Habibi Middle Eastern Coney & Curry
Appetizers
- Arabic Salad$4.00+
Tomatoes, red onions, garlic, cucumber, Kalamata olives and capers mixed with olive oil and lemon juice, parsley and sumac.
- Baba Ganoush$11.00+
Roasted eggplant dip blended with garlic, lemon, olive oil, tahini and cumin.
- Butter Chicken Sauce$10.00+
AMAZING rich and creamy butter tomato sauce!
- Chickpea Salad$3.50+
Checkpeas, cilantro, Kalamata olives, sweet peppers, red onions, green onions, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and spices.
- Chili Cheese Fries$6.00+
Fresh cut fries smothered with lamb coney sauce and three cheese blend, topped with green onions and garlic sauce.
- Falafel$4.00+
Ground chickpeas, fava beans, parsley, green onions, garlic, ginger and cilantro rolled and deep fried. Served with Tahini sauce.
- Fries$3.00+
Hand cut fries drizzled with garlic sauce.
- Grape Leaves$9.00+
Rice and spices wrapped in a grape leaf. Lamb leaves also contain lamb meat. Served with Tzatziki sauce.
- Hummus$8.00+
Creamy chickpea spread drizzed with olive oil and sprinkled with sumac.
- Pita$1.50
One piece of pita
- Pita Chips$2.50
Slices of crispy deep fried pita
- Quesadillas$12.00+
Choice of protein, Arabic salad (tomatos, onions, cucumbers) and three cheese blend wrapped in a tortilla and grilled. Served with a side of garlic sauce.
- Side rice$3.00
- Smashed Lentil Soup$6.00+
Partially pureed red lentils with rice and vegetarian broth, garnished with lemon and parsley.
- Tabbouleh$10.00+
Minced parsley, mint, green onions, tomato, bulgar wheat, lemon, olive oil, sumac, pomegranate syrup and Arabic seven spice.
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Camel burger$16.00+
1/3 lb Camel burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, topped with Habibi "camel" sauce. Served with fries drizzled with garlic sauce.
- Chicken sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and garlic sauce. Served with fries drizzled with garlic sauce.
- Falafel burger$13.00
Smashed falafel with hummus, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, topped with tahini sauce. Served with fries drizzled with garlic sauce.
- Kangaroo burger$18.00
1/3 lb Kangaroo burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served with fries drizzled with garlic sauce.
- Lamb burger$15.00
1/3 lb lamb burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, topped with tzatkiki sauce and feta cheese. Served with fries drizzled with garlic sauce.
Coney
Curries
- Butter Chicken Curry$15.00
Rich and creamy butter tomato sauce served over sliced marinated chicken breast and Basmati rice.
- Chicken Curry$14.00
Served with Basmati rice and pita.
- Daal Curry$13.00
Flavorful vegetarian curry made with lentils and spices. Served with Basmati rice and pita.
- Lamb Curry$16.00
Served with Basmati rice and pita.
- Sweet Potato Curry$12.00
Served with Basmati rice and pita.
Desserts
Drinks
Exotic Entrees
Gyros
- Chicken Gyro$13.00
Chicken shawarma meat served on a grilled pita with tzatziki sauce, Arabic salad (tomato, onion, cucumber) and garlic sauce.
- Falafel Gyro$12.00
Smashed falafel served on a grilled pita with tzatziki sauce, Arabic salad (tomato, onion, cucumber) and garlic sauce.
- Lamb Gyro$14.00
Lamb gyro meat served on a grilled pita with tzatziki sauce, Arabic salad (tomato, onion, cucumber) and garlic sauce.
Kabobs
- Chicken Shish Tawook$16.00
1/2 lb of cubed marinated meat grilled on a skewer. Served with grilled Mediterranean vegetables, rice, pita and choice of two sides.
- Beef Kafta$18.00
Ground meat mixed with chopped peppers, onions, parsley, seasoned with spices, formed into cylinders and grilled. Served with grilled Mediterranean vegetables, rice, pita and choice of two sides.
- Beef Shish Kabob$18.00
1/2 lb of cubed marinated meat grilled on a skewer. Served with grilled Mediterranean vegetables, rice, pita and choice of two sides.
- Lamb Kafta$19.00
Ground meat mixed with chopped peppers, onions, parsley, seasoned with spices, formed into cylinders and grilled. Served with grilled Mediterranean vegetables, rice, pita and choice of two sides.
- Lamb Shish Kabob$19.00
1/2 lb of cubed marinated meat grilled on a skewer. Served with grilled Mediterranean vegetables, rice, pita and choice of two sides.
Little Habibi Kid's Menu
- Chicken Nuggets$8.00
Chicken nuggets served with a choice of fries or veggies, juice box and mini baklava.
- Chicken Platter$8.00
Chicken shawarma meat served over rice with a side of veggies, juice box and a mini baklava.
- Chicken Wrap$8.00
Kid's chicken wrap served with choice of fries or veggies, juice box and mini baklava.
- Hot dog$8.00
Plain hot dog served with choice of fries or veggies, juice box and mini baklava.
Platters
- Beef Shawarma Platter$16.00
Served with rice, pita and choice of two sides.
- Butter Chicken Platter$16.00
Served with rice, pita and choice of two sides.
- Chicken Shawarma Platter$15.00
Served with rice, pita and choice of two sides.
- Falafel Platter$14.00
Served with rice, pita and choice of two sides.
- Lamb Shawarma Platter$18.00
Served with rice, pita and choice of two sides.
- Vegetarian Platter$15.00
Served with rice, pita and vegetarian sides: hummus, Arabic salad, chickpea salad and tabbouleh.
Salads
- Falafel Salad$6.00+
Romaine, tomato, red onion, parsley, chickpeas and crumbled falafel tossed with tahini dressing.
- Fatoush Salad$7.00+
Romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, bell pepper and mint tossed with pomegranate vinaigrette and topped with pita croutons.
- Greek Salad$6.50+
Romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tossed with a lemon vinaigrette, topped with a beet and a roasted sweet pepper.
- Shawarma Salad
Romaine lettuce and Arabic salad tossed with garlic sauce and tahini dressing, topped with your choice of Shawarma protein.
- Soup & Salad$12.00+
Includes 8oz Smashed Lentil soup and half a salad of your choosing.
Wraps
- Beef Wrap$15.00
Choice of protein on a wrap spread with hummus and filled with romaine/spring mix, tomato, red onion, cucumber, parsley, Arabic pickles and pickled turnips topped with garlic sauce and tahini dressing.
- Butter Chicken Wrap$15.00
Chicken shawarma, butter chicken sauce, and rice wrapped in a soft shell and grilled.
- Chicken Wrap$14.00
Choice of protein on a wrap spread with hummus and filled with romaine/spring mix, tomato, red onion, cucumber, parsley, Arabic pickles and pickled turnips topped with garlic sauce and tahini dressing.
- Falafel Wrap$12.00
Smashed falafel on a wrap spread with hummus and filled with romaine/spring mix, tomato, red onion, cucumber, parsley, Arabic pickles and pickled turnips topped with garlic sauce and tahini dressing.
- Lamb Wrap$16.00
Choice of protein on a wrap spread with hummus and filled with romaine/spring mix, tomato, red onion, cucumber, parsley, Arabic pickles and pickled turnips topped with garlic sauce and tahini dressing.