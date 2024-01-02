Guesthouse Tavern & Oyster
Raw Bar
- Oyster$5.50
Oysters on the half shell - with Malt vinegar mignonette or (sour beer mignonette or beef mignonette), bloody cocktail sauce, horseradish and hot sauce
- Half Dozen Oyster$16.50
Oysters on the half shell - with Malt vinegar mignonette or (sour beer mignonette or beef mignonette), bloody cocktail sauce, horseradish and hot sauce
- Dozen Oyster$66.00
Oysters on the half shell - with Malt vinegar mignonette or (sour beer mignonette or beef mignonette), bloody cocktail sauce, horseradish and hot sauce
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.00
With Bloody Cocktail Sauce and Spicy Mustard Dip
- Seafood Cocktail$13.00
Lobster, lump crab, shrimp, boiled egg, avocado, creole dressing (mustard sauce)
- Guesthouse Plateau$100.00
Oysters, shrimp, ceviche, seafood cocktail, assorted pickles and accompaniments
- Smoked Trout Dip$9.00
with crackers, hot sauce, pickled onion and cornichons
- Relish Tray$22.00
Assorted pickles, marinated vegetables, guesthouse jam, cheese’s and cured meats, crackers (Derek’s beer cheese spread; Neon & Prairie Breeze)
- Guesthouse Ceviche$12.00
Shrimp, crab and fish w/ lime, cilantro, avocado and serrano with crackers
Appetizers
- Steamer Clams$18.00
Iowa Gold, garlic, shallot, lemon, parsley, bay leaf, butter
- Mussels$23.00
Mussels – Pork and guajillo chili broth, chorizo, butter, lemon, parsley
- Chargrilled Oysters$18.00
Chargrilled Oysters - Gulf oysters grilled with garlic butter, Parmesan, lemon and oregano
- Pierogi$10.00
Pierogi - potato & cheddar, butter, parsley, fried onion and sour cream
- Chicken Fried Oyster Mushrooms$12.00
Chicken fried oyster mushrooms - with pickle ranch
- Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Brussels Sprouts - with bacon, mornay sauce, roasted garlic, lemon and herbed breadcrumbs
- Peppers & Curds$14.00
Peppers and Curds – Fried cheese curds and peppers with pickle ranch and seasonal jam
- Tater Tot Hot Dish$12.00
Tater Tot Hot Dish (casserole in Iowa) - Mini cast iron with tots, braised beef, mushroom cream, Wisconsin cheddar, peas and parmesan
- Sausage$14.00
Sausage – Link in a cast iron pan, cippolini onions, pickled peppers, confit potatoes, garlic-parsley aioli
Soups & Salads
- Guesthouse - Cup$5.00
Signature Guesthouse Soup:
- Guesthouse - Bowl$7.00
Signature Guesthouse Soup:
- Guesthouse SOD - Cup$5.00
Rotating SOD
- Guesthouse SOD - Bowl$7.00
Rotating SOD
- Guest "house" - Full$9.50
Mixed greens, pickled craisins, pecans, red onion, beets, maple vinaigrette, blue cheese
- Guest "house" - Side$15.50
Mixed greens, pickled craisins, pecans, red onion, beets, maple vinaigrette, blue cheese
- Caesar - Full$9.50
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan-garlic dressing, Parmesan cheese
- Caesar - Side$15.50
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan-garlic dressing, Parmesan cheese
- Wedge - Full$10.00
Grilled little Gem lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickled onion, Roquefort dressing, crouton
- Wedge - Side$16.50
Grilled little Gem lettuce, tomato, bacon, pickled onion, Roquefort dressing, crouton
- Chef - Full$10.00
Mixed greens, beet pickled egg, bacon, tomato, sweet corn, feta, grilled chicken, “house” dressing
- Chef - Side$16.50
Mixed greens, beet pickled egg, bacon, tomato, sweet corn, feta, grilled chicken, “house” dressing
- Louie - Full$10.00
Butter lettuce, seafood cocktail, pickled asparagus, boiled egg, beets, avocado, Louie dressing
- Louie - Side$16.50
Butter lettuce, seafood cocktail, pickled asparagus, boiled egg, beets, avocado, Louie dressing
Sandwiches
- Guesthouse Burger$17.00
Smash patties, caramelized onion (oklahoma style), pickle, swiss-american, 1000 island, potato bun, butter or bone-marrow butter
- Fried Fish Reuben$18.00
fried fish (Walleye), Derek’s tartar sauce or “1000” island, house slaww/horseradish, swiss cheese, marble rye
- Lobster Roll$23.00
Connecticut style with butter, lemon and chives on a New England roll
- Seafood Roll$23.00
Guesthouse Seafood Roll – Shrimp, crab and lobster, creole mustard sauce, butter lettuce, celery, New England roll
- Fried Bologna Sandwich$18.00
Bologna - Thin shaved mortadella, garlic aioli, American cheese, fried egg, pickle, potato bun
Entrees
- Guesthouse Steak$39.00
Grilled flat iron or Denver steak, roasted garlic, mushroom and dijon sauce (kind of a riff between a de burgo and steak diane)
- Ribeye$42.00
Ribeye - herbed bone marrow butter
- Pork Milanese$32.00
Pork Milanese - Lemon-caper butter sauce, house jam, assorted pickles Large vintage oval plate
- Trout Almandine$34.00
Trout Almandine - Grilled trout, sauce Almandine Large vintage oval plate
- Crab stuffed Shrimp de Jonghe$34.00
Crab stuffed Shrimp de Jonghe - crab stuffed shrimp in garlic-sherry cream sauce with breadcrumbs
- Chicken Marbella$32.00
Chicken Marbella - Roasted chicken with olives, prunes and pan jus
- Bacon & Crab Mac$28.00
Bacon & Crab Mac - big shell pasta, bechamel, gruyere, monterey jack, American, parmesan, chives
- Beef Stroganoff$27.00
Beef Stroganoff (baked) - braised short rib, mushroom, onion, egg noodles, sherry cream sauce, fresh herbs
- Miso-Maple Pork Shank$27.00
Beef Short rib - with braised carrots and roasted shallot sauce
- Vegan Meatloaf$25.00
Miso-Maple Pork shank - with root vegetables and braising liquid reduction
Sides
- Colcannon Potatoes$7.00
Mashed Yukon gold potatoes with cabbage
- Salt & Vinegar Fries$7.00
Salt & Vinegar Fries
- House Slaw$6.00
House Slaw – Fermented with vinegar and oil
- Roasted Cabbage$6.00
Roasted Cabbage (head) with bacon, onion and vinegar (German potato salad style)
- Green Beans$6.00
Green Beans braised with tomato and bacon
- Bread & Butter Horseradish Pickles$6.00
Bread and butter horseradish pickles
- Creamed Wild Rice$8.00
Creamed wild rice
- Hashbrown Casserole$9.00
Cast iron hashbrown casserole
- Cauliflower Gratin$8.00
Cauliflower gratin - leeks, mornay sauce, parmesan, nutmeg, thyme
- Cast iron Sweet Potatoes$9.00
Cast Iron sweet potatoes or winter squash with bacon, shallots and chili crunch