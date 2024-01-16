Gale Street Inn - Diamond Lake 935 Diamond lake Rd
APPETIZERS
- COCKTAIL SHRIMP
four gently poached and chilled shrimp, horseradish cocktail sauce, fresh lemon.$20.00
- FRIED CALAMARI
calamari, fresh lemon, cocktail sauce$19.00
- LAMB LOLLIPOPS
lamb lollipops, brandy peppercorn sauce.$24.00
- MEATBALL & POLENTA
prime meatball, creamy polenta, marinara sauce.$15.00
- SAUSAGE & PEPPERS
grilled italian sausage, roasted peppers, garlic white wine sauce.$15.00
- STEAM MUSSELS
red sauce or white wine sauce.$18.00
SALADS
- OUT OF STOCKPEACH BURRATA SALADOUT OF STOCK$24.00
- HOUSE SALAD
organic spring mix greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, kalamata olives, house dressing.$10.00
- CLASSIC CAESAR
Chopped romaine lettuce , caesar dressing, garlic croutons, shaved grana padano.$12.00
- OUR WEDGE SALAD
Iceberg wegde lettuce, blue cheese dressing, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, hard boiled egg, nueske bacon, cucumber, blue cheese crumbled.$12.00
- ROASTED BEETS SALAD
Roasted red and golden beets, spring mix greens, house dressing, goat cheese, roasted pistachios, aged balsamic.$12.00
- GREEK VILLAGE SALAD
mighty vine tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, bell peppers, cucumber, oregano, house dressing, feta cheese.$12.00
- BURRATA CAPREZE SALAD
Beefsteak tomato, fresh pesto basil, imported burrata, house dressing, aged balsamic.$20.00
GALE STREET PRIME RIB
STEAKS & CHOPS
- SPECIAL SKIRT STEAK$45.00
- 8oz FILET
8oz center cut filet, mashed potato, au jus.$53.00
- 16oz PRIME NEW YORK STRIP
15oz prime new york strip steak, mashed potato, au jus.$65.00
- 20oz PRIME BONE IN RIBEYE
20oz prime bone in ribeye, mashed potato, au jus.$70.00
- 16oz VEAL CHOP MARSALA
16oz veal chop, mashed potato, wild mushrooms marsala sauce,$64.00
- 20oz PORK CHOPS
two 10oz center cut pork chops, mashed potatoes, pepperoncini, cherry pepper, cipollini onions, garlic white wine sauce.$37.00
- ENTREE LAMB CHOPS
22oz lamb chops, mashed potatoes, asparagus, brandy peppercorn sauce.$55.00
SEAFOOD
- STUFFED HALIBUT$55.00
- SALMON PICCATA
broiled scottish salmon, sautéed spinach, heirloom cherry tomatoes, capers lemon beurre blanc sauce.$35.00
- WHITEFISH ALMONDINE
pan seared whitefish filet, roasted butternut squash, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, almodine sauce.$32.00
- SCALLOPS RISOTTO
U8 pan seared scallops, asparagus, wild mushrooms creamy risotto.$48.00
- BRANZINO
pan seared whole branzino, roasted brussels sprouts, garlic oregano lemon wine sauce, char lemon.$50.00
- ZUPPA DI PESCE
Fresh mussels, chopped clams, shrimp, fresh fish, scallop, squid ink linguine pasta, red sauce or white wine sauce.$40.00
- LOBSTER TAIL
1 lb broiled cold water lobster tail, brown melted butter, lemon butter sauce, fresh lemon.$90.00
- KING CRAB LEGS
1 pound steamed king crab legs, melted butter, served lemon butter sauce, fresh lemon.$100.00
- OUT OF STOCKFISH AND CHIPSOUT OF STOCK$35.00
GALE STREET BBQ RIBS
GALE STREET SPECIALITIES
- BRAISED SHORT RIB$40.00
- RIGATONI VODKA
rigatoni pasta, marscpone vodka sauce, crispy parmesan.$25.00
- SPAGHETTI MEATBALL
spaghetti pasta, prime meatball, homemade marinara sauce, crispy parmesan, fresh basil.$24.00
- ORECCHIETTE SAUSAGE
orecchiette pasta, italian sausage, broccoli, organic cherry tomatoes, garlic white wine sauce.$24.00
- CHICKEN PARMESAN
lightly breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, baked mozzarella cheese, served with pasta marinara.$25.00
- CHICKEN VESUVIO
1/2 on the bone roasted chicken, roasted potatoes, organic sweet peas, oregano, roasted garlic, white wine.$27.00
- PRIME STEAKHOUSE BURGER
10oz prime burger, golden brioche bun, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced onion, pickles, french fries.$16.00
- PRIME SMOKEHOUSE BURGER
10oz prime burger, pretzel bun, smoked mozzarella, smoked bacon, fried egg, lettuce. sliced tomatoes, sliced onion, pickles, french fries.$17.00
SIDE DISHES
- $ BBQ SAUCE$2.00
- $ BERNAISE SAUCE$5.00
- $ BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES$3.00
- $ BORDELAISE SAUCE$5.00
- $ BRANDY PEPPERCORN$5.00
- $ GRILLED CHICKEN$8.00
- $ Hard Boiled Egg$2.00
- $ HERB BUTTER$5.00
- $ HOLLANDAISE SAUCE$5.00
- $ SIDE OF RANCH$0.75
- $ SIDE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING$0.75
- $ SIDE CAESAR DRESSING$0.75
- $ SIDE GARLIC DRESSING$0.75
- $ SIDE OF RISOTTO$20.00
- $ TRUFFLE BUTTER$5.00
- ASPARAGUS
12oz jumbo asaragus, salt and pepper.$12.00
- AU GRATIN POTATOES
Roated diced potatoes, garlic, onion, fresh jalapeno, parmesan cheese.$12.00
- BAKED MAC & CHEESE
American, white cheddar cheese, cream cheese, elbow pasta, parmesan, romano cheese.$12.00
- BROCCOLI
12oz broccoli, garlic, salt and pepper.$12.00
- COLOSSAL BAKED POTATOES
Backed potato, sour cream, bacon, scallions, butter.$10.00
- FRENCH FRIES$10.00
- MARINARA SAUCE$2.00
- MASHED POTATOES
Golden yukon mashed potato, garlic, butter, cream, salt and pepper.$10.00
- MUSHROOMS & ONION
Braised wild mushoom mix, char onion, butter, au jus.$12.00
- ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKROASTED CALIFLOWER
12oz roasted cauliflower, sliced garlic, chopped cherry peppers, salt and peppers,OUT OF STOCK$10.00
- SPINACH
8oz sauteed spinach, sliced garlic, salt and pepper.$10.00
- TATER TOTS$10.00
- TRUFFLE FRIES$12.00
- TRUFFLE TATER TOTS
12oz tater tots, white truffle oil, grated parmesan and romano cheese, chopped parsley.$12.00
- $ SIDE OF MEATBALL$6.00
DESSERTS
- TIRAMISU
Tiramisu, whipped cream, strawberry, fresh mint, cocoa powder and sugar powder.$12.00
- LEMON CHEESE CAKE
Cheese cake, whipped cream, strawberry, fresh mint, sugar powder.$12.00
- CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
choccolate mousse cake, whipped cream, strawberry, fresh mint, sugar powder,$12.00
- CARROT CAKE$12.00
- VANILLA GELATO$9.00
- CHOCOLATE GELATO$9.00
- LEMON SORBET$9.00
- MANGO SORBET$9.00
- SEA SALT CARAMEL GELATO$9.00