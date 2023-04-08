Halfway Cafe Dedham

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Wrap
Single Bone in Wings
Double Boneless


Appetizers

Single Boneless

$12.95
Single Bone in Wings

Single Bone in Wings

$15.95

Double Boneless

$21.95
Double Bone in Wings

Double Bone in Wings

$25.95

Buenos Nachos

$15.95

Tri color tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar-jack, Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and salsa. (Add Grilled Chicken or Tailgate Chili $2.95)

Fried Pickles

$12.95

Lightly battered dill pickle chips, fried golden and served with ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.95

Three sliders, boneless tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese.

Burger Sliders

$13.95

Three burger sliders, American cheese and pickles. Lettuce, tomato and red onion upon request.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$14.95

Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, grilled chicken, jalapenos, bell pepper and onion, served with salsa and sour cream. Topped with Pico de Gallo.

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.95

Haddock Bites

$16.95

Big bites of fresh haddock fried golden brown served with hand cut fries and homemade tartar sauce.

Soups

Bowl Chowder

$8.95

Homemade, rich and creamy, with local clams and potatoes.

Bowl Halfway Chili

Bowl Halfway Chili

$10.95

Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese, sour cream - served with tortilla chips.

Cup Chowder

$6.95

Homemade, rich and creamy, with local clams and potatoes.

Cup Halfway Chili

Cup Halfway Chili

$9.95

Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese, sour cream - served with tortilla chips.

Salads

Chipotle Chopped Salad

Chipotle Chopped Salad

$13.95

Romaine tossed in chipotle ranch with roasted corn, Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, avocado, black beans and crunchy tortilla strips

Lg Caesar Salad

$11.95

Crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Lg Garden Salad

$11.95

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and choice of dressing.

Sm Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Sm Garden Salad

$9.95

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and choice of dressing.

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$14.95

Char-grilled, hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger.

Halfway Burger

$16.95

Char-grilled, Certified Angus Beef burger with American, pub sauce and bacon.

Patty Melt

$16.95

Char-grilled, Certified Angus Beef burger with sautéed onions, Swiss and Russian dressing on griddled marble rye.

Smoke House Burger

$16.95

hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, homemade Halfway onion strings and BBQ sauce

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato with Honey Mustard or BBQ in a flour tortilla.

Fish Tacos

$15.95

Fried haddock, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, homemade guacamole in warm corn tortillas with lemon-basil aioli.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, romaine, Parmesan and homemade croutons with creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Char-grilled chicken breast, side of honey mustard.

Halfway Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Char-grilled chicken breast with American, Pub Sauce, and bacon

Plain Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan and homemade croutons with Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.

Halfway Reuben

$15.95

Lean corned beef, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island on marble rye.

Steak N' Cheese Sub

$15.95

Shaved Angus steak, American cheese, peppers & onions. Served on a sub roll.

Ultimate Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Crispy fried panko chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and pub sauce.

Taco Salad Wrap

$14.95

Spicy ground beef, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo and guacamole, wrapped in a flour tortilla with chipotle ranch aioli.

Halfway Burrito

A street-style burrito with everything inside : rice, beans, cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. Choice of chicken, shaved steak or spicy ground beef.

BLT

$13.95

Entrees

Baked Haddock

$18.95

Baked haddock fillet, sweet butter, traditional Ritz cracker crumbs. Served with choice of two sides.

Buffalo Mac N' Cheese

$16.95

Fish and Chips

$18.95

Fried haddock fillet with hand-cut fries, house slaw and homemade tartar sauce.

Loaded Mac N’ Cheese

$16.95

Trottole pasta tossed in a cheese sauce with fried chicken and smoky bacon, topped with Ritz cracker crumbs.

Plain Mac N’ Cheese

$14.95

Trottole pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce topped with Ritz cracker crumbs.

Steak Mac N' Cheese

$17.95

Trottole pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce with shaved Angus steak topped with Ritz cracker-crumbs.

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$21.95

Fresh choice, char grilled steak tips, served with choice of two sides.

Turkey Tips

$17.95

Char Grilled and brushed with Big Boy glaze. Served with two sides.

Wingtips

$23.95

Choice of our signature steak tips, or turkey tips, with boneless tenders tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with choice of two sides.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza

$7.99

Kid's Mac N’ Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kid's Sliders

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.99

Halfway Specials

French Dip

French Dip

$14.95

Black Angus roast beef and Swiss on a sub roll, served Au Jus with halfway fries.

North Shore Roast Beef Sandwich

North Shore Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.95

Juicy seasoned warm Roast Beef smothered in Carolina BBQ sauce & topped w/ lettuce & tomato or to your liking. Served w/ Halfway fries.

Safari Dog

$14.95

Half pound all beef Pearl hot dog on a toasted sub roll.

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.95

Panko fried boneless chicken, topped with homemade gravy served with mashed potato and vegetable.

Original Halfway Turkey Sandwich

$13.95

Our oven roasted turkey piled high with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon served on honey wheat bread served with hand-cut fries.

Nashville Sweet Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Panko fried boneless chicken on a toasted Brioche roll with mayo, American cheese, and Sweet Carolina BBQ Sauce served with hand-cut fries

Bird Dog

$13.95

A toast brioche roll stuffed with fried buffalo tenders, red onions and melted cheese topped off drizzled ranch dressing, served with hand cut fries.

Fried Ravioli

$12.95

Breaded & Deep fried Cheese ravioli served with marinara sauce.

Bacon & Blue Burger

$15.95

Char-grilled, hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger with crumbled blue cheese and bacon. Served on a warm griddled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and hand-cut fries.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled or fried chicken with arugula, pesto, roasted tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on a grilled ciabatta roll with a balsamic glaze. Served with hand-cut fries.

Sweet Chili Cauliflower

$14.95

Deep fried cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce with a side of chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Fried Panko Tilapia

$15.99

Two Tilapias fried to perfection served with hand-cut fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Steak & Cheese Egg Roll

$13.95

Shaved steak, peppers, onions and a 3 cheese blend in a crispy fried wonton wrapper served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Turkey Burger

$14.95

Served on a toasted Brioche roll with lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions and cranberry mayo. Served with hand-cut fries.

Arugula Salad

$12.95

Arugula, roasted tomatoes, avocado, fresh mozzarella and homemade croutons tossed in a balsamic parmesan dressing.

Chicken Fiesta

$13.95

Fried chicken tenders over jasmine rice with black beans, avocado, corn, shredded cheese and Pico de Gallo. Served with a side of salsa.

Mississippi Mud Square

$7.95

Rich chocolate cake with a silky chocolate pudding, mounds of fudge sauce and white compound.

Sides

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Side Rice

$3.95

Side French Fries

$3.95

Side Onion Strings

$3.95

Side Slaw

$3.95

Side vegetable

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Desserts

Hoodsie cup

$2.50