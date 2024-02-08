Gus's Carryout Walled Lake
FOOD
Dips & Extras
- 4oz Cheese Dip$3.00
- 4oz Pizza Dip$2.00
- 4oz Ranch Dip$2.00
- 4oz BBQ Sauce$2.00
- 4oz Poppyseed Dip$2.00
- 4oz Greek Dressing$2.00
- 4oz Meat Sauce$2.00
- Pint Ranch Dressing$7.00
- Quart Ranch Dressing$10.00
- Pint Greek Dressing$7.00
- Quart Greek Dressing$10.00
- Pint Poppy Seed Dressing$7.00
- Quart Poppy Seed Dressing$10.00
- Pint Meat Sauce$7.00
- Quart Meat Sauce$10.00
- Pint Pizza Sauce$7.00
- Quart Pizza Sauce$10.00
- Pint BBQ Sauce$7.00
- Quart BBQ Sauce$10.00
- Pint Marinara Sauce$7.00
- Quart Marinara Sauce$10.00
Sides
A la Carte
- Slab of Ribs Ala Carte$27.00
a whole slab of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with our special sauce
- 1/2 Slab Of Ribs Ala Carte$17.00
a half slab of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with our special sauce
- Lasagna Ala Carte$13.00
Fresh layers of egg noodles with ground beef, italian sausage, cheese and tomato sauce
- Mostaccioli Ala Carte$11.00
Served with meat sauce or marinara
- Mac N Cheese Ala Carte$10.00
1lb
- Alfredo Ala Carte$12.00
1lb
- 3lb Tray Mostaccioli$20.00
3 lbs of our fresh baked mostaccioli
- 3lb Tray Mac & Cheese$20.00
3lb
- 3lb Tray Lasagna$25.00
3 lbs of our fresh baked lasagna
- 3lb Tray Alfredo$25.00
Salad
- PT Greek Salad$6.00
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.
- SM Greek Salad$8.00
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 2)
- RG Greek Salad$13.00
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 3-4)
- MD Greek Salad$30.00
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 6-8)
- LG Greek Salad$35.00
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 10-15)
- PT Tossed Salad$5.00
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper.
- SM Tossed Salad$7.00
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. (Feeds 2)
- RG Tossed Salad$12.00
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. (Feeds 3-4)
- MD Tossed Salad$25.00
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. ( Feeds 6-8)
- LG Tossed Salad$30.00
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. (Feeds 10-15)
- PT Chef Salad$8.00
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese.
- SM Chef Salad$11.00
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 2-3)
- RG Chef Salad$18.00
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 3-4)
- MD Chef Salad$35.00
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 6-8)
- LG Chef Salad$40.00
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese.(Feeds 10-15)
- PT Apple Orchard$8.00
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side.
- SM Apple Orchard$11.00
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 2-3)
- RG Apple Orchard$18.00
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 3-4)
- MD Apple Orchard$35.00
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 6-8)
- LG Apple Orchard$40.00
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 10-15)
- PT Blackened Chicken$8.00
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken.
- SM Blackened Chicken$11.00
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 2-3)
- RG Blackened Chicken$18.00
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 3-4)
- MD Blackened Chicken$35.00
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 6-8)
- LG Blackened Chicken$40.00
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 10-15)
Drinks
- 20oz Coke$3.50
- 20oz Coke Zero$3.50
- 20oz Diet Coke$3.50
- 20oz Sprite$3.50
- 20oz Pepsi$3.00Out of stock
- 20oz Diet Pepsi$3.00Out of stock
- 20oz Pepsi Zero$3.00Out of stock
- 20oz Mt. Dew$3.00Out of stock
- 20oz Starry$3.00Out of stock
- 20oz Dr Pepper$3.00
- 12oz Pepsi$2.00
- 12oz Diet Pepsi$2.00
- 12oz Mt Dew$2.00
- 20oz Pure Leaf Tea- Sweet$3.00
- 20oz Pure Leaf Tea- Unsweetened$3.00
- 20oz Gatorade$3.50
- 16oz Aquafina Water$2.50
Sandwichs
- Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,
- Ham Sandwich$11.00
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
- Club Sandwich$11.00
Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
- Italian Sandwich$11.00
Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Greek Dressing
- Turkey Sandwich Combo$13.00
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Soda.
- Ham Sandwich Combo$13.00
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Soda.
- Club Sandwich Combo$13.00
Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato,Chips,Soda.
- Italian Sandwich Combo$13.00
Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Greek Dressing,Chips,Soda.
FRESH CHICKEN
- 4pc. Fresh Chicken$12.00
1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Thigh, 1 Leg
- 8pc. Fresh Chicken$18.00
(2 Breast, 2 Wing, 2 Leg, 2 Thigh)
- 12pc. Fresh Chicken$26.00
( 3 Breast, 3 Wing, 3 Leg, 3 Thigh)
- 16pc. Fresh Chicken$33.00
(4 Breast, 4 Wing, 4 Leg, 4 Thigh)
- 24pc. Fresh Chicken$48.00
( 6 Breast, 6 Wing, 6 Leg, 6 Thigh)
- 50pc. Fresh Chicken$80.00
- 10pc Chicken Wings$20.00
Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.
- 25pc Chicken Wings$44.00
Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.
- 60pc Chicken Wings$96.00
Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.
PIZZA
Specialty Pizza
- 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.00
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella and muenster cheeses, red onions.
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella and muenster cheeses, red onions.
- 16" Meat Lovers Pizza$21.00
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef & bacon.
- 12" Meat Lovers Pizza$18.00
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef & bacon.
- 16" Vegetarian Pizza$21.00
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, green peppers, white onion, fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, diced tomato.
- 12" Vegetarian Pizza$18.00
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, green peppers, white onion, fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, diced tomato.
- 12" Gus's Special Pizza$18.00
Mozzarella & Muenster cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, onion, green peppers, fresh mushrooms.
- 16" Gus's Special Pizza$21.00
Mozzarella & Muenster cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, onion, green peppers, fresh mushrooms.
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza$21.00
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$18.00
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple
SPECIALS
Specials 4/1
- Alfredo Special 4/1$15.00
1/2 pound Alfredo with Greek Salad and 6 Breadsticks
- Chicken Special 4/1$18.00
1/2 Chicken, 1 petite Greek or Tossed Salad , Side mostaccioli, 6 Breadsticks
- Chicken Wings 4/1$20.00
6 Wings, Greek Salad, 6 Breadsticks
- Lasagna Special 4/1$15.00
1/2 LB of lasagna, 1 petite Greek Salad, 6 breadsticks.
- Mac N Cheese Special 4/1$14.00
1/2 Pound Mac N Cheese, Greek Salad, 6 Breadsticks
- Mostaccioli Special 4/1$14.00
1/2 LB baked mostaccioli served with marinara or meat sauce, 1 petite Greek or Tossed salad and 6 breadsticks
- BBQ Ribs Special 4/1$22.00
6 Rib Bones, 1 petite Greek or Tossed salad , side mostaccioli, 6 breadsticks
Specials 4/2
- Alfredo Special 4/2$18.00
1lb, Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks
- Chicken Special 4/2$28.00
Whole Chicken (2 Breasts, 2 Wings, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs), 1 small Greek or Tossed salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadsticks
- Chicken Wings Special 4/2$32.00
12 Wings, Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks
- Lasagna Special 4/2$20.00
1 LB of Lasagna, 1 small Greek or Tossed salad, 12 breadsticks.
- Mac N Cheese Special 4/2$17.00
1lb Mac N Cheese, Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks
- Mostaccioli Special 4/2$17.00
1 LB Mostaccioli, 1 Small Greek or Tossed, and 12 Breadsticks.
- BBQ Ribs & Chicken Special 4/2$30.00
1/2 Slab Of Ribs ( 6 Bones), 1/2 Chicken ( 1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Thighs, 1 Leg) 1 Small Greek or Tossed salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadsticks.
- BBQ Ribs Special 4/2$36.00
Slab Of Ribs (12bones), 1. Small Greek or Tossed Salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadstick.
Specials 4/4
- 12 PC Chicken Special 4/4$36.00
Twelve piece's (3 Breast, 3 Wing, 3 Leg, 3 Thigh) of our fresh chicken. Served with your choice of two 12oz sides and a 12 breadsticks.
- Alfredo Special 4/4$38.00
3 lbs of Alfredo With a regular Greek salad And 12 breadsticks
- Chicken Wings Special 4/4$50.00
20 Wings, Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks
- Gus's Colossal Special 4/4$60.00
Full Slab Of Ribs (12 Bones), Whole Chicken( Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh), 1LB Mosctacciloi, 1 Reg Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks.
- Lasagna Special 4/4$38.00
3 lbs of our fresh baked lasagna served with a regular greek salad and full dozen bread sticks. Serves a family of 4-6 people
- Mac & Cheese Special 4/4$35.00
3lb Mac N Cheese, Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks
- Mostaccioli Special 4/4$35.00
3 lbs of our fresh baked mostaccioli served with a regular greek salad and full dozen bread sticks. Serves a family of 4-6 people
- Pizza/Salad Combo 4/4$26.00
Large one topping pizza a dozen bread sticks and a small greek salad.