Hacienda Watertown Authentic Mexican Restaurant 821 Arsenal Street
Food
Appetizers
Nachos Supreme
Nacho chips with beans, beef, chicken and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Tex Mex Fajita Nachos
Nacho chips and rice served with chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers and topped with nacho cheese
Queso Fundido
Homemade Mexican sausage with cheese sauce and served with two flour or corn tortillas
Chori-Fries
French crispy fries topped with chorizo, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Guacamole Azteca
Diced avocados with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño peppers and lime
Quesadilla Fiesta
Grilled chicken quesadilla, topped with cheese and burrito sauce, and served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream on the side
Hacienda Fries
Crispy fries topped with grilled steak or grilled chicken, Mexican white sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and baja sauce on top
Elote
Fresh corn with homemade Mexican white sauce, queso fresco, tajin, and tapatio sauce
Mango Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp topped with avocado, pico de gallo and mango
Fried Calamares
Fried calamari with fried jalapeños and baja sauce on the side
Chicken Bites
Fried chicken bites with baja sauce on the side
Taquitos Mexicanos
Three fried chicken taquitos served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Sour Cream
Guacamole Salad
Chicken Soup
Shrimp Soup
Guacamole Dip
Pico De Gallo
Hot Salsa
Cheese Dip
Salads
Taco Salad
A tortilla bowl filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and queso fresco on top
Taco Salad Fajita
A tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, cooked with bell peppers, onions, and topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and queso fresco on top
Santa Fe Salad
Lettuce topped with chicken chipotle and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo on the side and queso fresco on top
Side Orders
4 Pieces Corn Tortillas
2 Pieces Flour Tortillas
Beef Tostadas
Chalupas
Chile Relleno
Chile Poblano
Enchiladas
Order of Rice
Order of Beans
Black Beans
Shredded Cheese
Queso Fresco
Chopped Onions
Chopped Tomatoes
Jalapeño Peppers
Cilantro
Limes
Taco Loco
Double layered taco filled with beans, sour cream, beef, lettuce and cheese
Soft Taco
Hard Taco
Quesadillas
Burritos
Tamales
Rice & Beans
Chips
Mushrooms
French fries
Shredded cheese
Birria Consome
Chipotle sauce
cheese Dip on Top
Chips and Salsa
Regular salsa
Enchilada Sauce
Vanilla ice cream
Lettuce
Special Dinners
Mix Molcajete
Steak, chicken, shrimp, and tilapia cooked with bell peppers, onions, nopales, and a poblano pepper. Topped with shredded cheese, special sauce, and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, and two flour or corn tortillas
Fajita Cancun
Pineapple filled with steak, chicken, and shrimp, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and pineapple. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole on the side
Fajita Quesadilla
One big quesadilla filled with grilled steak, chicken, chorizo or shrimp, cooked with onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Birria Quesadilla
One big quesadilla filled with birria, cilantro, onions, and white Mexican cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Quesadilla Rellena
One quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken or beans. Topped with your choice of red sauce or green sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Cheesesteak Quesadilla
A 10-inch quesadilla filled with grilled steak and onions, topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Burrito Villa
One big deep-fried burrito filled with ground beef, chicken, rice and beans, served with chicken taquitos, a quesadilla, and four pieces of carne asada, and topped with cheese, burrito sauce and pico de gallo
Mucho Grande Burrito
One big burrito filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, cooked with onions and bell peppers. Topped with cheese and burrito sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans on the side
Burrito Bandera
One big burrito filled with grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, carnitas, rice, beans, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with cheese sauce, burrito sauce, and salsa verde
Birria Burrito
One big burrito filled with birria, white Mexican cheese, onions, cilantro, rice, black beans, and guacamole. Served with consommé on the side
Burritos Mexicanos
Two burritos filled with grilled chicken or steak, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and beans, and topped with cheese and burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Burritos Texanos
Two burritos filled with steak, rice and beans, and topped with cheese and burrito sauce
Primo Special
One big burrito filled with grilled chicken and Mexican sausage, topped with cheese and burrito sauce. Served with rice and beans
Burrito Verde
One burrito filled with pork and sauteed onions, topped with cheese and green sauce and served with rice and beans
Burrito California
Big burrito stuffed with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, pico gallo, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, wrapped in a 12-inch tortilla. With crispy fries on the side
Burrito Pancho
One 10" burrito filled with grilled steak or chicken, rice, beans, and pico de gallo. Topped with cheese and burrito sauce
Santa Fe Burrito
One grilled chicken burrito with chipotle sauce, rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Burritos Deluxe
One chicken-bean and one beef-bean burrito, topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo
El Burrito Ranchero
Two burritos filled with grilled chicken and cheese, topped with cheese and burrito sauce. Served with pico de gallo and a choice of rice or beans on the side
El Combo
One burrito, one enchilada, one chalupa, one taco and a chile relleno. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Supreme
Four enchiladas, one chicken, one beef, one bean and one cheese, topped with shredded cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
La Bandera
Three enchiladas, one chicken with cheese sauce, one beef with green sauce and one cheese with special enchilada sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Torta Mexicana
Torta bread filled with steak, chicken, or chorizo, a bean spread, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, onion, and special sauce. Served with crispy fries on the side
Hacienda Burger
8 oz beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapenos in vinegar, bacon, white cheese and grill pineapple. Served with crispy fries on the side
Chimichangas
Two soft or fried tortillas filled with chicken, pork or beef and topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream
Chile Colorado
Grilled steak cooked in our homemade red hot sauce. Served with rice, beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Chile Poblanos
Two poblano peppers filled with cheese, topped with our special sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Mole Ranchero
Grilled chicken cooked in mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas
Hacienda Taquitos
Three taquitos with carnitas, chicken, and barbacoa. Topped with salsa verde and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Parrilla Mexicana
Carne asada, grilled chicken breast, chorizo, and pork tamal served with crispy fries, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado and queso fresco. With salsa verde and baja sauce on the side. For two
Combinations
Chicken Plates
Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with homemade Mexican chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Arroz Con Pollo
Sliced grilled chicken breast cooked with onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese sauce. Served on top of rice
El Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast topped with special and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Pollo Asado*
Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Chicken Flautas
Three deep-fried corn chicken taquitos topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side
Pollo Norteño
Grilled chicken breast and shrimp cooked with pineapple, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas
Pollo Con Crema
Sliced grilled chicken breast cooked with corn, jalapeño peppers, and cheesy-cream special sauce. Served with rice, beans, and two flour or corn tortillas
Pollo Poblano
Grilled chicken breast topped with special poblano sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Pollo Cancún
Chicken breast and shrimp cooked with California vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and two flour or corn tortillas
Pollo Diabla
Chicken breast cooked in spicy ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Pollo Fundido
Chicken breast cooked with mushroom, spinach, tomatoes, and onions. Topped in cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Grilled Tacos
Tacos a La Diabla
Steak and Mexican sausage
Tacos De Chorizo
Homemade mexican sausage
Tacos Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken slices
Tacos de Asada
Grilled steak slices
Tacos De Carnitas
Mexican pork
Tacos De Barbacoa
Shredded beef marinated in special sauce
Tacos Al Pastor
Pork and pineapple marinated in special sauce
Tacos de Tripa
Grilled guts
Tacos de Lengua
Cow tongue in marinated special sauce
Baja Tacos
Three flour or corn tortillas filled with a choice of deep-fried shrimp or deep-fried tilapia with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo and special baja sauce
Quesabirria
Three corn tortillas filled with birria meat, white Mexican cheese, cilantro, and onions. Topped with radish. Served with consomme on the side
Taco Trio "Only Tuesday"
Vegetarian Dishes
Any combination comes with rice and beans. Pick 2
Vegetable Tacos
Two flour vegetable tacos, cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and corn, topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Vegetable Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, onions, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Steaks Plates
Carne Asada
A top round cut marinated in special sauce, cooked with onions and served with one chile toreado, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Steak Tampiqueña
Rib-eye steak cooked with onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Steak Chipotle
Grilled rib-eye steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, topped in chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Steak Poblano
Grilled rib-eye steak topped with a chile poblano and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Special Steak
Rib-eye steak cooked with shrimp and California vegetables. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Steak Fundido
Rib-eye steak cooked with chorizo, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Steak Ranchero
Grilled rib-eye steak topped with special ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Hacienda Steak
Rib-eye steak cooked with onions, shrimp, and pineapple. Topped with pico de gallo and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Fajitas
Child's Plates
Pork Plates
Seafood Plates
Camarones Al Chipotle
Shrimp, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes cooked in chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole salad
Coctel De Camarón
Mexican style shrimp cocktail
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp, onions, and tomatoes cooked in garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp, onions, and tomatoes cooked in spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole salad, and two flour or corn tortillas on the side
Camarones Poblanos
Two poblano peppers filled with shrimp and cooked with onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Topped in special poblano sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo and guacamole salad on the side
Hacienda Salmon
Grilled salmon cooked with California vegetables topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad on the side
Beer
Mexican Beer
Domestic Beer
Margaritas & Cocktails
Mixed Drinks
Margaritas
Glass House Margarita
Glass Premium Margarita
Glass Tradicional Margarita
Glass True Blue Margarita
Glass Cosmo Margarita
Glass Texas Margarita
Glass Top Shelf Margarita
Glass Frozen Flavored Margarita
Glass Cilantro Jalapeño Margarita
Margarona
Skinny Margarita
Glass
Margaritas Wednesday
Frozen Pina Colada
Virgen frozen Daiquiri
Frozen flavors Daiquiri
Virgen Margarita
Midori Margarita
House Margarita To-Go
Pitcher House Margarita
Pitcher Premium Margarita
Pitcher Tradicional Margarita
Pitcher True Blue Margarita
Pitcher Cosmo Margarita
Pitcher Texas Margarita
Pitcher Top Shelf Margarita
Pitcher Flavored Margarita
Pitcher Cilantro Jalapeño Margarita
Tower House Margarita
Tower Premium Margarita
Tower Tradicional Margarita
Tower True Blue Margarita
Tower Cosmo Margarita
Tower Texas Margarita
Tower Top Shelf Margarita
Flavored Margarita Tower
Margarita Flight
Glass