Gusto casero by MDQ sweets 2030 Douglas Rd #102
All Day Breakfast
- MDQ Breakfast$8.00
Coffee, toast, butter, dulce de leche and jam
- American Breakfast$12.00
Eggs any style, bacon, home potatoes, and toast
- Omelette$14.00
Served with toast and home potatoes.
- Croissant Sandwich$12.00
Bakes croissant stuffed with ham, cheese and scrambled eggs.
- Avocado Toast$13.00
Sourdough toast, sliced avocado, any style eggs and arugula
Combos
- Gourmand Coffee$7.50
Single shot coffee with four homemade sweets bites.
- MDQ Cake & Coffee$8.75
Choose your favorite slice of tart and your favorite coffee. add $3 for cakes,
- Argentinean Deal$12.00
2 Toasted ham & cheese miga sandwich, coffee and small orange juice
- Coffee and Pastry$7.75
Choose your favorite coffee and pastry
Empanadas & More
Sandwiches
- Milanesa Sandwich$15.00
- Parma Sandwich$16.00
- Italian Sandwich$18.00
- Tuna Sandwich$14.00
- TurBLT$14.00
Multigrain Bread, Turkey, Brie, Tomato, Arugula
- Smo Sal Sandwich$18.00
- Caesar Sandwich$14.00
Grill Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce and Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
- Sandwich de Miga x 1$2.75
- Sandwich de Miga x 12$28.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing
- Caprese Salad$13.00
Fior Di Latte, tomatoes, pesto and balsamic reduction
- Burrata Salad$18.00
Burrata, mixed green, tomatoes, beets, toasted almond, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Tuna Salad$15.00
Tuna salad, mixed greens, onions, olives, boiled eggs and balsamic vinaigreette
- Garden Salad$13.00
Mixed green, cucumber, tomatoes, boiled eggs, olives, onions with citrus dressing