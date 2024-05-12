Halalbee's Queens
Featured Items
- Sweet Fries
Harvest Splendor Thin-Cut Sweet Potato Fries Coated in a light Batter to Hold Flavor and Crispiness then Traditional Fries. Cooked in Peanut oil until crispy.$4.25
Food
Burgers
- Original
Lettuce, Tomato,Mild Cheddar, HB sauce. (DOUBLE UP Recommended)$6.95
- Oklahoma
Mild Cheddar, Caramelized onions, HB sauce. (DOUBLE UP Recommended)$7.25
- Lunatic
Lettuce, Tomato, Smoked Ghost Mayo, Gouda cheese, Maple beef bacon, Jalapeño. (DOUBLE UP Recommended)$8.95
- Hot Chick
Spicy Chicken cutlet, Lettuce, tomato,Home made Honey Sriracha mayo.(cooked in peanut oil-Egg,Dairy)$7.95
- Porto' Bee
3 Cheese stuffed portobello, Lettuce, Tomato, HB Sauce. (Cooked In Peanut oil-Egg,Dairy)$6.95
- Mile High
Beef and Portobello Mushroom Patties, Mild Cheddar Cheese,Maple Beef Bacon, HB sauce.Lettuce and Tomato. (Cooked in Peanut oil-Egg,Dairy)$12.25
- Nacho Libre
5oz Grass-fed patty with beef bacon bits, roasted Poblano peppers, gouda cheese, pickled jalapeños and red onion, crushed Doritos, Ghost Sauce$11.95
- PHILLY BEEF
Beef cheesesteak, onion, paper, provolone cheese & HB sauce$11.95
- FIRE HOUSE CHICKEN
A crispy, savory, fried chicken thigh, topped with spicy Firehouse sauce and fresh Cole slaw.$8.95
- GRILLED CHICKEN BURGER
Ground chicken, lettuce, Tomato & HB sauce$5.95
Secret Menu
- SEOUL SANDWICH
- Introducing the “Seoul Sandwich” - Prime cut beef, marinated bulgogi style (garlic, brown sugar, soy sauce, grated pear) with sesame coleslaw and dressed with boom boom sauce.( FYI VERY LIMITED QUANTITY)$17.95
- HALALBEES WINGS 6PCS$9.95
- Truffle Burger
two perfectly cooked grass fed beef patties, topped with truffle caramelized onions, slice of Wisconsin mild cheddar, lettuce, tomato, with our homemade truffle mayo.$15.95
- Nuggets Meal (10pc)$9.95
- CHICKEN OVER RICE
Our take on famous chicken over rice, chopped chicken thigh grill until cooked perfectly juicy, with our home made seasoning, plated with brown rice, salad and fries, of course with white sauce.$9.95
- LUNATIC 4 PACK
Halal beef bacon, Jalapeño, Ghost pepper mayo, Lettuce and Tomato with Gouda cheese$29.95
- Chicken Sandwich 4 Pack
Try our best chicken option in one box$24.95
Sides
- French Fries
Skin-on Fries Have a Crisp,Golden Brown Outside and a fresh Potato Flavor Inside.$3.95
- Sweet Fries
Harvest Splendor Thin-Cut Sweet Potato Fries Coated in a light Batter to Hold Flavor and Crispiness then Traditional Fries. Cooked in Peanut oil until crispy.$4.25
- Truffle Fries
French Fries Tossed in Salt, Garlic and Grated Parmesan cheese Finished with Premium Black Truffle Oil. Cooked with Peanut Oil.$6.50
- Buttermilk Onion Rings
Marinated with Butter milk and lightly Battered and Cooked in Peanut Oil Until Golden.$5.95
- Tater Tots
Imperial Barrel-Shaped Potato Taters Tots. Cooked In Peanut Oil until Golden.$4.50
- Chicken Nuggets
Home Made Chicken Nuggets tossed in the sauce of your choice.$6.95+
- Confused Much?
Pick Three of our Famous sides in a box.$9.50
- OUT OF STOCKHalalbee's Thin cookieOUT OF STOCK$3.99
- Diff Flavor Cookies$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKCorn NuggetsOUT OF STOCK$4.95
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
LARGE GROUP ORDERS
- LUNATIC BOX - GOOD FOR 12
Crowd favorite. made with 100% grass-fed and Halal beef topped with smoked gouda cheese, halal beef bacon, lettuce and tomato, thin fresh jalapeños and home made smoked ghost pepper mayo on a toasted potato bun. No modification available, please allow more time for prep and cook time.$94.95
- ORIGINAL BOX- GOOD FOR 12
100% grass-fed and halal beef, lettuce, tomato, melted yellow American cheese and HB sauce on a toasted potato bun , No modification available. Please allow more prep and cook time.$69.95
- OKLAHOMA BOX- GOOD FOR 12
100% grass-fed and halal beef, caramelized onion , lettuce, tomato, melted yellow American cheese and our HB sauce on a toasted potato bun, No modification available. Please allow more prep and cook time.$79.95
- PORTO BEE BOX- GOOD FOR 12
Portobello stuffed with 3 cheese blend(mozzarella, cheddar, Monterey jack) lettuce, tomato, HB sauce on a toasted potato bun, No modification available. Please allow more prep and cook time.$74.95
- HOT CHIC BOX- GOOD FOR 12
Cage free Halal Spicy Chicken cutlet, Lettuce, tomato,Home made Honey Sriracha mayo on a toasted potato bun(cooked in peanut oil-Egg,Dairy). No modification available. Please allow more prep and Cook time.$84.95
- FIRE HOUSE CHICKEN BOX- GOOD FOR 12
A crispy, savory, fried chicken thigh, topped with spicy Firehouse sauce and fresh Cole slaw on a toasted potato bun(cooked in peanut oil-Egg,Dairy). No modification available. Please allow more prep and Cook time.$89.95
- CHICKEN NUGGETS BOX- GOOD FOR 12
Home made chicken nuggets, white meat marinated with butter milk and our secret spice mix. breaded with Japanese Panko bread crumbs, fried till golden brown(cooked in peanut oil-Egg,Dairy).$54.95
- FRENCH FRIES BOX - GOOD FOR 12
Skin-on Fries Have a Crisp,Golden Brown Outside and a fresh Potato Flavor Inside (cooked in peanut oil)$39.95
Drinks
Shakes
- SALTED CARAMEL
PRETZEL,CARAMEL,VANILLA$6.50
- PB&J
PEANUT BUTTER,VANILLA,RASPBERRY JELLY$6.50
- CRAZY BANANA
VANILLA, RIPE BANANA, CUSTARD$6.50
- PEBBLE
VANILLA, PEBBLE CEREAL$6.50
- BLACK DIAMOND$6.50
- STRAWBERRY
PEACH, VANILLA$6.50
- CHAI
BLACK TEA, VANILLA$6.50
- BLACK & WHITE
HALF VANILLA, HALF CHOCLATE$6.50
- CHOCOLATE$6.50
- VANILLA$6.50
- BOUJEE$1.00