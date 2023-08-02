Gusto Board by Handy Dandy Brandy

$70.00

Handmade by local talent Brandy Wayne! This board is perfect for serving some bread and cheese at your next gathering or for gifting to your friend that loves to host! Each board is totally unique with wood grains and colors (as such, allow for slight variations :) Made of birch for its durability and rustic coloring. Featuring a little bean handle, our Gusto logo, and the arch + steps to celebrate and mimic the shapes you find at our bakery. Dimensions: Approximately 14” long x 8.25” wide, .75” thick To avoid warping or cracking: Hand-wash with soap and water. Don't leave food on your board overnight. Dry by leaning it on it's side. Never put into dishwasher. Re-oil if it looks dried out. Re-oiling will increase longevity. I recommend using Odie's oil, but you can use any food-safe finishing oil.