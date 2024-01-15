haley.henry
FOOD
Biggie Small Plates
Bone Thugs & Charcuterie
Skys the Limit
Tins
- Tuna Pâté$21.00
- Garfish in Spiced Oil$16.00Out of stock
- Squid in Ink$16.00
- Tuna in Spiced Oil$22.00
- Codesa Anchovies$22.00
- Spiced Sardines$14.00
- HH Portuguese Mackerel$18.00
- Smoked Trout$20.00
- Small Sardines$15.00
- Tuna Ventresca$20.00
- Roasted Codfish$20.00
- Habanero Oysters$24.00
- Cockles in Brine$26.00Out of stock
- Baby Sardines$15.00Out of stock
- Smoked Sea Sprat$22.00
- Mussels in Dill & Fennel$24.00Out of stock
- Sardine Allspice/Clove$20.00
- Gueyu Mussels$40.00Out of stock
- Smoked Salmon in Oil$22.00Out of stock
- Needlefish$14.00
- Scallops in Tomato Sauce$20.00
- Sliced Octopus$22.00
- Mussels in Tomato Sauce$16.00Out of stock
- Cod Liver in Oil$22.00
- Mackerel in Muscadet Wine$22.00Out of stock
- White Anchovies in Lemon$20.00Out of stock
- Baby Sardine$14.00Out of stock
- Tenorio Tomato/Basil$20.00Out of stock
- Tenorio Tuna$16.00
- Tenorio with Capers$20.00
- Titus Sardines$14.00Out of stock
EVENT
Delivery Fee
HOLIDAY LUNCH
haley.henry Location and Ordering Hours
(617) 208-6000
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 3PM