Appetizers

Buenos Nachos

Buenos Nachos

$15.95

Tri color tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar-jack, Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and salsa. (Add Grilled Chicken or Tailgate Chili $2.95)

Double Bone in Wings

Double Bone in Wings

$25.95
Double Boneless

Double Boneless

$21.95
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$12.95

Lightly battered dill pickle chips, fried golden and served with ranch dressing.

Burger Sliders

Burger Sliders

$13.95

Three burger sliders, American cheese and pickles. Lettuce, tomato and red onion upon request.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Golden brown while hot and gooey served with marinara sauce

Haddock Bites

Haddock Bites

$16.95

Big bites of haddock fried golden brown served with hand cut fries and homemade tartar sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.95

Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, served with salsa and sour cream. Topped with Pico de Gallo.

Salads

Chipotle Chopped Salad

Chipotle Chopped Salad

$13.95

Romaine tossed in chipotle ranch with roasted corn, Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, avocado, black beans and crunchy tortilla strips.

$11.95

Crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Lg Garden Salad

$11.95

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and choice of dressing.

$9.95

Crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Sm Garden Salad

$9.95

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and choice of dressing.

Soups

$6.95

Homemade, rich and creamy, with local clams and potatoes.

$8.95

Homemade, rich and creamy, with local clams and potatoes.

$9.95

Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese, sour cream - served with tortilla chips.

$10.95

Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese, sour cream - served with tortilla chips.

Cup Soup Of The Day

$6.95Out of stock

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$8.95Out of stock

Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.95

Char-grilled, hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger.

Patty Melt

$16.95

Char-grilled, Certified Angus Beef burger with sautéed onions, Swiss and Russian dressing on griddled marble rye.

Halfway Burger

$16.95

Char-grilled, Certified Angus Beef burger with American, pub sauce and bacon.

Smoke House Burger

$16.95

hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, homemade Halfway onion strings and BBQ sauce

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato with Honey Mustard or BBQ in a flour tortilla.

Fish Tacos

$15.95

Fried haddock, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, homemade guacamole in warm corn tortillas with lemon-basil aioli

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, romaine, Parmesan and homemade croutons with creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Char-grilled chicken breast, side of honey mustard.

Halfway Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Char-grilled chicken breast with American, Pub Sauce, and bacon

Halfway Reuben

$15.95

Lean corned beef, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island on marble rye.

Steak N' Cheese Sub

$15.95

Shaved Angus steak, American cheese, peppers & onions. Served on a sub roll.

Ultimate Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Crispy fried panko chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and pub sauce.

Plain Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan and homemade croutons with Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.

Taco Salad Wrap

$14.95

Spicy ground beef, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo and guacamole, wrapped in a flour tortilla with chipotle ranch aioli.

Halfway Burrito

A street-style burrito with everything inside: rice, beans, cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. Choice of chicken, shave steak or spicy ground beef.

Entrees

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$21.95

Fresh choice, char grilled steak tips, served with choice of two sides.

Turkey Tips

$17.95

Char Grilled and brushed with Big Boy glaze. Served with two sides.

Wingtips

$23.95

Choice of our signature steak tips, or turkey tips, with boneless tenders tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with choice of two sides.

Baked Haddock

$18.95

Baked haddock fillet, sweet butter, traditional Ritz cracker crumbs. Served with choice of two sides.

Fish and Chips

$18.95

Fried haddock fillet with hand-cut fries, house slaw and homemade tartar sauce.

Loaded Mac N’ Cheese

$16.95

Trottole pasta tossed in a cheese sauce with fried chicken and smoky bacon, topped with Ritz cracker crumbs.

Steak Mac N Cheese

$17.95

Trottole pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce with shaved Angus steak topped with Ritz cracker-crumbs.

Plain Mac N’ Cheese

$14.95

Trottole pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce topped with Ritz cracker-crumbs.

Buffalo Chicken Mac N' Cheese

$16.95

Halfway Specials

$14.95

Juicy seasoned warm Roast Beef smothered in Carolina BBQ sauce & topped w/ lettuce & tomato or to your liking. Served w/ Halfway fries.

$14.95

Black Angus roast beef and Swiss on a sub roll, served Au Jus with halfway fries.

Safari Dog

$14.95Out of stock

Half pound all beef Pearl hot dog on a toasted sub roll, served with hand cut fries.

Nashville Sweet Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Panko fried boneless chicken on a toasted Brioche roll with mayo, American cheese, and Sweet Carolina BBQ Sauce served with hand-cut fries.

Original Halfway Turkey Sandwich

$13.95

Our oven roasted turkey piled high with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon served on honey wheat bread served with hand-cut fries

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.95

Panko fried boneless chicken, topped with homemade gravy served with mashed potato and vegetable

$13.95

A toast brioche roll stuffed with fried buffalo tenders, red onions and melted cheese topped off drizzled ranch dressing, served with hand cut fries.

Bacon & Blue Burger

$15.95Out of stock

Char-grilled, hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger with crumbled blue cheese and bacon. Served on a warm griddled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and hand-cut fries.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled or fried chicken with arugula, pesto, roasted tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on a grilled ciabatta roll with a balsamic glaze. Served with hand-cut fries.

Sweet Chili Cauliflower

$14.95Out of stock

Deep fried cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce with a side of chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Fried Panko Crusted Tilapia

$15.99Out of stock

Two Tilapias fried to perfection served with hand-cut fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Steak & Cheese Egg Roll

$13.95

Shaved steak, peppers, onions and a 3 cheese blend in a crispy fried wonton wrapper served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Turkey Burger

$14.95Out of stock

Served on a toasted Brioche roll with lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions and cranberry mayo. Served with hand-cut fries.

Arugula Salad

$12.95

Arugula, roasted tomatoes, avocado, fresh mozzarella and homemade croutons tossed in a balsamic parmesan dressing.

Mississippi Mud Square

$7.95

Rich chocolate cake with a silky chocolate pudding, mounds of fudge sauce and white compound.

Lobster Roll

$28.95

North Atlantic sweet and tender lobster meat blended with just the right amount of mayo and celery, piled high on a grilled brioche roll.

Whole Belly Clams

$27.95

Crispy, golden fried clams served with homemade tartar sauce and hand cut fries.

Rhode Island Calamari

$14.95

Deep fried calamari with cherry peppers tossed in garlic butter. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Clam Strips Roll

$14.95

Deep-fried coastal clam strips in a grilled brioche roll. Served with homemade tartar sauce and hand cut fries.

Coconut Shrimp Appetizer

$14.95

Shrimp breaded in coconut flakes & deep fried, served with a side of sweet chili dipping sauce.

Cape Cod Reuben

$16.95

Fried Haddock, Swiss cheese, homemade house slaw & 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye, served with hand cut fries.

Tuna Melt

$13.95

Delicious blend of savory tuna salad and melted cheese on grilled honey wheat bread., served with hand cut fries.

Chef Special

Potato Skins

$9.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

12oz Ribeye Steak

$23.95Out of stock

Fried Brussels

$10.95Out of stock

Chef Salad

$16.95Out of stock

Egg Salad Roll

$10.95Out of stock

Molten Lava Cake

$8.95

Sides

Red Bliss Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Rice

$3.95

Side Fries

$3.95

Side Onion Strings

$3.95

House Slaw

$3.95

Chef's vegetable

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Guacamole

$1.95

Side Well Done Sweet Potato

$3.95Out of stock

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza

$7.99

Kid's Mac N’ Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kid's Sliders

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.99

Desserts

Hoodie cup

$2.50

Late Night Bites

Single Wings

$17.95

Single Boneless

$14.95

Double Wings

$27.95

Double Boneless

$23.95

Steak & Cheese Egg Roll

$13.95

Shaved steak, peppers, onions and a 3 cheese blend in a crispy fried wonton wrapper served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

$10.95

Golden brown while hot and gooey served with marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95