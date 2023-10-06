Gryphon 337 Bull Street
Entree*
Asian Salmon
Asian marinated salmon, spiced couscous,spinach, madarin oranges, toasted almonds, tomato, Kalamata olives, red curry sauce and lobster aioili
Shrimp and Grits
Gulf Coast shrimp with creamy smoked Gouda, stone ground grits, tomatoes,green onions and chopped bacon
Brined Pork Tenderloin
Brined orange and ginger pork tenderloin, sweet and herb potato hash, charred broccoli with a hint of maple, topped with a fried egg served with a spinach, gorgonzola and balsamic vinaigrette salad
Quiche of the Day
Chefs choice served with fresh melon and green salad
Sandwich*
Prosciutto Panini
Prosciutto, Manchego cheese, fig spread, arugula and pear pressed on a baguette
Smoked Salmon Club
Smoked salmon with herb cream cheese,avocado mash, Applewood bacon, tomato and greens on a toasted organic sprouted multigrain bread
Moroccan Chicken
Moroccan spice rubbed chicken with red onion marmalade, Zatar dill yogurt sauce and arugula on rosemary Focaccia bread
Mexicali Avocado Toast
Toasted organic sprouted multigrain bread, avocado mash, radishes, pepitas and queso fresco with a house made salsa (corn, black, beans, red onions and lime creme
Salad*
Stacked Cobb
Stacked Cobb salad with chicken, avocado, tomato, Gorgonzola, bacon and mixed greens with a Gryphon green goddess dressing
Burrata Salad
Fresh Burrata cheese salad with crisp prosciutto, Kalamata olives, cantaloupe, grape tomatoes, fresh basil and arugula dressed with white balsamic vinagrette
Root Vegetable Salad
Root vegetable- roasted carrots, broccoli, cauliflower,beets, sweet and herbed potatoes, pickled red onions, quinoa and candied bacon dressed with a Vermont Maple vinaigrette
Beverage*
Iced Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Ooh La Lacoste
Harney & Sons Earl Grey tea, lavender, vanilla and steamed milk
Savannah Strawberry Spritzer
Muddled strawberries and sparkling water with orange blossom essence
Altanta Peach
Peach nectar with fresh lime juice and ginger-infused sparkling water
Blueberry Lemonade
Freshly pressed lemons, cane sugar and blueberry puree
Cucumber Cooler
Limoncello, sparkling water, fresh mint and cucumber
Lemonade
In house fresh made sweet lemonade