Guacamole Brothers Restaurant 502 Ne Lincoln Rd

FOOD

Appetizers

Crazy Nachos

$10.99

Loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, cheese, beans, sour cream & guac

Fajita Nachos

$11.59+

Loaded with marinated fajita meat, cheese, beans, guac & our sour cream

Botana Sampler

$12.99

The perfect variety of house appetizers. This includes a shredded chicken quesadilla, chicken flautas, bean & cheese nachos with guac & our special sour cream sauce

Hot Wings

$8.99

Raegan Fries

$9.99

French fries loaded w/chicken or beef fajita topped with queso

Table Guacamole

$8.99

Queso Amarillo

$3.99+

Queso Blanco

$3.99+

Triple Dip

$10.99

white queso, yellow queso and guacamole

Homemade Guac

$3.99+

Queso Fundido

$10.99+

SUEGROS

$7.99

BEEF & BEAN NACHOS

$7.99

CHEESE NACHOS

$6.99

BEEF NACHOS

$7.29

soup an salads

Fajita Salad

$9.99+

Garden salad topped with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat & shredded cheese

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.99+

Large flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat, lettuce, tomatoes, yellow cheese & served with guacamole & sour cream

Taco Salad

$8.99+

One large flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, yellow cheese

Homestyle Chicken Soup

$8.99

A delicious homemade broth blended with chunks of chicken, fresh garden vegetables & topped with rice & Monterrey Jack cheese

strawberry spinach salad

$8.99+

AVOCADO SALAD

$6.99

DINNER SALAD

$4.29

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99+

Large 10" flour tortilla mixed with shredded cheese & your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat. Served with Spanish rice & refried beans (charro beans on request) sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo

Quesadilla

$10.49+

Large 10" flour tortilla mixed with shredded cheese & your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with Spanish rice & refried beans (charro beans on request) sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo

Alambre Quesadilla

$11.99+

Large 10" tortilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat, mixed with ham, bacon, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions & cheese. Served with Spanish rice & refried beans (charro beans on request) sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo

Quesabirrias

$12.49

Veggies Quesadilla

$9.99

Chile Relleno

Alambre Chile Relleno

$13.99

Fajita Chile Relleno

$12.99+

Regular Chile Relleno

$11.99+

Camaron Chile Relleno

$12.99

FRESH CHEESE RELLENO

$12.99

Kids

Popcorn Chicken

$6.99

KID Chicken Strips

$6.99

KID CHEESE BURGER

$6.99

Kid Hamburger

$6.99

6 Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

corn dog

$6.99

kid enchilada Plate

$6.99

kid taco

$6.99

kid quesadilla

$6.99

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$6.99

CHEESE PIZZA

$6.99

kid burrito

$6.99

Guacamole's Specialties

Alambre Burrito

$13.99+

Wrapped in a flour tortilla with your choice of steak, chicken or shrimp

Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Cooks Choice! Bed of rice topped with marinated shrimp, served with a side of salad, sliced avocado & special dipping sauce

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.99

three chicken fajita enchiladas topped with green sauce & melted Monterrey Jack cheese, topped with avocado. Served with rice & beans.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$13.99

Milaneza

$12.99+

Beef or chicken fillet battered in bread crumbs fried & served with a sliced avocado, salad, fresh flour tortillas & your choice of rice & beans or french fries

Sopes de la Casa

$12.49

Handmade corn patties with beef, chicken, or Mexican chorizo. Served with refried beans

Carnitas

$12.99

SEAFOOD

Fish Tacos

$10.99

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Tilapia

$10.99

Ceviche

$10.99

Steak

Ribeye 12oz

$23.99

Ribeye a la Mexicana

$23.99

Dinners

Warrior

$9.99+

A bed of rice topped with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat then topped with your choice of yellow or white queso & finished with pico de gallo.

Parrilla with mushroom and poblano crema

$14.99+

A chicken breast topped with mushroom sauce & slice Poblano peppers. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Alambre

$11.99+

Steak, chicken or a sausage Monterrey Jack cheese, bell peppers, onions, ham & bacon with a side of pico de gallo, rice, beans & fresh flour tortillas. *full size order

Carne Tampiquena

$16.49

10oz Tenderloin & tenderized steak meat specially seasoned, grilled on a bed of sauteed onions, zucchini, squash, bell peppers & jalapenos. Covered with cheese & served with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour tortillas.

Tacos Mexicanos

$11.99

Carne a la Mexicana

$15.99

8oz Tenderloin cooked with diced tomatoes, onions & jalapenos. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour tortillas. * Very spicy

Chicken and cheese Parrilla

$13.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast, served on a bed of sauteed onions & bell peppers, topped with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour tortillas.

Carne Asada

$14.99

Tenderloin steak specially seasoned, grilled on a bed of sauteed onions & bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour tortillas.

Tacos de Alambre

Molcajete Especial

$19.99+

Sauteed onions, bell peppers, chorizo, chicken & beef fajita meat, smoked sausage, shrimp, topped with fresh jalapenos, scallion, avocado slices, fresh Mexican cheese & lime. Served with charro beans & Spanish rice.

American Favorites

Cheese burger

$10.98

Hamburger

$9.99

Homemade Chicken Fried Steak

$9.99

Chicken Strip Dinner

$10.99

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$14.99+

Grilled Beef Fajitas

$15.99+

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99+

Sausage Fajitas

$14.99+

Combo 2

$15.99+

Combo 3

$17.99+

Texanas

$17.99+

Hawaiian

$17.99+

Rib Eye

$24.99+

Veggies

$11.99+

Combination Plates

Enchilada Plate

$8.99

Taco Plate

$8.99

Burrito Plate

$8.99

Tamale Plate

$9.49

Flauta Plate

$9.99

Chimichanga Plate

$10.99

mission

$10.99

Hidalgo

$9.99

Juarez

$10.49

El Paso

$10.99

Rio Bravo

$11.99

Sides

Flour Tortilla

$1.99

Corn Tortilla

$1.79

Sour Cream

$1.39

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Refried Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.29

Bowl Chicken Fajita

$6.99

Bowl Beef Fajita

$7.99

Bowl of 10 Shrimp

$8.99

Jumbo Chips & Salsa 64oz

$15.99

SIDE RICE & BEANS

$4.59

JALAPENO

$1.59+

1/2 avocado

$2.29

FULL AVOCADO

$3.99

CHARRO BEANS SIDE

$4.59

SOUR CREAM SAUCE

$1.99

Dessert

Flan

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Sopapillas

$1.59

Chimichanga Cheesecake

$5.99

TURTLE CHEESE CAKE

$6.99

CHURROS

$5.99

Lunch Plates (Copy)

Lunch Fajita

Lunch Quesadilla

LUNCH Chicken a la Parrilla

$10.28

One Chimichanga LUNCH

$9.98

Lunch MEX Tacos

$10.28

One Tamale & One Cheese Enchilada

$10.28

One cheese Enchilada & One Beef Taco

$10.28

Two Flautas

$10.28

Supper Chalupa

$10.28

lunch Alambre

Chive Burrito

$11.28

Alambre Burrito LUNCH

$11.28

LUNCH Warrior's Special

MEXICANA JR

$9.99

A LA CARTA

TACO MEXICANO CARTA

$2.99

SOPE CARTA

$3.99

ENCHILADA CARTA

$2.59

TACO CRISPY

$2.59

TAMALE

$2.99

CHIMICHANGA CARTA

$4.99

CHALUPA

$2.99

TACO DE ALAMBRE

$3.99

TACO DE PESCADO (2)

$6.59

FLAUTA CARTA

$2.59

BURRITO

$2.59

SOFT TACO

$2.99

SOFT FAJ TACO

$3.99

TO GO DRINK

PEPSI

$1.99

ZERO PEPSI

$1.99

STARR

$1.99

DR PEPPER

$1.99

MOUNTAIN DEW

$1.99

ROOT BEER

$1.99

WATER

HORCHATA

$3.79

JAMAICA

$3.79

COCA MEX

$3.79

JARRITO

$3.79

SANGRIA

$3.79

MUNDET

$3.79