Hackney's on Lake
Starters
Sweet Spanish Onions dipped in batter and deep fried until a golden brown. We invented this delicious “Brick”. It’s one of our claims to fame!
With melted cheddar and crumbled bacon. Served with sour cream and Mullen's Original Applesauce.
Lean corned beef, swiss and sauerkraut wrapped in a flaky crust. Delicious. Served with 1000 island dipping sauce.
White & yellow cheese curds served with ranch dressing.
With buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing on the side.
Served with Mediterranean olives, onions, tomatoes and cucumber.
Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Soup & Salad
Spinach, sliced fresh pears, caramelized pecans, goat cheese and red onions; served with a side of cranberry vinaigrette.
Cup of soup with small green or caesar salad and a glorious morning muffin. Please call for our soup of the day.
Mixed greens served with tomato, red onion, croutons, and cucumber.
Please call for our soup of the day
Served with a side of cheddar cheese, diced onions, and sour cream.
Burgers
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side Comes with your choice of side.
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally Served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Farm raised buffalo tastes like beef with 1/3 the fat. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Half pound Hackneyburger topped with crispy bacon, smoked gouda cheese, grilled onions and BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and coleslaw on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Pair our two signature items-a Hackneyburger with a mound of Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions® on top. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, and Cole Slaw on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Grilled onion and lots of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Stuffed Hackneyburger with melted cheddar and crisp bacon inside. Topped with cheddar cheese and more bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Half pound Hackneyburger topped with caramelized onions and provolone. Served on a warm pretzel bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Harrison’s premium ground turkey for a low fat treat. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Six little Hackneyburgers on homemade mini buns with melted cheese. Comes with your choice of side.
Sandwiches
Tender corned beef with just the right amount of swiss, thousand and sauerkraut. On grilled Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Comes with your choice of a side.
Turkey breast carved off the bone with swiss cheese, thousand and sauerkraut; grilled on Hackney's Dark Rye®. Comes with your choice of side.
Lean corned beef served warm on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw® and a pickle. Comes with your choice of a side.
Thinly shaved roast beef with natural juices. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw® and a pickle. Comes with your choice of side.
Fresh avocado slices and melted cheddar on grilled sourdough. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and your choice of a side.
Free-range, all-natural from Harrison's of Glenview. Served open-face on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, and a pickle on the side. Comes with your choice of side.
Hand carved turkey with crisp bacon, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and your choice of side.
Served with mayo, Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and a side of your choice
Pair a cup of today’s soup with half a BLT, club, corned beef, or crab salad sandwich. Comes with Hackney’s Cole Slaw®, a pickle, and your choice of side.
Our Turkey Sandwich is served cold on your choice of toasted bread. Comes with a side of mayo, cranberry sauce, and your choice of side.
Entrée Salads
Chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomato and crumbled bleu cheese.
Chopped romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, ditalini pasta, grilled chicken breast, tortilla strips, corn, tomato, celery, green onion, bacon and bleu cheese; served with your choice of dressing
Grilled chicken, fresh berries and tender spinach leaves with egg and caramelized nuts, raspberry vinaigrette and a glorious morning muffin.
Made with imitation crab. Served in a vine-ripened tomato, pita, or as a sandwich. Served with your choice of side.
Entrées
8 oz Top Butt Steak served with boiled red potatoes and fresh asparagus.
Served with sautéed spinach and fresh mango salsa.
Tender cod fillets with a crispy batter breading. Served with french fries and Hackney’s Cole Slaw®.
Large tender shrimp lightly breaded and fried. Served with Hackney’s Cole Slaw® and your choice of side.
Lightly seasoned with a side of broccoli and boiled red potatoes.
Vegetarian
Fresh sliced avocado, tomato and aged cheddar on grilled sourdough bread.
A blend of black beans, peas, carrots and corn topped with fresh avocado slices.
Served with sour cream, homemade guacamole and pico de gallo.
Kids Menu
Served with a slice of french bread. Comes with your choice of drink.
2 large chicken fingers served with french fries and Mullen's Original Applesauce.
2 mini-dogs served with french fries and Mullen's Original Applesauce.
Served with french fries and Mullen's Original Applesauce.
2 mini-burgers, your choice of cheese or no cheese, french fries and applesauce.