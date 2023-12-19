Visitanos Hoy -:- Visit Us Today
Guarapo Latin Fusion 58 North 3rd Street
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Guacamole -Plantain and Yucca Chips$15.00
- Pescado Tacos$14.00
3 per order. Crispy beer battered, mango slaw chipotle mayo, guacamole
- Carne Asada Tacos$15.00
3 per order. Grilled steak, caramelized onions, salsa verde, cilantro
- Tinga Tacos$12.00
3 per order. Chipotle pulled chicken, red onion, radish, cilantro, avocado
- Ceviche De Chicharrón$20.00
Crispy pork belly, tamarind panela glaze, crispy plantain
- Ceviche De Camaron$16.00
Large tiger prawns
- Coco Rico De Camaron$15.00
Fried coconut shrimp - sweet chili pineapple sauce. Served with chef's signature mango cocktail sauce and plantain chips
- Croquetas De Yucca Y Rabo$15.00
Yucca croquettes stuffed with oxtail, salsa criolla
- Alcapurias$12.00
Fried green banana stuffed with beef picadillo
- Trio Mofonguitos$16.00
Mashed plantain, topped with Pernil chicken, and shrimp
- Empanadas Criollas$8.00
- Truffle Yucca Fries$14.00
Casava chips loaded with Spanish chorizo, scallion, aioli, and manchego
- Alas Bravas - Crispy Jumbo Chicken Wings$16.00
8 pieces
Salad & Soup
Chicken- Entrees
- Chicharron De Pollo$25.00
Crispy battered, boneless chicken, tossed in garlic lime, choice of Spanish beans and rice
- Arroz Con Pollo$25.00
Pulled baked chicken, yellow rice, peas, sofrito, chicken lollipop
- Spanish Fried Rice$28.00
Mixto - chicken, shrimp, beef, chicharron, fried egg, crispy sweet plantain, shallots, scallions
- Pollo a La Brasa$25.00
Grilled half chicken, roasted baby potatoes, and seasonal grilled vegetables
- Pollo a La Criolla$25.00
Chicken breast cooked in creole bourbon sauce with chorizo, onions, and peppers
Beef / Pork Entrees
- Mofongo Chicken$25.00
- Mofongo Pernil$27.00
- Mofongo Shrimp$28.00
- Chuletas Al Gusto$25.00
Grilled or pan-fried pork chops. Served with your choice of side
- Pernil Traditional$28.00
Slow-roasted pork shoulder, sofrito, Puerto Rican rice, pigeon peas, maduros
- Mar Y Tierra$55.00
Skirt steak, served with shrimp, garlic wine sauce
- Bandeja Paisa$30.00
Colombian-style dish comprised of grilled steak, chorizo, chicharron, rice, beans avocado, and arepa con queso
- Churrasco$39.00
10 oz skirt steak, adobo rubbed, onions, rice, and beans, chimichurri
- Rabo Encendido$25.00
Oxtail stewed with market vegetables, peppers, onions
- Ropa Vieja$25.00
Shredded beef with white rice and beans
- Ranchero Ribeye$45.00
Grilled adobo beer marinated, truffle manchego potato puree, roasted vegetables, cowboy butter
Seafood - Entrees
- Asopao De Camarones$25.00
A hearty Puerto Rican-inspired soup, made with shrimp, rice, potatoes, vegetables, and tostones
- Paella Guarapo$35.00
Shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, chorizo, peas, Spanish rice
- Salmon a La Braza$30.00
Butterflied grilled salmon, quinoa, stir-fried vegetables, avocado escabeche
- Camarones Al Ajillo$25.00
Grilled or pan-seared jumbo shrimp, in garlic butter sauce
- Encocado De Pargo Con Mariscos$45.00
Crispy whole snapper stuffed with seafood served with coconut rice
- Pulpo a La Parrilla$30.00
Grilled octopus, Spanish chorizo, spinach, baby potatoes, olives, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Prix Fixe Menu
Sides
- Yuca Frita$8.00
- French Fries$8.00
- Tostones$8.00
- Maduros$8.00
- Arroz Morro$8.00
- Arroz con Habichuelas$8.00
- Arroz Con Gandules$8.00
Yellow rice and pigeon peas
- Sautéed Vegetables$8.00
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$8.00
- Mexican Rice and Beans$7.00
- Chips with Pico De Gallo$5.00
- Avocado Salad$9.00
- Side of white rice$5.00
- Side Yellow rice$5.00
- Side Beans$5.00
- Yellow-black beans$8.00
- Yellow Rice-red beans$8.00
- White rice-Black beans$8.00
- Side of Mofongo$15.00
- Side of Vegetarian Mofongo$23.00
Dessert
Lunch Special
- Lunch Ropa Vieja$16.00
Shredded Beef
- Lunch Hamburguesa Guarapo$16.00
Cheeseburger
- Lunch Pernil$16.00
Roast Pork
- Lunch Pollo Al Horno$16.00
Bake Chicken or BBQ
- Lunch Chicken Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce with Chicken
- Lunch Shrimp Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce with Shrimp
- Lunch Guarapo Sanduche Cubano$16.00
Sandwich pulled pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese
- Lunch Bistec Encebollado Al Sartén$16.00
Pan seared steak and onions
Brunch
Brunch Appetizers
- Empanadas$12.00
Beef, chicken, vegan, aji verde sauce
- Guacamole Ranchera$14.00
Grade an avocado, bacon pineapple pico de gallo, and island chips
- Truffle Chori-Papas$16.00
Crispy yucca fries, chorizo, manchego, aji huancaina emulsión, queso, truffle essence, corn salsa
- Nachos$15.00
Crispy tortillas, loaded with picadillo, cheese sauce, guace, sour cream, and guac pico
- Ceviche De Chicharrón$18.00
Crispy pork belly, tamarind panela glaze, crispy plantain
- Alas Bravas - Crispy Jumbo Chicken Wings$16.00
8 pieces
- Alcapurrias$12.00
Bottomless Packages
Bottomless drink Option
Beverages
Guarapo Cocktails
- Mojito$12.00
White rum, simple syrup, muddled mint, and limes
- Hennessy Mojito$18.00
Hennessy vs, simple syrup, muddled mint, and limes
- Guarapo Margarita Frozen$13.00
Silver tequila agave, lime juice, and agave nectar
- Guarapo Margarita on the Rocks$13.00
Silver tequila agave, lime juice, and agave nectar
- Tropical Colada$13.00
White rum, creamy coconut mix, fresh pineapple
- Hennessy Piña Colada$18.00
Hennessy vs creamy coconut mix, fresh pineapple
- Coco Loco$12.00
Silver rum, dark rum, coconut creme, pineapple juice lime soda
- Isla Verde$14.00
Cachaca, coconut rum, Midori, lime juice and pineapple
- Daddy Yankee Lemonade$16.00
Hennessy vs, frozen lemonade
- Hennessy Sour$15.00
Hennessy vs, passion fruit, lime juice, simple syrup
- Capirinha$12.00
Cachaca, simple syrup muddled limes
- Playa Azul$14.00
Vodka, gin, rum, tequila, triple sec, lime juice, lemon-lime soda, and blue curacao
- La Perla$14.00
Passion fruit, orange juice, triple sec, orange bitters, Hennessy
- Guarapo Shbowl$40.00
Rum, vodka, tequila, mango, triple sec, whiskey, sour apple, passion fruit, strawberry, lemonade
- Guarapo Piña Frozen$40.00
Serve in a pineapple, frozen piña colada coconut rum & silver rum
- Bottle Beer$7.00
- Draft Beer$7.00
- White Sangria$12.00
- Red Sangria$12.00
- Red Sangria Pitcher$45.00
- White Sangria Pitcher$45.00
- Margarita Pitcher$50.00
- Mojito Pitcher$50.00
- Cubetazo$30.00
Wines
- Prosecco Gls$13.00
- Sauvignon Blanc Gls$12.00
- Pinot Grigio Gls$12.00
- Riesling Gls$12.00
- Moscato Gls$12.00
- Cabernet Gls$12.00
- Merlot Gls$12.00
- Pinot Noir Gls$12.00
- Prosecco BLT$52.00
- Pinto Grigio Btl$48.00
- Sauvignon Blanc Btl$48.00
- Riesling Btl$48.00
- Moscato Btl$48.00
- Cabernet Btl$48.00
- Merlot Btl$48.00
- Pinot Noir Btl$48.00
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Coke$5.00
- Diet Coke$5.00
- Ginger Ale
- Pepsi$5.00
- Seltzer$5.00
- Sprite$5.00
- Sunkist$5.00
- Kola Chanpa Soda$5.00
- Malta India, Made in Corn$5.00
- Red Bull Energy Drink$5.00
- Coco Rico Soda$5.00
- Passion Fruit Juice$6.00
- Mango Juice$6.00
- Cranberry Juice$6.00
- Lemonade$6.00
- Strawberry Juice$6.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Virgin Piña Colada$10.00