Proudly Female Owned & Operated 💪
Gyppo Ale Mill
Bar
Beer
- Lost Coast Fresh Hop$4.20+
4.7% ABV • 18 IBU Green Grape, Fresh, Smooth
- Crush Cooler$4.20+
4.7% ABV Light, Crisp, Refreshing
- S'more Stout$6.05+
8% ABV • 9 IBU Chocolate, Marshmallow, Graham
- Bob's Your Uncle$6.00+
5.2% ABV • 26 IBU Smooth, Balanced, Malty
- Chasing Rainbows$4.05+
6.6% ABV • 29 IBU Stone Fruit, Citrus, Dank
- Fathom The Bowl$4.05+
7.0% ABV • 9 IBU Caramel, Bread Crust, Spice
- Dave's Pilsner$4.05+
5.7% ABV • 24 IBU Crisp, Grass, Noble
- Daydream Believer$4.05+
6.1% ABV • 31 IBU Fresh, Flavorful, Balanced
- Mexican Lager$4.05+
Vienna Lager 5.0% ABV • 15 IBU Light, Refreshing, Crisp
- Whistle Punk$4.05+
West Coast IPA 7.0% ABV • 40 IBU Floral, Citrus, Grassy
- Beach Blonde$6.00+
Blonde Ale || Gluten Reduced 4.5% ABV • 14 IBU Flavorful, Smooth, Stone-Fruit
- NoMo Hazy IPA - Non-Alcholic$7.00
Wine by the Bottle
- Cava Sparkling Wine$35.00
Anne Marie, Castell D’Age, SA
- Humboldt Pinot Noir$40.00
Whitethorn Winery, Humboldt Co.
- Rose Of Pinot Noir$32.00
Joseph Jewell, Sonoma Co.
- Sauvignon Blanc$45.00
Briceland Vineyard, Humboldt Co.
- White Wine Blend$45.00
Whitethorn Winery, Humboldt Co.
- Rosé Cuvée$45.00
Briceland Vineyard, Humboldt Co.
NA Beverages
- Hoptical Illusion - Sparkling Hop Water$3.00+
Hop Steeped Sparkling Non-Alcohol Brew
- Liquid Life - Sparkling Water$3.00+
House Carbonated Sparling Water
- Kombucha$8.00
Locally made kombucha from It's Alive
- Sparkling Limonata$3.00+
House made and carbonated limonata
- Limeaide$3.00+
- Boom Run$5.00
50% Rose Black Tea & 50 Limeaide
- Ice Tea$5.00
- Hot Tea - Loose Leaf$6.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Italian Soda$4.00
- Root Beer$2.00+
Food
Shareable
- House Ceviche$14.00
local rockfish, lime, bell peppers, r. onion, garlic, cilantro
- House Poke$16.00
yellowfin tuna, sesame oil, g. onion, y. onion, soy sauce
- Mexican Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
sustainable shrimp, lime, tomato, cucumber, celery, cilantro
- West Coast Fried Oysters$10.00
west coast oysters, house remoulade
- Chicken Wings$16.00
- Cauliflower Wings
- Vegan Truffle Fries$9.00
vegan truffle aioli, vegan parm, fries
- Steamed Clams$22.00
- Smores Cream Mussels$23.00
Soup + Salad
Pub Grub
- 8 oz Grassfed Organic Burger$17.00
8 oz organic local beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, bun
- 6 oz Grassfed Organic Burger$13.00
6 oz organic local beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, bun
- Vegan Black Bean Burger$15.00
vegan chipolte black bean burger lettuce, tomato, onion, bun
- Impossible Burger$15.00
impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, bun
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken$18.00
boneless & skinless chicken thighs
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$21.00
thigh fried with franks red hot
- Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich$19.00
cajun grilled, montey jack
- Beer Mac & Cheese$13.00
dave’s pilsner, smoked gouda, sharp cheddar, cavatappi, bacon