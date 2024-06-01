Guacamole's Mexican Cuisine Milford
Food
Appetizers
- Table Side Guacamole
Chunky fresh avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, lime and salt. Choice of mild or spicy$14.00
- Cheese Dip
Traditional melted cheese mixed with jalapeño peppers$10.00
- Sopecitos
Three corn dough traditional sopes fried to perfection. Your choice of chicken, chorizo, ground or shredded beef topped with lettuce, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and cotija cheese$13.00
- Taquitos Lindos
Deep-fried, rolled corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or shredded beef topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole and sour cream$14.00
- Fiesta Sampler
A sampling of Mexican bites, cheese quesadilla, nachos, chicken taquitos, buffalo wings and chicken sopes. Topped with beans, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream$24.00
- Queso Fundido
Melted oaxaca cheese and chorizo. Topped with onions and jalapeño pepper. Served with warm tortillas$15.00
- Flautas
Crispy rolled-up, flute-like corn tortillas filled with chicken or cooked potato drenched in green or red sauce. Topped with lettuce, fresh cheese and sour cream$13.00
- Fajita Nachos
Tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, marinated chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions. Topped with diced tomato, guacamole and sour cream$17.00
- Nachos Supreme
Choice of chicken, ground or shredded beef. Beans, diced tomatoes, onions, cheese, guacamole and sour cream$16.00
- 8 Pieces Wings
Buffalo, mild, BBQ, mango habanero or honey mustard. Served with celery, carrots and blue cheese$14.00
- 16 Pieces Wings
Buffalo, mild, BBQ, mango habanero or honey mustard. Served with celery, carrots and blue cheese$24.00
- Jalapeño Poppers
Cream cheese stuffed jalapeños, dipped in crumbs and fried until golden crisp. House dipping sauce on the side$12.00
- Bacon Panela Poppers
Roasted jalapeño stuffed with panela cheese and wrapped with bacon$12.00
- Shrimp Cocktail
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail like you've never tried before. Served with fresh avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions and cilantro$26.00
- Fried Calamari
Half pound crispy calamari breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with our homemade tartar sauce and pico de gallo$21.00
- Campechana
A delicious mixed seafood cocktail that will instantly transport you to a beach state of mind. Made with fresh octopus, oysters and shrimp, avocado, diced tomatoes, onion and cilantro. Served hot or cold$30.00
- Jalea
A combination of lightly breaded seafood fried to perfection. Fish, calamari and shrimp. Topped with pico de gallo and tartar sauce on the side$30.00
- Ceviche Mixto
A delightful traditional ceviche cured in lime juice. Prepared with haddock white fish, octopus and shrimp with a blend of spices, fresh avocado, tomatoes, red onion and cilantro$28.00
- Aguachile
Delicious shrimp cured in fresh lime juice and jalapeño peppers, salt, red onions, cucumber and avocado$27.00
Soups
- Tortilla Soup
A traditional azteca soup with grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, garnished with cotija cheese, dried guajillo pepper and sour cream$13.00
- Black Bean Soup
Flavorful black bean soup with crispy tortilla strips, cotija cheese and pico de gallo$11.00
- Caldo De Res
Authentic Mexican beef and vegetable broth. Served with side of rice, lime, cilantro and onions$18.00
- Pozole
Authentic Mexican hominy soup made with pork, chicken and red chiles. Garnished with lettuce, onion, and radish$18.00
- Menudo
A flavorful beef's stomach broth seasoned with chili peppers, lime, cilantro, onions and oregano$19.00
- Shrimp Soup
Mexican shrimp soup made with diced tomato, onions, potatoes, carrots and fresh cilantro$26.00
- Siete Mares
Traditional seafood soup made with mixed vegetables. Served with fresh lime and cilantro$34.00
Salads
- Ranchera Salad
Fresh cut romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, Monterey cheese and avocado slices. Ranch dressing on the side$17.00
- Asada Salad
Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell with grilled chicken. Topped with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, avocado and black beans. Dressing on the side$18.00
- Taco Salad
Served in a crispy flour shell with your choice of beans, chicken, ground or shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, Cheddar cheese and pico de gallo$14.00
- Shrimp Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad with homemade croutons, shrimp, black beans, tomatoes, Monterey cheese and fresh avocado$24.00
- Fajita Salad
Marinated grilled chicken served in a crispy flour tor