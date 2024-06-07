Gus's Carryout New Hudson
FOOD
Dips & Extras
- 4oz Cheese Dip$3.00
- 4oz Pizza Dip$2.00
- 4oz Ranch Dip$2.00
- 4oz Marinara Dip$2.00
- 4oz BBQ Sauce$2.00
- 4oz Poppyseed Dip$2.00
- 4oz Greek Dressing$2.00
- 4oz Meat Sauce$2.00
- Pint Ranch Dressing$7.00
- Quart Ranch Dressing$10.00
- Pint Greek Dressing$7.00
- Quart Greek Dressing$10.00
- Pint Poppy Seed Dressing$7.00
- Quart Poppy Seed Dressing$10.00
- Pint Meat Sauce$7.00
- Quart Meat Sauce$10.00
- Pint Pizza Sauce$7.00
- Quart Pizza Sauce$10.00
- Pint BBQ Sauce$7.00
- Quart BBQ Sauce$10.00
- Pint Marinara Sauce$7.00
- Quart Marinara Sauce$10.00
- 8 Oz Cold Alfredo Sauce$5.00
Sides
A la Carte
- Slab of Ribs Ala Carte
a whole slab of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with our special sauce$28.00
- 1/2 Slab Of Ribs Ala Carte
a half slab of our famous meaty, lean ribs basted with our special sauce$17.00
- Lasagna Ala Carte
Fresh layers of egg noodles with ground beef, italian sausage, cheese and tomato sauce$13.00
- Mostaccioli Ala Carte
Served with meat sauce or marinara$11.00
- Mac N Cheese Ala Carte
1lb$10.00
- Alfredo Ala Carte
1lb$12.00
- 3lb Tray Mostaccioli
3 lbs of our fresh baked mostaccioli$20.00
- 3lb Tray Mac & Cheese
3lb$20.00
- 3lb Tray Lasagna
3 lbs of our fresh baked lasagna$25.00
- 3lb Tray Alfredo$25.00
Salad
- PT Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.$6.00
- SM Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 2)$8.00
- RG Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 3-4)$13.00
- MD Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese.(Feeds 6-8)$30.00
- LG Greek Salad
Lettuce, Beets, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives, Cucumber, and Feta cheese. (Feeds 10-15)$35.00
- PT Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper.$5.00
- SM Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. (Feeds 2)$7.00
- RG Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. (Feeds 3-4)$12.00
- MD Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. ( Feeds 6-8)$25.00
- LG Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Red onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Beets, and Green pepper. (Feeds 10-15)$30.00
- PT Chef Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese.$8.00
- SM Chef Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 2-3)$11.00
- RG Chef Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 3-4)$18.00
- MD Chef Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese. (Feeds 6-8)$35.00
- LG Chef Salad
Lettuce, Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, and Cheese.(Feeds 10-15)$40.00
- PT Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side.$8.00
- SM Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 2-3)$11.00
- RG Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 3-4)$18.00
- MD Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 6-8)$35.00
- LG Apple Orchard
Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Pecans, Red onion, Grilled chicken, with apples on the side. (Feeds 10-15)$40.00
- PT Blackened Chicken
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken.$8.00
- SM Blackened Chicken
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 2-3)$11.00
- RG Blackened Chicken
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 3-4)$18.00
- MD Blackened Chicken
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 6-8)$35.00
- LG Blackened Chicken
Lettuce, Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Green pepper, Yellow pepper, Red onion, Blackened chicken. (Feeds 10-15)$40.00
Drinks
Sandwiches
- Turkey Sandwich Combo
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Soda.$13.00
- Ham Sandwich Combo
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Soda.$13.00
- Club Sandwich Combo
Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato,Chips,Soda.$13.00
- Italian Sandwich Combo
Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Greek Dressing,Chips,Soda.$13.00
- Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,$11.00
- Ham Sandwich
Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato$11.00
- Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato$11.00
- Italian Sandwich
Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olive, Greek Dressing$11.00
FRESH CHICKEN
- 4pc. Fresh Chicken
1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Thigh, 1 Leg$12.00
- 8pc. Fresh Chicken
(2 Breast, 2 Wing, 2 Leg, 2 Thigh)$18.00
- 12pc. Fresh Chicken
( 3 Breast, 3 Wing, 3 Leg, 3 Thigh)$26.00
- 16pc. Fresh Chicken
(4 Breast, 4 Wing, 4 Leg, 4 Thigh)$33.00
- 24pc. Fresh Chicken
( 6 Breast, 6 Wing, 6 Leg, 6 Thigh)$48.00
- 50pc. Fresh Chicken$80.00
- 10pc Chicken Wings
Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.$20.00
- 25pc Chicken Wings
Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.$44.00
- 60pc Chicken Wings
Choice of Lemon Pepper, BBQ, or Buffalo sauce.$96.00
PIZZA
Specialty Pizza
- 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella and muenster cheeses, red onions.$21.00
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Mozzarella and muenster cheeses, red onions.$18.00
- 16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef & bacon.$21.00
- 12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef & bacon.$18.00
- 16" Vegetarian Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, green peppers, white onion, fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, diced tomato.$21.00
- 12" Vegetarian Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster Cheeses, green peppers, white onion, fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, diced tomato.$18.00
- 12" Gus's Special Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, onion, green peppers, fresh mushrooms.$18.00
- 16" Gus's Special Pizza
Mozzarella & Muenster cheese, pepperoni, ham, ground beef, onion, green peppers, fresh mushrooms.$21.00
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple$21.00
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Bacon, Pineapple$18.00
SPECIALS
Specials 4/1
- Alfredo Special 4/1
1/2 pound Alfredo with Greek Salad and 6 Breadsticks$15.00
- Chicken Special 4/1
1/2 Chicken, 1 petite Greek or Tossed Salad , Side mostaccioli, 6 Breadsticks$18.00
- Chicken Wings 4/1
6 Wings, Greek Salad, 6 Breadsticks$20.00
- Lasagna Special 4/1
1/2 LB of lasagna, 1 petite Greek Salad, 6 breadsticks.$15.00
- Mac N Cheese Special 4/1
1/2 Pound Mac N Cheese, Greek Salad, 6 Breadsticks$14.00
- Mostaccioli Special 4/1
1/2 LB baked mostaccioli served with marinara or meat sauce, 1 petite Greek or Tossed salad and 6 breadsticks$14.00
- BBQ Ribs Special 4/1
6 Rib Bones, 1 petite Greek or Tossed salad , side mostaccioli, 6 breadsticks$22.00
Specials 4/2
- Alfredo Special 4/2
1lb, Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks$18.00
- Chicken Special 4/2
Whole Chicken (2 Breasts, 2 Wings, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs), 1 small Greek or Tossed salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadsticks$28.00
- Chicken Wings Special 4/2
12 Wings, Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks$32.00
- Lasagna Special 4/2
1 LB of Lasagna, 1 small Greek or Tossed salad, 12 breadsticks.$20.00
- Mac N Cheese Special 4/2
1lb Mac N Cheese, Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks$17.00
- Mostaccioli Special 4/2
1 LB Mostaccioli, 1 Small Greek or Tossed, and 12 Breadsticks.$17.00
- BBQ Ribs & Chicken Special 4/2
1/2 Slab Of Ribs ( 6 Bones), 1/2 Chicken ( 1 Breast, 1 Wing, 1 Thighs, 1 Leg) 1 Small Greek or Tossed salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadsticks.$30.00
- BBQ Ribs Special 4/2
Slab Of Ribs (12bones), 1. Small Greek or Tossed Salad, side mostaccioli, 12 breadstick.$36.00
Specials 4/4
- 12 PC Chicken Special 4/4
Twelve piece's (3 Breast, 3 Wing, 3 Leg, 3 Thigh) of our fresh chicken. Served with your choice of two 12oz sides and a 12 breadsticks.$44.00
- Alfredo Special 4/4
3 lbs of Alfredo With a regular Greek salad And 12 breadsticks$38.00
- Chicken Wings Special 4/4
20 Wings, Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks$50.00
- Gus's Colossal Special 4/4
Full Slab Of Ribs (12 Bones), Whole Chicken( Breast, Wing, Leg, Thigh), 1LB Mosctacciloi, 1 Reg Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks.$60.00
- Lasagna Special 4/4
3 lbs of our fresh baked lasagna served with a regular greek salad and full dozen bread sticks. Serves a family of 4-6 people$38.00
- Mac & Cheese Special 4/4
3lb Mac N Cheese, Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks$35.00
- Mostaccioli Special 4/4
3 lbs of our fresh baked mostaccioli served with a regular greek salad and full dozen bread sticks. Serves a family of 4-6 people$35.00
- Pizza/Salad Combo 4/4
Large one topping pizza a dozen bread sticks and a small greek salad.$30.00