HAAM 234 Union Avenue
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Curry Chik’n Wontons$14.00
Curry-infused plant based chikn won ton drizzled with tamarind chutney and cucumber apple chutney.
- Empanadas Trio$16.00
Select three of our five unique empanadas, crafted with plant based goodness: Curry chik’n, Beef, Chik’n & Cheese, Guava & Cheese and Bacon Egg & Cheese.
- Island Onigiri$9.00
A yellow rice ball inspired by the Caribbean filled with BBQ oyster mushrooms and sweet plantains topped with avocado mousse and spicy Mayo.
- Yuh Motha’s Ceviche$16.00
Tender hearts of palm, Served atop a crisp and golden fried plantain.
Entrees
- Sweet Plantain Boat$18.00
Ripe plantain boat stuffed with plant based beef and jalapeno queso.
- Yucca Mash with King Oyster Scallops Al Ajillo$27.00
King Oyster Mushroom "Scallops" in rich garlic sauce served on garlic yucca mash with brocollini.
- Chimichurri Chunk Steak$28.00
Plant based steak with chimichurri sauce, served with rice, beans and tostones.
- Buss Up Shut Roti Plate$22.00
Freshly made tender and flaky roti served with curry jackfruit, pumpkin, and curry mango
- Yuh Motha’s Mofongo$26.00
Mofongo served with chicharrón de lions mane mushroom drizzled with our curried cream sauce.
- Patacon de Jerk Mushrooms$20.00
Plantain sándwich with Jerk Oyster mushrooms, purple cabbage slaw, pineapple tomatoes and queso frito served with yucca fries.
- Curry Tofu Bowl$19.00
Curry roasted tofu, sautéed bell peppers, purple cabbage, sweet plantains and avocado served with quinoa and our house made curry dressing.
- Jerk Tamarind Oyster Mushroom Burger$18.00
Crispy oyster mushrooms sitting over purple cabbage slaw, pickles and jerk tamarind sauce on a everything challah bread. Served with Yucca Fries.
- Curry Chik’n Tacos$18.00
Three flavorful and bold curry chik'n tacos on a corn tortilla, woth sauteed bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, and our mango cucumber salsa, garnished with microgreens
- Bake and Shark$20.00
House made flat bread filled with cabbage, pineapple, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and banana blossom drizzled with our house made chutneys, Served with side of Mango Chow.
Salads
- Kurry Kale Cesar Salad$16.00
Bed of fresh kale, pumpkin seed Parmesan, curried croutons and curry dressing.
- Mango Calypso Chow$16.00
Mango, cuucmbers, arugula, red onions, chandon beni lime and spices.
- Motha Earth Salad Bowl$18.00
Quinoa, Arugula, tomatoes, walnuts, crispy onions, sweet plantains, avocado and your choice of a protein option. (Jerk oyster mushrooms or curry roasted tofu)