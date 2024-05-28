Half Baked Goodness (Midtown) Elk Grove/Sacramento
COOKIES
- ONE GIANT GOOEY COOKIE$4.50
- BOX OF 4 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES
1 BOX 4 GIANT COOKIES$17.50
- BOX OF 6 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES
1 BOX 6 GIANT COOKIES$24.50
- BOX OF 12 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES
1 box, 12 giant cookies$47.50
- PARTY BOX - 12 MEDIUM SIZED GOOEY COOKIES
It's a party in a box! Featuring a smaller size than our giant sized cookies, share them (or don’t). These classics are a must!$28.50
KETO/GLUTEN-FREE COOKIES
- OUT OF STOCKSINGLE KETO/GF GIANT GOOEY COOKIEOUT OF STOCK$5.75
- OUT OF STOCKKETO/GF BOX OF 4 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES
1 box, 4 giant gluten-free/keto cookiesOUT OF STOCK$20.75
- OUT OF STOCKKETO/GF BOX OF 6 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES
1 box, 6 giant gluten-free/keto cookiesOUT OF STOCK$26.50
- OUT OF STOCKKETO/GF BOX OF 12 GIANT GOOEY COOKIES
1 box, 12 giant gluten-free/keto cookiesOUT OF STOCK$55.00
- OUT OF STOCKKETO/GF PARTY BOX-12 MEDIUM SIZED GOOEY COOKIES
Keto/ gluten-free party! In a box! Featuring a smaller size than our giant sized cookies, share them (or don’t). These classics are a must!OUT OF STOCK$32.00
- OUT OF STOCKHALF & HALF BOX - 2 GF/KETO & 2 REGULAR GOOEY COOKIES
1 box, 4 giant cookies- half gluten-free/keto cookies & half regular cookiesOUT OF STOCK$19.25
- OUT OF STOCKHALF & HALF BOX - 3 GF/KETO & 3 REGULAR GOOEY COOKIES
1 box, 6 giant cookies- half gluten-free/keto cookies & half regular cookiesOUT OF STOCK$24.75
CAKES
Cakes- Please allow 24 hour notice or contact store for urgent orders
- OUT OF STOCKLetter Cake
14" cake. Any letter, any flavor, any colors!OUT OF STOCK$29.99
- OUT OF STOCKNumber Cake
14" cake. Any number, any flavor, any colors!OUT OF STOCK$29.99
- OUT OF STOCKRound Cookie Cake | 9"
9" cake, feeds 6-8 people. Your favorite cookie in a cake!OUT OF STOCK$24.99
- OUT OF STOCKSquare Cookie Cake | 12"
Your favorite cookie in a cake! Perfect for your special occasion! Feeds 15-20 peopleOUT OF STOCK$34.99
- OUT OF STOCKSquare Cookie Cake | 14"
Your favorite cookie in a cake! Perfect for your special occasion. Feeds 20-30 peopleOUT OF STOCK$44.99
- OUT OF STOCKSquare Cookie Cake | 16"
Your favorite cookie in a cake! Perfect for your special occasion! Feeds 40-50 peopleOUT OF STOCK$54.99
Keto / Gluten-Free Cakes
- OUT OF STOCKRound Cookie Cake | 9"
Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 6-8 people.OUT OF STOCK$28.99
- OUT OF STOCKSquare Cookie Cake | 12"
Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 15-20 peopleOUT OF STOCK$37.99
- OUT OF STOCKSquare Cookie Cake | 14"
Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 20-30 people.OUT OF STOCK$47.99
- OUT OF STOCKSquare Cookie Cake | 16"
Low-carb, Gluten free cookie cake for the Keto diet lover! Feeds 30-40 people.OUT OF STOCK$57.99