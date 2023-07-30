ALL DAY

PUPUSAS

Homemade thick corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling. served with cabbage and salsa on the side.

Revuelta

$4.50

Chicharron con queso

$4.00

Frijol con Queso

$3.50

Queso

$4.00

Queso con Loroco

$4.00

Ayote con Queso

$4.50

Pollo

$4.50

ANTOJITOS

Empanadas de Platano

$3.00

Pastelitos de Carne

$3.00Out of stock

Yuca Frita

$5.99

Yuca Sancochada

$5.99

Nuegados

$5.99

Enchilada

$5.99

Elote Loco

$5.99

Canoas de Frijol

$4.99

Canoas de Leche

$4.99

Papas plain

$5.99

Papas Locas

$5.99

TAMALES

Tamal de Pollo

$3.50

Tamal de Elote

$2.50

Tamales Pisquez

$3.00Out of stock

BREADS

Quesadilla Entera

$10.00

Quesadilla Slice

$3.00

Salpores

$1.50

Budin

$5.00

DESAYUNO TIPICO

DESAYUNO TIPICO OPTIONS

HELADOS

Chocobanano Plain

$3.75

Chocobanano/ Sprinkles

$3.75Out of stock

Chocobanano/ Peanut

$3.75Out of stock

Charamusca Coco

$1.50Out of stock

Charamusca Nance

$1.50

Charamusca Zapote

$1.50

KIDS

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.99

LUNCH

POLLO Y CARNES

Carne Asada

$18.99

Carne Guisada

$15.99

Bistec

$20.99

Pollo Guisado

$16.99

Pollo Dorado

$14.99

Tortitas de Carne

$16.99

MARISCOS

Filete de Tilapia

$15.00

Camarones Fritos

$20.00

Camarones Empanizados

$20.00

Plato de Conchas/Curiles

$15.00

Coctel de Camarones

$15.00+

Coctel de Conchas

$17.00+

Pescado Frito

$24.00

Ensalada de Camarones

$15.00

SOPAS

Sopa de Patas/Mondongo

$18.00Out of stock

Sopa de Res

$18.00

Mariscada

$25.00

SIDES

Sides y Extras

Crema

$1.50

Queso

$2.50

Tortilla

$1.25

Arroz

$3.00

Frijoles

$3.00

Arroz y Frijoles

$3.99

Platano

$3.00

Huevo

$3.00

Chicharron 3 oz.

$4.99

Pieza sola de pollo frito

$10.00

Porción de carne asada sin nada

$12.00

Aguacate

$3.00

Pieza de Tilapia sin nada (1)

$5.00

BEBIDAS

Horchata

$4.00

Cebada

$4.00

Pina con maranon

$4.00

Maracuya

$4.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Agua Embotellada

$1.25

AGUA MAQUINA

Cafe

$2.49

Cafe Descafeinado

$2.49

Jugo de Manzana

$2.50

Jugo de Naranja

$2.50

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.99

Coca-Cola REFILL

$3.49

Fanta REFILL

$3.49

Sprite REFILL

$3.49

Diet Coke REFILL

$3.49

Coke ZERO REFILL

$3.49

Cream Soda REFILL

$3.49

Pibb REFILL

$3.49

Coca Cola Vidrio

$3.50

Fanta Vidrio

$3.50

Sprite Vidrio

$3.50

Perrier

$2.99

Kolashampan

$3.50