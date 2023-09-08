Gyro Power Prineville Prineville
Gyro Power
Gyro Power Food
Hummus & Pita
Curry oil, Aleppo pepper, parsley
Farewell Falafel
X5 large balls, spicy aioli
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, celery, lemon vinaigrette
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Balsamic, honey, red pepper flakes
The All Powerful Gyro
Shaved beef and lamb, flatbread, romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, dill tzatziki
Chicken K' Boom
Grilled chicken kebab, flat bread, romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, spicy aioli, feta
Mighty Falafel Sandwich
Crispy herbed falafel, flatbread, hummus, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, spicy aioli, feta
Mezze Grand Slam
Gyro meat, chicken kebab, hummus, falafel, pita
Crinkle Fries
Sweet Fries
Baklava
Steak kebab
Veggie Kebab
Gyro Power Drinks
