Gyros 2 Go-Backyard Social 16371 Corporate Commerce Way
MAIN
LAMB GYRO
$10.28
Tomato, Onions, Tzatziki sauce
CHICKEN GYRO
$10.28
Tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce
VEGGIE GYRO
$10.28
Falafel, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, hummus
VEGAN GYRO
$10.28
KIDS GYRO
$10.28
GREEK FRIES
$8.41
Feta cheese on top, Tzatziki Sauce on the side, olive oil, oregano
FRENCH FRIES
$5.61
LAMB PLATE
$19.63
Open plate with French fries, onions, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce
CHICKEN PLATE
$19.63
FALAFEL PLATE
$15.89
Tzatziki, hummus, feta cheese, pita bread
GREEK SALAD
$15.89
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, pita bread
Dip Plate
$15.89
Tzatziki, hummus, pita bread
Stuffed Grape Leaves
$9.35
Rice, choice of tzatziki sauce or hummus
Tzatziki side
$9.35
Hummus side
$9.35
Baklava
$6.54
CHICKEN NUGGETS
$9.35
Gyros 2 Go-Backyard Social 16371 Corporate Commerce Way Location and Ordering Hours
(862) 222-5478
Closed • Opens Monday at 12PM