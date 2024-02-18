Hachi Sushi Pub
ROLLS
- AVO SAKE$12.00
avocado & salmon, sesame
- CALIFORNIA$12.00
snow crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame
- Chef's Choice$22.00
- CRISPY SHRIMP$14.00
avocado, cucumber, sweet soy
- FIRE ROLL$20.00
spicy tuna, tempura scallion, topped with snow crab, spicy aioli, and green onion
- GODZILLA$18.00
tempura fried tuna, monster sauce, sweet soy, siracha, sesame, togarashi, and scallion
- KB$18.00
spicy salmon, tempura cilantro, topped with mango, jalapeno, ponzu
- MADISON$18.00
cucumber, tempuras shrimp, topped with tuna, avocado, sriracha, sweet soy
- RAINBOW ROLL$18.00
californi roll topped with chef's choice of fish
- ROCKSTAR$16.00
green apple, avocado, hamachi topper, ponzu, negi, lava salt, sesame
- Salt N' Peppah$18.00
Avocado, tempura cilantro, topped with sea bass, ponzu, flaky salt, black pepper & scallion
- SLAMMIN SAMMY$18.00
tempura jalapeno, avocado, asparagus, salmon, sweet sriracha, wasabi aioli, scallion & togarashi
- SPECIAL K$24.00
softshell crab, cucumber, albacore, togarashi, spicy aioli, sweet soy, local micros, tobiko
- SPICY TUNA$14.00
cucumber, togarashi & wasabi aioli
- SPIDER$15.00
futo style, tempura soft shell crab, tobiko, cucumber, micro greens
- SWEET YAMA$14.00
crispy sweet potato, avocado, siracha, sweet soy
- TYSON$22.00
avocado, tempura asparagus, topped with wagyu beef, sweet soy, truffle oil, scallion, sesame
- UNAGI MAKI$12.00
freshwater eel, cucumber, sweet soy, toasted sesame
- NEGIHAMA$10.00
yellowtail, scallion
- KING KONG ROLL$16.00
spicy tuna, cream cheese, fried, topped with wasabi aioli, sweet soy, negi, sesame, togarashi
- GREENS ROLL$10.00
asparagus, cucumber, avocado
ENTREES
- CHIRASHI$29.00
15-piece sashimi & vegetables served over sushi rice
- FRIED RICE$14.00
sauteed with, egg, onion, bok choy, shitake, carrot, and cabbage
- STIR FRY NOODLES$18.00
ramen noodles with onions, mushrooms, bok choy, carrots and cabbage in our homemade sweet chili sauce
- SUSHI SAMPLER$26.00
chef's choice of six nigiri and a traditional 6-piece sake roll
- TERIYAKI CHICKEN$26.00
grilled marinated chicken thighs, zucchini, pickled carrots, avocado on a bed of rice topped with toasted sesame & scallions
- TUNA POKE BOWL$24.00
Not availble online
- YAKI UDON$18.00
udon noodles, spicy umami sauce, onion, shiitakes, carrots, bok choy, sesame seeds, scallion
SASHIMI
- EBI SASHIMI$10.00
shrimp sashimi priced by the pair
- HAMACHI SASHIMI$10.00
amberjack sashimi priced by the pair
- IKURA SASHIMI$12.00
salmon roe sashimi priced by the pair
- KANI SASHIMI$12.00
snow crab sashimi priced by the pair
- MAGURO SASHIMI$12.00
tuna sashimi priced by the pair
- SABA SASHIMI$10.00Out of stock
mackerel sashimi priced by the pair
- SAKE SASHIMI$10.00
salmon sashimi priced by the pair
- SHIROMI SASHIMI$10.00
white fish sashimi priced by the pair
- TAKO SASHIMI$10.00
octopus sashimi priced by the pair
- TOBIKO SASHIMI$10.00
flying fish roe sashimi priced by the pair
- TOMBO SASHIMI$10.00
albacore sashimi priced by the pair
- UNAGI SASHIMI$10.00
freshwater eel sashimi priced by the pair
- WAGYU SASHIMI$14.00
wagyu beef sashimi priced by the pair
NIGIRI
- EBI NIGIRI$10.00
shrimp nigiri priced by the pair
- HAMACHI NIGIRI$10.00
amberjack nigiri priced by the pair
- IKURA NIGIRI$12.00
salmon roe nigiri priced by the pair
- KANI NIGIRI$12.00
snow crab nigiri priced by the pair
- MAGURO NIGIRI$12.00
tuna nigiri priced by the pair
- SABA NIGIRI$10.00Out of stock
mackerel nigiri priced by the pair
- SAKE NIGIRI$10.00
salmon nigiri priced by the pair
- SHIROMI NIGIRI$10.00
white fish nigiri priced by the pair
- TAKO NIGIRI$10.00
ocotopus nigiri priced by the pair
- TOBIKO NIGIRI$10.00
flying fish roe nigiri priced by the pair
- TOMBO NIGIRI$10.00
albacore nigiri priced by the pair
- UNAGI NIGIRI$10.00
freshwater eel nigiri priced by the pair
- WAGYU NIGIRI$16.00
Wagyu beef nigiri priced by the pair
- NIGIRI SPECIAL$12.00
DESSERT
BEVERAGE
KIDS
- AVO ROLL$6.00
- AVOCADO ROLL$6.00
- CHICKEN NUGGETS$9.00
crispy fried chicken with japabnese bbq sauce for dipping
- CRISPY TOFU$8.00
fried tofu with steamed white rice
- CUCUMBER ROLL$6.00
freshly sliced cucumber wrapped in nori & sushi rice
- KARAAGE ROLL$8.00
crispy chicken sushi roll, great for beginners!
- LIL DUMPLINGS$8.00
- LIL SHRIMPIN$9.00
- SIDE OF RICE$3.00
- TERIYAKI NOODLE$8.00
ramen noodles with homemade teriyaki sauce.