Half Moon
Dessert
- Vanilla Cheesecake$15.00
biscotti crust, blueberry compote
- Carrot Layer Cake$15.00
cream cheese frosting, walnut crumble, creme anglaise
- Ice Cream Sundae$15.00
butter pecan ice cream, fudge sauce, berries
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$15.00
caramel sauce, whipped cream
- Tiramisu$15.00
mascarpone, espresso, cacao
- Blueberry Peach Crumb Pie$15.00
whipped creme, cinnamon
- Tres Leches Cake$15.00
- Ice Cream Sandwich$24.00
vanilla ice cream, phyllo, berry compote, whipped cream
- Ice Cream & Sorbet$8.00
- Single Scoop$4.00
NA Bevs
Soda/Juices
- Club Soda$3.50
- Pepsi$3.50
- Diet Pepsi$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Gingerale$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$6.00
- Tonic$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Cran & Club$3.50
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Tomato Juice$3.50
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$6.00
- Citrus Cooler$10.00
- Cucumber-ish$10.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$10.00
- Virgin Mojito$10.00
Half Moon Location and Ordering Hours
(914) 693-4130
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11:30AM