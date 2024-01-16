GYM SPORTSBAR
FOOD
Snacks & Sides
- Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich$10.00
with tots
- Chicken Chipotle Taco$4.50
chipotle mayo, aged cheddar, pickled red onion, cilantro
- Chicken Tenders$9.00
chicken breast tenders with choice of sauce
- Chicken Wings (10)$14.00
fried and tossed with hot, mild, bbq, or soy garlic ginger
- Churros$5.00
with chocolate drizzle
- Fish & Chips$13.00
- Fish Taco$4.50
fried pollock bites, lime-cilantro slaw
- Fried Cheese Curds$7.00
with marinara
- Fried Pickles$8.00
with ranch
- Guacamole & Chips$7.00
- Hand Cut Fries$5.00
fresh, hand-cut fries
- Hot Dog$3.00
add chili $0.50 add cheese $0.50
- Mac & Cheese Bites$7.00
- Nachos$6.00
with sour cream, jalapeno, and salsa +$3 add chicken or beef
- Onion Rings$6.00
with smoked paprika aioli
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$7.00
with lemon garlic aioli
- Pork Taco$4.50
chipotle mayo, aged cheddar, pickled red onion, cilantro
- Potato Skins$7.00
- Quesadilla$8.00
- Shrimp Taco$4.50
fried shrimp, lime-cilantro slaw
- Side Salad$6.00
with bleu cheese, ranch, or balsamic vinaigrette +$3 add chicken or beef
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
with cinnamon sugar & marshmallow sauce
- Tots$5.00
- Pork Sandwich & Fries$12.00
- Southwestern Chicken Egg Rolls$7.00
with sweet chili sauce
Burgers
- Build Your Own Burger$11.00
beef, turkey, or vegetarian
- #1 Varsity$12.00
american cheese, bacon-onion jam, chipotle mayo
- #2 Gym Signature$12.00
beer cheese, black pepper bacon, crispy onions, sea salt
- #3 Cowboy$12.00
aged cheddar cheese, bacon, smokey bbq sauce, crispy onions, sea salt
- #4 Big Easy$12.00
aged cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayo
- #5 Shroom$12.00
aged cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, truffle oil, garlic mayo
- #6 Big Blue$12.00
bleu cheese, bacon, mayo
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.00
grilled or southern fried