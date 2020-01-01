Ha Long Bay 1353 Williamson St
AP - Appetizers
- AP1 Cha Gio Pork Egg Rolls$4.00
- AP2 Cha Gio Chay Vegetable Egg Rolls$4.00
- AP3 Chicken Egg Roll$4.00
- AP4 Crab Meat Wontons$5.95
- AP5 Fried Chicken Wontons$4.25
- AP6 Golden Tofu$3.95
- AP7 Veggie Curry Puffs$4.25
- AP8 Dumplings$7.95
- AP9 Spicy Wontons$6.95
- AP10 Goi Cuon Cha Gio – Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls with Pork Egg Roll$5.95
- AP11 Goi Cuon Tom – Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls with Shrimp$5.95
- AP12 Goi Cuon – Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls with Pork and Shrimp$5.95
- AP13 Goi Cuon Chay – Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls with Tofu$5.95
- AP14 Spicy Chicken Wings$7.95
- AP15 Chicken Satay$7.95
- AP16 Siracha Chicken Meatballs$6.95
S - Soup
SL - Salad
BX - Banh Xeo Vietnamese Crepe
VP - Chao Vietnamese Porridge
PH - Pho Vietnamese Rice Noodle Soup
- PH1 Pho Tai$12.95
Rare beef
- PH2 Pho Bo Vien$12.95
Beef meatballs
- PH3 Pho Tai Nam$12.95
Rare beef, well-done beef flank
- PH4 Pho Tai Gan$13.95
Rare beef, tendon
- PH5 Pho Tai Nam, Sach$13.95
Rare beef, well-done beef flank, tripe
- PH6 Pho Tai Nam, Gan$13.95
Rare beef, well-done beef flank, tendon
- PH7 Pho Tai Nam, Bo Vien$13.95
Rare beef, well-done beef flank, beef meatballs
- PH8 Pho Dac Biet$14.95
Rare beef, well-done beef flank, beef meatballs, tendon, tripe
- PH9 Pho Ga$12.95
Chicken, bok choy, napa
- PH10 Pho Dau Hu$12.95
Tofu, broccoli, peapod, carrot, bok choy, napa
- PH11 Pho Tom$13.95
Shrimp, bok choy, napa
- PH12 Pho Vit$17.95
Roast duck, bok choy, napa
- PH13 Pho Ga Vien$12.95
Chicken meatballs
BC - Banh Canh Vietnamese Round Rice Noodle Soup
ES - Mi Vietnamese Egg Noodle Soup
- ES1 Mi Rau Cai$12.95
Tofu, mushroom, broccoli, baby corn, carrot, bok choy, napa
- ES2 Mi Do Bien$13.95
Shrimp, imitation crab, squid, bok choy, napa
- ES3 Mi Vit$17.95
Roast duck, bok choy, napa
- ES4 Mi Ga$12.95
Chicken, bok choy, napa
- ES5 Mi Wonton$12.95
Pork and shrimp wontons, bok choy, napa
- ES6 Mi Xa Xiu$12.95
BBQ pork, bok choy, napa
- ES7 Mi Bo Kho Vietnamese Beef Stew$12.95
Simmered beef, star anise, cinnamon, carrot, onion
- ES8 Mi Mun Duck$12.95
Mun-duck, bok choy, napa
TS - Thai Noodle Soup
B - Bun Vietnamese Rice Vermicelli Salad
- B1 Bun Thit Nuong Heo$13.95
Grilled pork
- B2 Bun Thit Nuong Bo$14.95
Grilled beef
- B3 Bun Tom Nuong$15.95
Grilled shrimp
- B4 Bun Cha Gio$13.95
Pork eggrolls
- B5 Bun Tom Nuong Cha Gio$15.95
Grilled shrimp and pork egg rolls
- B6 Bun Bo Xao$14.95
Stir-fried lemongrass beef
- B7 Bun Thit va Tom Nuong$15.95
Grilled pork or beef and grilled shrimp
- B8 Bun Deluxe$15.95
Grilled pork, beef, and shrimp
- B9 Bun Thit Nuong Ga$13.95
Grilled chicken
- B10 Bun Dau Hu Xao$13.95
Stir-fried lemongrass tofu
R - Com Dia Grilled Meat Rice Plate
- R1 Thit Heo Nuong$11.95
Grilled pork
- R2 Thit Ga Nuong$11.95
Grilled chicken
- R3 Thit Bo Nuong$12.95
Grilled beef
- R4 Tom Nuong$13.95
Grilled shrimp
- R5 Vit Quay$16.95
Roast duck
- R6 Thit Ga Tom Nuong$13.95
Grilled chicken and shrimp
- R7 Thit Bo Tom Nuong$14.95
Grilled beef and shrimp
- R8 Thit Heo Tom Nuong$13.95
Grilled pork and shrimp
HK - Hu Tieu Xao Kho Stir Fried Large Rice Noodles
HT - Hu Tieu Xao Fried Large Rice Noodles
MM - Mi Xao Mem Stir Fried Egg Noodles
MD - Mi Xao Don Crispy Egg Noodles
TN - Thai Stir-Fried Noodles
TC - Thai Curries
TE. - Thai Entrées
VE - Vietnamese Entrées
- VE1 Tom Rang Muoi Salt & Pepper Shrimp$15.95
- VE2 Muc Rang Muoi Salt & Pepper Squid$15.95
- VE3 Xao Rau Cai Sautéed Mixed Vegetables$13.95
- VE4 Xao Chua Ngot Sweet and Sour$13.95
- VE5 Xao Sa Ot Hot and Spicy Lemongrass$13.95
- VE6 Xao Hot Dieu Sautéed Cashews$13.95
- VE7 Ga Kho Gung Ginger Chicken$13.95
- VE8 Xao Ca Ri Curry Stir Fry$13.95
- VE9 Bo Kho – Vietnamese Beef Stew$13.95
- VE10 Xao Ca Chua$13.95
V - Vegetarian
TR - Thai Fried Rice
VR - Com Chien Vietnamese Fried Rice
BM - Banh Mi
LS - Lao Specialties
HS - Ha Long Bay Specialties
- HS1 Ga/Tom Xao Don$13.95
- HS2 Xao Thom$13.95
- HS3 Ca Hong Chien Xot Me – Tamarind Fried Red Snapper
- HS4 Ca Hong Chien Sa Ot – Lemongrass Fried Red Snapper
- HS5 Xao Lac – Stir-Fried Peanut$13.95
- HS6 Xao Dau Xanh – Stir-Fried Green Bean$13.95
- HS7 Xao Mang Tay – Sautéed Asparagus$13.95
- HS8 Pad Ped$13.95
- HS9 Chef’s Special Stir-Fry$13.95
Lunch
- L1 Ga Xao Don$10.50
- L2 Xao Thom$10.50
- L3 Xao Dau Xanh – Stir-Fried Green Beans$10.50
- L4 Yellow Curry$10.50
- L5 Xao Hot Dieu – Sautéed Cashews$10.50
- L6 Pad Thai$10.50
- L7 Pad Lad Nar$10.50
- L8 Pad See Eew$10.50
- L9 Squash Curry$10.50
- L10 Pad Kra Prow$10.50
- L11 Dau Hu Xao Don$10.50
- L12 Ca Tim Xao Don$10.50
- L13 Xao Ca Chua Ngot – Sweet and Sour$10.50
- L14 Xao Rau Cai – Sautéed Mixed Vegetables$10.50
- L15 Xao Mang Tay – Sautéed Asparagus$10.50
- L16 Bò Kho – Vietnamese Beef Stew$10.50