GUANACOS 500 Kolb Drive Ste 4A
ALL DAY
PUPUSAS
Homemade thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling. served with cabbage and salsa on the side.
ANTOJITOS
DESAYUNO TIPICO
HELADOS
LUNCH
POLLO Y CARNES
MARISCOS
BEBIDAS
Horchata
$4.00
Cebada
$4.00
Pina con maranon
$4.00
Maracuya
$4.00
Tamarindo
$4.00
Agua Embotellada
$1.25
AGUA MAQUINA
Cafe
$2.49
Cafe Descafeinado
$2.49
Jugo de Manzana
$2.50
Jugo de Naranja
$2.50
Kids Fountain Drink
$1.99
Coca-Cola REFILL
$3.49
Fanta REFILL
$3.49
Sprite REFILL
$3.49
Diet Coke REFILL
$3.49
Coke ZERO REFILL
$3.49
Cream Soda REFILL
$3.49
Pibb REFILL
$3.49
Coca Cola Vidrio
$3.50
Fanta Vidrio
$3.50
Sprite Vidrio
$3.50
Perrier
$2.99
Kolashampan
$3.50
GUANACOS 500 Kolb Drive Ste 4A Location and Ordering Hours
(513) 816-7680
Open now • Closes at 9PM