Half Moon Tavern
DRINKS
LIQUOR
- Well Vodka$4.50
- Titos$5.00
- Absolute$5.00
- Ketel One$6.00
- Smirnoff$5.00
- Svedka$5.00
- Kountry$5.00
- Grey Goose$6.00
- Skyy$5.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$5.00
- Smirnoff Cherry$5.00
- Smirnoff Raspberry$5.00
- Absolute Orient Apple$5.00
- Ciroc Apple$5.00
- Pearl Strawberry Basil$5.00
- Svedka Cucumber Lime$5.00
- Absolute Citron$5.00
- Ketel one grapefruit rose$5.99
- UV Blue$5.00
- Smirnoff orange$5.00
- Jeremiah weed sweet tea$5.00
- Tito's$5.00
- Ketel One$6.00
- Well$4.50
- Svedka$5.00
- Grey Goose$6.00
- Smirnoff$5.00
- Absolut$5.00
- Tanquery$5.00
- Beefeaters$5.00
- Bombay$5.00
- Engine$5.00
- Well Gin$4.50
- Tanqueray Lime$5.00
- Tanqueray Rangpur$5.00
- Bacardi$5.00
- Malibu$5.00
- Captain Morgan$5.00
- Bacardi Black$5.00
- Well Rum$4.50
- Bacardi Lime$5.00
- Bacardi Limon$5.00
- Captain Morgan Apple$5.00
- Malibu Melon$5.00
- Rum Chata$6.00
- Rum Chata Peppermint$6.00
- Rum Chata Limon$6.00
- Bacardi Limon$5.00
- Bacardi Lime$5.00
- Malibu$5.00
- Malibu Island Melon$5.00
- Captain Parrot Bay$5.00
- Bacardi Silver$5.00
- Well Rum$4.50
- Captain Morgan$5.00
- Bacardi Black$5.00
- Bacardi Gold$5.00
- Jose Cuervo$5.00
- Patron$6.00
- Don Julio Blanco$6.00
- Avion Silver$6.00
- Well Tequila$4.50
- Jack Honey$5.00
- Jack Fire$5.00
- Jack Apple$5.00
- Jameson Orange$5.00
- Jim Maple$5.00
- Jim Apple$5.00
- Red Stag$5.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Makers Mark Mint Julep$6.00
- Crown Royal Apple$6.00
- Crown Royal Vanilla$6.00
- Jim Honey$5.00
- Doughball$5.00
- Skrewball Peanut Butter$5.00
- Kurveball$5.00
- Bulleit Rye$5.99
- Jameson$5.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$6.00
- Black Bush$5.00
- Red Breast$7.00
- Bulleit$6.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Jefferson small batch$6.00
- Old Forester$5.00
- Makers Mark$6.00
- Jeppsons Bourbon$5.00
- Woodford Reserve$7.00
- Woodford Double oak$7.00
- Buffalo Trace$7.00
- Wild Turkey 101$5.00
- Blanton's$12.00
- Eagle Rare$10.00
- Kentucky Owl Takumi$16.00
- Kentucky Owl Batch #12$35.00
- Canadian Club$5.00
- Seagram's VO$5.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Canadian Mist$4.50
- Well Whiskey$4.50
- Pendleton Whisky$6.00
- Early Times$5.00
- Southern Comfort$5.00
- Kessler's$5.00
- Seagram's Seven (7)$5.00
- Jack Daniel's$5.00
- Jack Daniel's Gentleman$6.00
- Christian bros$5.00
- Dewar's White Label$5.00
- J&B Rare$5.00
- House of Stuart$4.50
- Chivas Regal$5.00
- Grand Marinier$6.00
- Blackberry Brandy$5.00
- Butterscotch$4.50
- Du Bouchetts Spearmint$4.50
- Du Bouchetts Cinnamon$4.50
- Mr. Boston Butterscotch$4.50
- De Kuyper Peachtree$4.50
- De Kuyper Creme Menthe$4.50
- De Kuyper Sour Apple$4.50
- Frangelico$5.00
- Potter's Coffee$5.00
- Kahlua$5.00
- Midori$5.00
- Galliano$4.50
- Bailey's Irish Creme$5.00
- Bailey's Salted Caramel$5.00
- Triple sec$4.50
- Jägermeister$5.00
- 43 Original$5.00
- 43 Creme Brulee$5.00
- Dr. McGillicuddy Menthol$5.00
- Dr. McGillicuddy Peach$5.00
- Dr. McGillicuddy Vanilla$5.00
- Dr. McGillicuddy Cherry$5.00
- Sambuca$5.00
- Rumple Minze$5.00
- Disaronno Originale$5.00
- Malort$4.00
- Chambord$5.00
BEER | SELTZER | HARD TEA & LEMONADE
- Bud Light BTL$3.50
- Budweiser BTL$3.50
- Busch Can$3.00
- Busch Light Can$2.50
- Coors Banquet BTL$3.50
- Coors Light BTL$3.50
- Coors Light Can$3.50
- Highlife BTL$3.50
- Highlife Can$2.50
- MGD BTL$3.50
- Michelob Ultra BTL$3.50
- Miller 64 BTL$3.50
- Miller Lite BTL$3.50
- Miller Lite Can$3.50
- PBR Can$3.50
- Old Style BTL$3.50
- Corona BTL$5.00
- Corona Light BTL$5.00
- Guinness Can$6.00
- Heineken BTL$5.00
- Heineken Silver Can$5.00
- Modelo BTL$5.00
- Anti Hero Can$6.00
- Hazy Little Thing Can$6.00
- Sam Adams Boston Lager BTL$5.00
- WC Grapefruit$5.00
- WC Lemon$5.00
- WC Lime$5.00
- WC Mango$5.00
- WC Passionfruit$5.00
- WC Peach$5.00
- WC Pineapple$5.00
- WC Strawberry$5.00
- WC Vodka Pineapple$6.00
- WC Watermelon$5.00
- HN Black Cherry$5.00
- HN Grapefruit$5.00
- HN Lemon$5.00
- HN Lime$5.00
- HN Peach$5.00
- HN Pineapple$5.00
- HN Watermelon$5.00
- Nutrl Orange$6.00
- Nutrl Cranberry$6.00
- Nutrl Cranberry Apple$6.00
- Nutrl Pineapple$6.00
- Nutrl Watermelon$6.00
- Nutrl Black Cherry$6.00
- Nutrl Classic Lemonade$6.00
- Nurtl Peach Lemonade$6.00
- Nutrl Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
- Nutrl Blackberry lemonade$6.00
- Carbliss Black Cherry$6.00
- Carbliss Black Raspberry$6.00
- Carbliss Cranberry$6.00
- Carbliss Margarita$6.00
- Angry Orchard BTL$5.00
- Mike's Black Cherry$5.00
- Mike's Lemonade$5.00
- Mike's Raspberry$5.00
- Sun Cruiser Lemon$6.00
- Sun Cruiser Peach$6.00
- Sun Cruiser Raspberry$6.00
- Sun Cruiser Regular Tea$6.00
- Twisted Tea BTL$5.00
- Busch N/A Can$3.00
- Heineken N/A Can$5.00
- Blue Moon 16 oz$6.00
- Blue moon Pitcher$22.00
- Forged Irish Stout 16 oz$6.00
- Miller Lite 10 oz$2.50
- Miller Lite 6 oz$1.50
- Miller Lite Draft 16 oz$4.00
- Miller Lite Pitcher$15.00
- Moose Drool 16 oz$6.00
- Moose Drool Pitcher$22.00
- Stella 16 oz$6.00
- Stella Pitcher$22.00
- Summer Shandy 16 oz$6.00
- Summer Shandy Pitcher$22.00
WINE
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
SODA AND JUICE
- Club Soda Large$2.50
- Club Soda Small$1.75
- Coke Large$2.50
- Coke Pitcher$10.00
- Coke Small$1.75
- Cranberry Juice Large$2.50
- Cranberry Juice Small$1.75
- Diet Coke Large$2.50
- Diet Coke Pitcher$10.00
- Diet Coke Small$1.75
- Kiddie Cocktail Large$2.50
- Kiddie Cocktail Small$1.75
- Refill - Large$1.00
- Refill - Small$0.75
- Sprite Large$2.50
- Sprite Pitcher$10.00
- Sprite Small$1.75
- Sprite Zero Large$2.50
- Sprite Zero Pitcher$10.00
- Sprite Zero Small$1.75
- Tonic Water Large$2.50
- Tonic Water Small$1.75
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Pepsi$2.00
- Diet Pepsi$2.00
- Mountain Dew$2.00
- Dr. Pepper$2.00
- Squirt$2.00
- Ginger Ale$2.00
- Ginger Beer$3.25
- Root Beer$2.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Orange Juice 8 oz$2.00
- Pineapple Juice 8 oz$2.00
- Tomato Juice 8 oz$2.00
- Grapefruit juice 8 oz$2.00
- Half and Half Large$2.50
- Half and Half Small$1.75
- Iced Tea Large$2.50
- Iced Tea Small$1.75
- Lemonade Large$2.50
- Lemonade Small$1.75
- Small Water
- Large Water
- Cup Ice
- Refill - Coke Large$1.00
- Refill - Coke Small$0.50
- Refill - Cranberry Large$1.00
- Refill - Cranberry Small$0.50
- Refill - Diet Coke Large$1.00
- Refill - Diet Coke Small$0.50
- Refill - Iced Tea Large$1.00
- Refill - Iced Tea Small$0.50
- Refill - Lemonade Large$1.00
- Refill - Lemonade Small$0.50
- Refill - Soda Large$1.00
- Refill - Soda Small$0.50
- Refill - Sprite Large$1.00
- Refill - Sprite Small$0.50
- Refill - Sprite Zero Large$1.00
- Refill - Sprite Zero Small$0.50
- Refill - Tonic Large$1.00
- Refill - Tonic Small$0.50
FOOD
Appetizers
Burgers and Hot Dogs
Sandwiches | Tenders | Wraps
- BLT$10.00
- Chicken Sandwich$11.00
- Chicken Tenders
Served with french fries, tater tots, cottage cheese, homemade chips, or potato salad$9.50
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
- Italian Beef$12.00
- Pork Tenderloin$11.50
- Chicken Wrap$11.00
- Tuna Melt$9.00
- Prime Rib Sandwich$15.00
- Rueben Sandwich$14.00
- Riblet Sandwich$16.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
- Egg Salad Sandwich$8.50
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$10.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
- Pulled Pork Slider Trio$12.00
Sides
Salads
Daily Food Specials
Monday Food Specials
Tuesday Food Special
Wednesday Food Specials
Thursday Food Specials
Friday Food Specials
Saturday Food Specials
Sunday Food Specials
Side Sauce
DRINK CHIPS
Half Moon Tavern Location and Ordering Hours
(815) 286-7303
Open now • Closes at 9PM