Gus's BBQ - Porter Ranch
Popular Items
- Caesar Salad$12.95
romaine and radicchio, grated parmesan, cornbread croutons, parmesan crisp
- Pulled Pork Nachos$14.95
three cheese sauce, bbq baked beans, smoked mozzarella, jack cheese, tomato, red onion, guacamole, pickled jalapeños, original bbq sauce
- Gus's Old Fashioned Cobb$16.95
smoked turkey, romaine, blue cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, chives, hard-boiled egg, sherry vinaigrette
Gus's Family Meals
- Southern BBQ Meal$150.00
**Limit one family meal per order** Please allow up to an additional 30 minutes for preparation. Meal feeds 4 to 6 and includes the following: - 1.5 Racks of Memphis Baby Backs or St. Louis Spare Ribs - 1.5 BBQ Brick or Southern Fried Chickens - 1.5 pounds of one of the following: Texas Beef Brisket, Carolina Pulled Pork, Original Smoked Sausage or Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage - 2 Quarts of Signature Sides - 1 Cast Iron Cornbread - Choice of BBQ Sauce
Appetizers
- Cast Iron Cornbread$8.95
served with jalapeño jelly and honey butter
- Pulled Pork Nachos$14.95
three cheese sauce, bbq baked beans, smoked mozzarella, jack cheese, tomato, red onion, guacamole, pickled jalapeños, original bbq sauce
- Deviled Eggs$9.95
crispy smoked ham, sweet chipotle seasoning
- Spicy Smothered Hot Wings$14.95
fiery homemade wing sauce, blue cheese crumbles, jicama slaw
- Gus's BBQ Sliders$14.95
cheddar cheese, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli
- Shredded Onion Strings$8.95
served with homemade ranch
- BBQ Quesadilla$13.95
smoked mozzarella, fontina, fire roasted peppers, red onion, cilantro, smoked jalapeño aioli, corn salsa, jicama slaw. choice of: bbq grilled chicken, brisket or pulled pork
- Classic Spinach & Artichoke Dip$13.95
charred salsa, homemade tortilla chips
- Texas Queso$10.95
poblano chow chow, smoked pork, charred salsa, homemade tortilla chips
BBQ Specialties
- Half Rack Memphis Baby Back Ribs$28.95
brushed with our original bbq sauce
- Full Rack Memphis Baby Back Ribs$34.95
brushed with our original bbq sauce
- Half Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs$28.95Out of stock
brushed with our original bbq sauce
- Full Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs$34.95Out of stock
brushed with our original bbq sauce
- Half/Half Ribs$34.95
6 ribs each our Memphis Baby Backs and St Louis Spare ribs, brushed with our original bbq sauce
- 7oz Texas Prime Beef Brisket$24.95
dry rubbed and smoked for up to 14 hours
- 10oz Texas Prime Beef Brisket$27.95
dry rubbed and smoked for up to 14 hours
- 7oz Carolina Style Pulled Pork$22.95Out of stock
smoked low & slow with our signature rub
- 10oz Carolina Style Pulled Pork$25.95Out of stock
smoked low & slow with our signature rub
- Brisket & Pork Combo$25.95
two of our best sellers on one plate
- BBQ Brick Chicken$22.95
half of a boneless chicken grilled and brushed with our original bbq sauce
- Peppercorn Crusted Angus Tri-Tip$26.95
glazed with our original bbq sauce, served medium
- Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage$17.95
two jalapeño smoked sausages, grilled and brushed with our carolina gold bbq sauce
- Half/Half Sausage$17.95
one of each of our smoked sausage links (original and jalapeño cheddar), grilled and brushed with bbq sauce
- Add - House Salad$5.95
Only available when entree is ordered
- Add - Ceasar Salad$5.95
Only available when entree is ordered
- Original Smoked Sausage$17.95
two of our smoked sausages, grilled and brushed with original bbq sauce
BBQ Combos
- Ribs and Two Meat Combo$33.95
mix and match to make the perfect combo
- Chicken and Two Meat Combo$31.95
mix and match to make the perfect combo
- Picnic Platter$36.95
mix and match to make the perfect combo
- Ribs and Chicken Combo$33.95
mix and match to make the perfect combo
- Add - House Salad$5.95
Only available when entree is ordered
- Add - Ceasar Salad$5.95
Only available when entree is ordered
Southern Kitchen
- Southern Fried Chicken$22.95
half a boneless chicken, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, braised southern greens, apple cider gravy
- Nashville Hot Chicken$23.95
boneless southern fried chicken, Nashville dust, cole slaw, red skin potato salad, sliced pickles
- Fried Catfish and Chips$17.95
cornmeal seasoned, french fries, spicy tartar sauce
- Chicken Fried Steak$22.95
breaded steak cutlet, country gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, creamed corn
- Gumbo$23.95
chicken, jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, traditional dark roux, white rice, fried okra
- Shrimp and Grits$21.95
grilled shrimp, jalapeño cheddar Anson Mills grits, andouille sausage, gumbo gravy, pickled okra
- Add - House Salad$5.95
Only available when entree is ordered
- Add - Ceasar Salad$5.95
Only available when entree is ordered
Burgers
- Gus's Famous Burger$18.95
cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli
- All American Burger$17.95
shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, cheddar cheese, thousand island, sweet pickled relish, toasted bun
- The Vegetarian$16.95
bbq-soy glaze, arugula, tomato, red onion, smoked mozzarella, roasted garlic aioli, toasted bun
Sandwiches
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$15.95
gruyere cheese, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli
- Smoked Tri Tip Dip$18.95
horseradish aioli, fontina cheese, bourbon caramelized onions, au jus, toasted roll
- Carolina Style Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
cole slaw, pickled red onion, carolina gold, seeded bun
- Blackened Cajun Catfish Sandwich$16.95
blackened catfish, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy tartar sauce, toasted bun
- Fried Cajun Catfish Sandwich$16.95
fried catfish, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy tartar sauce, toasted bun
- Gus's Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.95
spicy bbq & ranch slaw, pickles, smoked jalapeno aioli, toasted bun
- Gus's Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.95
nashville dust, spicy bbq & ranch slaw, pickles, smoked jalapeno aioli, toasted bun
- Rib Sandwich$16.95
cole slaw, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli, seeded bun
- Smoked Turkey Sandwich$15.95
Cajun Mayo, Pickled Relish, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomato, on Toasted Grain Bread
- Texas Prime Beef Brisket Sandwich$17.95
poblano chow chow, pickled red onion, original bbq sauce, gus’s house spread, seeded bun
Salads
- House Salad$9.95
mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, candied peanuts, cornbread croutons, louisiana peanut dressing
- Caesar Salad$12.95
romaine and radicchio, grated parmesan, cornbread croutons, parmesan crisp
- Iceberg Wedge$12.95
applewood smoked bacon, tomato, pickled red onion, blue cheese crumbles, creamy blue cheese dressing
- BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad$18.95
romaine, mixed greens, jicama, corn salsa, tomato, red onion, monterey jack, toasted almonds, crispy quinoa, bbq ranch dressing
- Gus's Old Fashioned Cobb$16.95
smoked turkey, romaine, blue cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, chives, hard-boiled egg, sherry vinaigrette
- Pulled Pork Tostada$17.95
mixed greens, corn salsa, tomatillo black beans, smoked mozzarella, smoky guacamole, tortilla chips, balsamic vinaigrette
- BBQ Seared Steak Salad$20.95
smoked tri-trip, mixed greens, pickled cranberries, toasted almonds, shaved radish, oven roasted tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, shredded onion strings, charred sweet onion vinaigrette
- Blackened Chicken Salad$20.95
blackened chicken, mixed greens, pickled cranberries, toasted almonds, shaved radish, oven roasted tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, shredded onion strings, charred sweet onion vinaigrette
- Blackened Salmon Salad$20.95
Blackened salmon, kale, mixed greens, quinoa, red bell pepper, tomato, cucumber, sliced grapes, dill, smoked tomato vinaigrette
Tacos
Kids Menu
- Mini Cheeseburgers$6.95
two plain cheeseburgers
- Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast$6.95
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.95
cheddar cheese grilled on sourdough bread
- Baby Back Ribs$9.95
1/3 rack of baby back ribs with bbq sauce
- Lil' Gus's Mac N' Cheese$6.95
- Chicken Tenders$7.95
served with a side of ranch
- Grilled Salmon$9.95
simply grilled with salt and pepper
- Smoked Tri-Tip$9.95
glazed with our original bbq sauce, served medium
Sides
Desserts
- Butter Sheet Cake$8.95
homemade butter cake topped with caramel sauce, blackberries, and brown butter toffee ice cream
- S'more Brownie$8.95
served on a marshmallow cream and topped with campfire s’mores ice cream and a graham cracker crumble
- Blueberry Biscuit Cobbler$8.95
served with French vanilla bean ice cream, warm lemon blueberry sauce and an oatmeal crumb topping
- Old School Sundae$7.95
french vanilla bean ice cream, homemade candied pecans and warm chocolate fudge, topped with vanilla whipped cream
Carry Out Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.95
- Iced Tea$3.95
- Passion Fruit Iced Tea$3.95
- Sweet Tea$3.95
- Coke$3.95
- Diet Coke$3.95
- Sprite$3.95
- Ginger Ale$3.95
- Henry Weinhard's Root Beer$4.95
- Henry Weinhard's Orange Cream Soda$4.95
- Acqua Panna Spring Water$4.95
- House Made Lemonade$4.25
- House Made Blueberry Mint Lemonade$4.75
- Fosselman's Shake$7.95
- Fosselman's Malt$7.95
- Root Beer Float$7.95
Retail Items
- Original BBQ Bottle$8.00
This sweet and tangy Memphis style sauce is sure to liven up any dish. Use generously on just about anything, but it tastes best when enjoyed with family and friends.
- Carolina BBQ Bottle$8.00
Since 1946, Gus’s BBQ has been serving some of the best and most authentic BBQ on the West Coast. We bottled our signature Carolina Gold, a nod to the Mustard-based condiment born in South Carolina, and added our vinegary hot wing sauce layered with honey, chipotle and habanero, for a tangy kick.
- Spicy BBQ Bottle$8.00
This spicy sauce is spiked with bourbon and and gets a kick from chipotles and habaneros. Use generously on just about anything, but it tastes best when enjoyed with family and friends.
- BBQ Sauce Trio$24.00
Complete the sauce collection! Since 1946, Gus’s BBQ has been serving some of the best and most authentic BBQ on the West coast. Today, we’ve bottled the recipe that’s made Gus’s guests smile for generations. Use generously on just about anything.
- Gus's Dry Rub$5.00
This rub gets used on just about everything at Gus’s BBQ, adding that “just-right” smoky spice. We figured it was time to share the wealth, and let you take our secret spices at home. Works great as a dry rub or a classic seasoning for all your savory dishes. Dust liberally on beef, pork, poultry, seafood and everything in between!
- Gus's Apron$60.00Out of stock