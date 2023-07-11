Guacamole Brothers Restaurant 502 Ne Lincoln Rd
FOOD
Appetizers
Crazy Nachos
Loaded with ground beef, shredded chicken, cheese, beans, sour cream & guac
Fajita Nachos
Loaded with marinated fajita meat, cheese, beans, guac & our sour cream
Botana Sampler
The perfect variety of house appetizers. This includes a shredded chicken quesadilla, chicken flautas, bean & cheese nachos with guac & our special sour cream sauce
Hot Wings
Raegan Fries
French fries loaded w/chicken or beef fajita topped with queso
Table Guacamole
Queso Amarillo
Queso Blanco
Triple Dip
white queso, yellow queso and guacamole
Homemade Guac
Queso Fundido
SUEGROS
BEEF & BEAN NACHOS
CHEESE NACHOS
BEEF NACHOS
soup an salads
Fajita Salad
Garden salad topped with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat & shredded cheese
Fajita Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat, lettuce, tomatoes, yellow cheese & served with guacamole & sour cream
Taco Salad
One large flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, yellow cheese
Homestyle Chicken Soup
A delicious homemade broth blended with chunks of chicken, fresh garden vegetables & topped with rice & Monterrey Jack cheese
strawberry spinach salad
AVOCADO SALAD
DINNER SALAD
Quesadillas
Fajita Quesadilla
Large 10" flour tortilla mixed with shredded cheese & your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat. Served with Spanish rice & refried beans (charro beans on request) sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
Quesadilla
Large 10" flour tortilla mixed with shredded cheese & your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with Spanish rice & refried beans (charro beans on request) sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
Alambre Quesadilla
Large 10" tortilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat, mixed with ham, bacon, grilled bell peppers, grilled onions & cheese. Served with Spanish rice & refried beans (charro beans on request) sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
Quesabirrias
Veggies Quesadilla
Chile Relleno
Kids
Guacamole's Specialties
Alambre Burrito
Wrapped in a flour tortilla with your choice of steak, chicken or shrimp
Mojo de Ajo
Cooks Choice! Bed of rice topped with marinated shrimp, served with a side of salad, sliced avocado & special dipping sauce
Enchiladas Suizas
three chicken fajita enchiladas topped with green sauce & melted Monterrey Jack cheese, topped with avocado. Served with rice & beans.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Milaneza
Beef or chicken fillet battered in bread crumbs fried & served with a sliced avocado, salad, fresh flour tortillas & your choice of rice & beans or french fries
Sopes de la Casa
Handmade corn patties with beef, chicken, or Mexican chorizo. Served with refried beans
Carnitas
Dinners
Warrior
A bed of rice topped with your choice of beef or chicken fajita meat then topped with your choice of yellow or white queso & finished with pico de gallo.
Parrilla with mushroom and poblano crema
A chicken breast topped with mushroom sauce & slice Poblano peppers. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Alambre
Steak, chicken or a sausage Monterrey Jack cheese, bell peppers, onions, ham & bacon with a side of pico de gallo, rice, beans & fresh flour tortillas. *full size order
Carne Tampiquena
10oz Tenderloin & tenderized steak meat specially seasoned, grilled on a bed of sauteed onions, zucchini, squash, bell peppers & jalapenos. Covered with cheese & served with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour tortillas.
Tacos Mexicanos
Carne a la Mexicana
8oz Tenderloin cooked with diced tomatoes, onions & jalapenos. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour tortillas. * Very spicy
Chicken and cheese Parrilla
Grilled marinated chicken breast, served on a bed of sauteed onions & bell peppers, topped with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour tortillas.
Carne Asada
Tenderloin steak specially seasoned, grilled on a bed of sauteed onions & bell peppers. Served with refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & flour tortillas.
Tacos de Alambre
Molcajete Especial
Sauteed onions, bell peppers, chorizo, chicken & beef fajita meat, smoked sausage, shrimp, topped with fresh jalapenos, scallion, avocado slices, fresh Mexican cheese & lime. Served with charro beans & Spanish rice.