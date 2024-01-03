Bowl filled with choice of protein (falafel, chicken, ribeye, or Makali) served with your favorite choice of toppings
Pita filled with Falafel and your choice of toppings.
Pita filled with chicken and your choice of toppings.
Pita filled with ribeye and your choice of toppings.
4 PC Falafel, Hummus, Salad, and Baba Ganoush, and Pickled Vegetables
Includes 2 Pita Bread
Fried Veggies
Single Piece of Pita Bread
yogurt mixed with cucumbers, garlic, salt, olive oil, lemon juice, and mint
Kofta with Rice, Seasoned Onions, Grilled Tomatoes, Pickled Turnips, Tabouli, and Hummus with Tahini, Shatta, and Pita Bread
Chicken with Rice, Seasoned Onions, Grilled Tomatoes, Pickled Turnips, Tabouli, and Hummus with Tahini, Shatta, and Pita Bread