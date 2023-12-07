Half Time Pizza Sylvania
FOOD
Subs & Sandwiches
- Sm Ham and Cheese$7.25
Warm ham and mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun.
- Sm BLT$7.25
In house made bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.
- Sm Pizza Sub$6.00
- Sm Italian Sub$9.00
- Sm Meatball Sub$9.00
In house made meatballs on a sub bun with mozzarella cheese and our pizza sauce.
- Sm Pesto Cheese$7.25
- Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.00
Chicken strips, bacon strips and ranch dressing.
- Lg Ham and Cheese$11.00
Warm ham and mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun.
- Lg BLT$11.00
In house made bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.
- Lg Pizza Sub$10.00
- Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.00
Chicken strips, bacon, and ranch dressing.
- Lg Italian Sub$12.00
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mild pepper rings and mozzarella cheese on a toasted bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and our house vinaigrette.
- Lg Meatball Sub$12.00
In house made meatballs on a sub bun with mozzarella cheese and our pizza sauce.
- Lg Pesto Cheese$11.00
Starters
- Chicken chunks$9.50
In notes section, request choice of sauce: bbq sauce, ranch, ketchup, or one if our salad dressing options.
- French Bread Pizza$11.00
Topped with our signature pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese. *additional toppings extra*
- Gbc$11.00
In house made loaf style bread, packed with mozzarella cheese, garlic butter, & oregano. *Open face option available * Please request in Notes section.
- Halftime Meatballs$10.00
(5) In house made meatballs served in our signature sauce.
- Lg Bread Sticks$10.00
- Pepperoni Bread$12.00
In house made loaf style bread baked with pepperoni. *Open face option available *
- Sm Bread Sticks$6.00
- Tomato Bread$11.00
Toasted bread slices topped with garlic butter, fresh tomato slices, mozzarella cheese and oregano.
- Garlic Bread with Sauce$8.00
Our fresh baked bread toasted and topped with cold sauce.
Sides
- Side of pizza sauce$0.75
- Side of Ranch$1.50
- Side of sour cream$1.00
- Side of redwine vinegar$1.00
- Pickle spear$0.50
- Side of mustard$0.50
- Side of mayo$0.50
- Side of Pesto$1.00
- Side of Garlic Butter$1.50
- Side of Crushed Red Pepper$0.75
- Side of Parm Cheese$1.00
- Side of Jalapeños$1.00
- Side of MPR’s$1.00
- Side of giardiniera$1.00
I make this myself with the freshest ingredients available: green olives, cauliflower, carrots, onions, peppers, and a few other things;) A little spicy but not too much, it’s perfect on a sub or on pizza.
- Side of blue cheese$0.75
- Side of French dressing$0.75
- Side of Franks$0.75
Food Specials
PIZZA
Specialty Pizzas
- 9" Margarita$14.50
Topped with spiced olive oil, tomato slices, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella.
- 9" Meat$16.00
Topped with sausage, ground beef, ham and pepperoni. Must be cooked well done!
- 9" Mexico$16.00
Taco seasoned ground beef topped with cold lettuce, tomato, and Colby cheese.
- 9" Big Timer$21.00
Topped with sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives and extra cheese. Must be cooked well done!
- 9" BG Stop Sign$14.50
Ground beef, Colby Jack cheese, and taco seasoning.
- 9" Chicken Bacon & ranch$16.00
Chicken, bacon strips, and mozzarella cheese on ranch instead of pizza sauce.
- 9" Chicken and Pesto$16.00
Pesto instead of pizza sauce, chicken strips, artichoke hearts and tomato slices.
- 9" Garden Pizza$16.00
Olive oil instead of pizza sauce, red onion, spinach, kalamata olives, tomato slices and feta cheese.
- 9” Hawaiian$14.50
Ham and pineapple.
- 9” Pan Pizza$12.00
Pan baked pizza with caramelized cheese crust and sauce cooked on top.
- 9” Abe’s Pan Special$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, and salami.
- 9” G13$14.50
Thin crust, ranch dressing, chopped bacon, Peppadew peppers, my special blend of “G 13 classified” peppers and light cheese.
- 14" Margarita$22.50
Pizza sauce, tomato slices, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
- 14" Meat$25.50
Topped with sausage, ground beef, ham and pepperoni. Must be cooked well done!
- 14" Mexico$25.50
Taco seasoned ground beef topped with cold lettuce, tomato, and Colby cheese.
- 14" Big Timer$31.00
Topped with sausage, ground beef, ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and extra cheese. Must be cooked well done!
- 14" BG Stop Sign$22.50
Ground beef, Colby Jack cheese, and taco seasoning.
- 14" Chicken Bacon & ranch$25.50
Chicken, bacon strips, and mozzarella cheese on ranch instead of pizza sauce.
- 14" Chicken and Pesto$23.00
Pesto instead of pizza sauce, chicken strips, artichoke hearts and tomato slices.
- 14" Garden Pizza$25.50
Olive oil instead of pizza sauce, red onion, spinach, kalamata olives, tomato slices and feta cheese.
- 14” Hawaiian$22.50
Ham and pineapple.
- 14” Pan Pizza$20.00
Pan baked pizza with caramelized cheese crust, with the sauce cooked on top.
- 14” Abe’s Pan Special$25.00
Sausage, pepperoni, and salami.
- 14” G 13$22.50
Thin crust, ranch dressing, chopped bacon, Peppadew peppers, my special blend of “G 13 classified” peppers and light cheese.
- 16" Margarita$27.00
- 16" Meat$30.00
Topped with sausage, ground beef, ham and pepperoni. Must be cooked well done!
- 16" Mexico$30.00
Ground beef seasoned with taco seasoning, then topped with cold lettuce, tomato, and Colby cheese. Black olives optional.
- 16" Big Timer$39.00
Topped with sausage, ground beef, ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and extra cheese. Must be cooked well done!
- 16" BG Stop Sign$27.00
Ground beef, Colby Jack cheese, and taco seasoning.
- 16" Chicken Bacon & ranch$30.00
Chicken, bacon strips, and mozzarella cheese on ranch instead of pizza sauce.
- 16" Chicken and Pesto$27.50
Pesto instead of pizza sauce, chicken strips, artichoke hearts and tomato slices.
- 16" Garden Pizza$30.00
Olive oil instead of pizza sauce, red onion, spinach, kalamata olives, tomato slices and feta cheese.
- 16” Hawaiian$27.00
Ham and pineapple.
- 16” G 13$27.00
Thin crust, ranch dressing, chopped bacon, Peppadew peppers, my special blend of “G 13 classified” peppers and light cheese.