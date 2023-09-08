Gyro Power

Gyro Power Food

Hummus & Pita

$9.00

Curry oil, Aleppo pepper, parsley

Farewell Falafel

$9.00

X5 large balls, spicy aioli

Greek Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, celery, lemon vinaigrette

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Balsamic, honey, red pepper flakes

The All Powerful Gyro

$13.00

Shaved beef and lamb, flatbread, romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, dill tzatziki

Chicken K' Boom

$13.00

Grilled chicken kebab, flat bread, romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, spicy aioli, feta

Mighty Falafel Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy herbed falafel, flatbread, hummus, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, spicy aioli, feta

Mezze Grand Slam

$19.00

Gyro meat, chicken kebab, hummus, falafel, pita

Crinkle Fries

$6.00

Sweet Fries

$7.00

Baklava

$7.00

Steak kebab

$11.00

Veggie Kebab

$7.00

Sides & Extras

Side Spicy Aoli

$1.00

Side Tzatziki

$1.00

Side Vinaigrette

$1.00

Gyro Power Drinks

Lemon Pellegrino

$3.00

Orange Pellegrino

$3.00

Gyro Power

Gyro Power Food

Hummus & Pita

$9.00

Curry oil, Aleppo pepper, parsley

Farewell Falafel

$9.00

X5 large balls, spicy aioli

Greek Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, onions, celery, lemon vinaigrette

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Balsamic, honey, red pepper flakes

The All Powerful Gyro

$13.00

Shaved beef and lamb, flatbread, romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, dill tzatziki

Chicken K' Boom

$13.00

Grilled chicken kebab, flat bread, romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, spicy aioli, feta

Mighty Falafel Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy herbed falafel, flatbread, hummus, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, spicy aioli, feta

Mezze Grand Slam

$19.00

Gyro meat, chicken kebab, hummus, falafel, pita

Crinkle Fries

$6.00

Sweet Fries

$7.00

Baklava

$7.00

Steak kebab

$11.00

Veggie Kebab

$7.00

Sides & Extras

Side Spicy Aoli

$1.00

Side Tzatziki

$1.00

Side Vinaigrette

$1.00

Gyro Power Drinks

Lemon Pellegrino

$3.00

Orange Pellegrino

$3.00