberries, dried fruit
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich$12.50
Perfect lunch on the go: ciabatta, organic roasted chicken, pepper jack, roasted bell pepper, sundried tomato & basil pesto.
- Chicken Salad$12.50
Just like your mamma made it: Organic Chicken, organic butter lettuce, herbed walnuts, soft boiled organic egg, shaved radish, pickled carrots & herbed vinaigrette
- Herbed Quinoa Salad$7.95Out of stock
Just like your hippie aunt made it: Lundberg farm organic quinoa, toasted almonds, pickled onions, cucumber, dill, mint, tarragon & red wine vinaigrette
- Protein Snack$5.95
charcuterie for those on the run
- Fruit Medley$5.50
- Banana$1.75Out of stock
- Short Rib Sandwich$12.50
- Juan Choconat$8.00+Out of stock
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.50
- Roasted Veggie Salad$10.00
- Farro Salad$12.50
Bottled Beverages
- Coconut Water$3.50
- Cold Brew Bottle$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.50
- Cold Brew Growler$16.99
- Mountain Valley Water 16 oz$3.00
- Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 16 oz$3.00
- Nitro Cold Brew Can$4.99
- Mexican Coke$2.75
- Bitches Brew Cold Brew Can$4.99
- Nitro Cold Brew Can 4 Pack$16.00
- Coconut Water Can$5.00
- Regenerative Organic Cold Brew$4.99
- Yerba Mate Can$3.99
- Mela Can$3.99
Better Booch
- Ginger Better Booch Can$4.50
- Pear Better Booch Can$4.50
- Revival Better Booch Can$4.50Out of stock
- Morning Glory Better Booch Can$4.50Out of stock
- Citrus Sunrise Better Booch Can$4.50
- Cherry Retreat Better Booch Can$4.50
- Rose Bliss Better Booch Can$4.50
- Hibiscus Healer Better Booch Can$4.50
- Island Hopper Better Booch Can$4.50
Juice
PASTRIES
Croissants
Loaves
- Vegan Banana Walnut Loaf$5.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Coffee Cake$5.00
- GF Pumpkin Chocolate Chip$5.00
- GF Zucchini Flaxseed$5.00
- Vegan Banana Loaf Full Loaf$16.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Coffee Cake Full Loaf$16.00Out of stock
- GF Pumpkin Loaf - Full Loaf$16.00Out of stock
- GF Zucchini Loaf - Full Loaf$16.00Out of stock
- Red Velvet Loaf$5.00Out of stock
Muffins
Cookies
Other/Seasonal
MERCH
Apparel
- Embroidered Cap$24.00
An unstructured 6-panel cotton hat with a flat, flexible brim. Embroidered locally in Los Angeles with our signature flower or new signature wordmark.
- Angel City Tote Bag$18.00
This collapsable tote bag is illustrated with the bold flavors that make up our signature Angel City blend. When not in use, just stuff it back into its attached pocket for a convenient carryall during all your busy days in the City of Angels or elsewhere.
- Groundwork Beanie$20.00
Filters
- Ocha Pack Tea Bags$6.00
Ocha Tea Bags are the simplest method for brewing your favorite loose leaf Groundwork teas. Simply add tea to your disposable Ocha Tea Strainer, steep and enjoy!
- Chemex Square Filters$8.95Out of stock
Chemex Bonded Filters catch sediment and natural oils produced by your coffee so all that’s in your cup is an ultra-bright and clean brew.
- Chemex Flat Filters$8.95Out of stock
Chemex Bonded Filters catch sediment and natural oils produced by your coffee so all that’s in your cup is an ultra-bright and clean brew.
- Hario Filters 6 Cup$6.95
The Hario V60 is one of our favorite methods of pour-over brewing, and the Hario V60 Filters are designed for seamless brewing and cleanup.
- Melitta Cone Filters #4$5.95Out of stock
Need filterd for your home coffe maker? Look no further. These work on almost any at home brewing machine.
Hardware
- Chemex 8 Cup$40.00
Coffee purists appreciate the classic styling of this carafe with wood collar and tie. The Chemex filter drip method eliminates bitterness, and the slow brewing allows full flavor from the best coffee beans. Unlike flat bottom filters, the conical shape concentrates grounds at the bottom of the filter, ensuring a clear flavorful coffee without fail. Elegant, eco-friendly and simple!
- Hario Skerton$50.00Out of stock
This coffee grinder is small, lightweight, and can be easily adjusted to different grind sizes, making it the perfect personal grinder for traveling or small kitchen storage. Plus, the ceramic burrs of the Hario Ceramic Coffee Mill will never rust, guaranteeing the flavor of your coffee is preserved.
- Hario Kettle Buono$65.95Out of stock
Shaped like a beehive, this stylish stainless steel kettle is perfect for pour-over brewing. With a long, slender gooseneck spout you’ll have more precision with every pour.
- Hario Range Server$29.00Out of stock
The Hario V60 Range Server is made with heat-resistant glass and is designed to fit all V60 Series products, although the range server can also easily be used with a Clever Dripper brewer or Teaze Tea Infuser. Simply brew and serve!
- Teaze Tea Infuser$20.95Out of stock
This innovative teapot takes all the hassle out of brewing loose leaf tea by dispensing brewed tea directly into your mug while a stainless steel filter retains all the leaves. The Teaze Tea Infuser is ideal for both hot and iced teas.
- Hario V60 Ceramic$25.00
The Hario V60 brewer is elegant, compact, and produces a bright, clean brew. Designed for precision, this method is hands-on and requires attention to detail. We recommend using with a gooseneck kettle for the ultimate pour-over coffee experience.
- Hario Cold Brewer$25.00
Make your own cold brew at home with just coffee and water. This 1L bottle brews about 4 cups of cold brew coffee. Simply add ground coffee to the reusable filter, fill with water and refrigerate for 12-24 hours.