Halfway Cafe Watertown
Popular Items
Classic Burger
Char-grilled, hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger.
Single Boneless
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, pulled chicken, jalapenos, bell pepper and onion, served with salsa and sour cream. Topped with Pico de Gallo.
Appetizers
Buenos Nachos
Tri color tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar-jack, Pico de Gallo, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and salsa. (Add Grilled Chicken or Tailgate Chili $2.95)
Double Bone in Wings
Double Boneless
Fried Pickles
Lightly battered dill pickle chips, fried golden and served with ranch dressing.
Single Bone in Wings
Single Boneless
Burger Sliders
Three burger sliders, American cheese and pickles. Lettuce, tomato and red onion upon request.
Mozzarella Sticks
Golden brown while hot and gooey served with marinara sauce
Haddock Bites
Big bites of haddock fried golden brown served with hand cut fries and homemade tartar sauce.
Cheese Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, served with salsa and sour cream. Topped with Pico de Gallo.
Salads
Chipotle Chopped Salad
Romaine tossed in chipotle ranch with roasted corn, Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, avocado, black beans and crunchy tortilla strips.
Lg Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Lg Garden Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and choice of dressing.
Sm Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Sm Garden Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and choice of dressing.
Soups
Cup Chowder
Homemade, rich and creamy, with local clams and potatoes.
Bowl Chowder
Homemade, rich and creamy, with local clams and potatoes.
Cup Halfway Chili
Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese, sour cream - served with tortilla chips.
Bowl Halfway Chili
Homemade, slow simmered beef, beans, tomatoes, onions, peppers and sausage. Melted cheese, sour cream - served with tortilla chips.
Cup Soup Of The Day
Bowl Soup Of The Day
Burgers
Patty Melt
Char-grilled, Certified Angus Beef burger with sautéed onions, Swiss and Russian dressing on griddled marble rye.
Halfway Burger
Char-grilled, Certified Angus Beef burger with American, pub sauce and bacon.
Smoke House Burger
hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, homemade Halfway onion strings and BBQ sauce
Sandwiches
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato with Honey Mustard or BBQ in a flour tortilla.
Fish Tacos
Fried haddock, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, homemade guacamole in warm corn tortillas with lemon-basil aioli
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, romaine, Parmesan and homemade croutons with creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken breast, side of honey mustard.
Halfway Chicken Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken breast with American, Pub Sauce, and bacon
Halfway Reuben
Lean corned beef, melted Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island on marble rye.
Steak N' Cheese Sub
Shaved Angus steak, American cheese, peppers & onions. Served on a sub roll.
Ultimate Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried panko chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and pub sauce.
Plain Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, parmesan and homemade croutons with Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.
Taco Salad Wrap
Spicy ground beef, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo and guacamole, wrapped in a flour tortilla with chipotle ranch aioli.
Halfway Burrito
A street-style burrito with everything inside: rice, beans, cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream and lettuce. Choice of chicken, shave steak or spicy ground beef.
Entrees
Steak Tips
Fresh choice, char grilled steak tips, served with choice of two sides.
Turkey Tips
Char Grilled and brushed with Big Boy glaze. Served with two sides.
Wingtips
Choice of our signature steak tips, or turkey tips, with boneless tenders tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with choice of two sides.
Baked Haddock
Baked haddock fillet, sweet butter, traditional Ritz cracker crumbs. Served with choice of two sides.
Fish and Chips
Fried haddock fillet with hand-cut fries, house slaw and homemade tartar sauce.
Loaded Mac N’ Cheese
Trottole pasta tossed in a cheese sauce with fried chicken and smoky bacon, topped with Ritz cracker crumbs.
Steak Mac N Cheese
Trottole pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce with shaved Angus steak topped with Ritz cracker-crumbs.
Plain Mac N’ Cheese
Trottole pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce topped with Ritz cracker-crumbs.
Buffalo Chicken Mac N' Cheese
Halfway Specials
North Shore Roast Beef Sandwich
Juicy seasoned warm Roast Beef smothered in Carolina BBQ sauce & topped w/ lettuce & tomato or to your liking. Served w/ Halfway fries.
French Dip
Black Angus roast beef and Swiss on a sub roll, served Au Jus with halfway fries.
Safari Dog
Half pound all beef Pearl hot dog on a toasted sub roll, served with hand cut fries.
Nashville Sweet Chicken Sandwich
Panko fried boneless chicken on a toasted Brioche roll with mayo, American cheese, and Sweet Carolina BBQ Sauce served with hand-cut fries.
Original Halfway Turkey Sandwich
Our oven roasted turkey piled high with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and crispy bacon served on honey wheat bread served with hand-cut fries
Fried Chicken Dinner
Panko fried boneless chicken, topped with homemade gravy served with mashed potato and vegetable
Bird Dog
A toast brioche roll stuffed with fried buffalo tenders, red onions and melted cheese topped off drizzled ranch dressing, served with hand cut fries.
Bacon & Blue Burger
Char-grilled, hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger with crumbled blue cheese and bacon. Served on a warm griddled brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and hand-cut fries.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken with arugula, pesto, roasted tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on a grilled ciabatta roll with a balsamic glaze. Served with hand-cut fries.
Sweet Chili Cauliflower
Deep fried cauliflower tossed in sweet chili sauce with a side of chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
Fried Panko Crusted Tilapia
Two Tilapias fried to perfection served with hand-cut fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Steak & Cheese Egg Roll
Shaved steak, peppers, onions and a 3 cheese blend in a crispy fried wonton wrapper served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
Turkey Burger
Served on a toasted Brioche roll with lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions and cranberry mayo. Served with hand-cut fries.
Arugula Salad
Arugula, roasted tomatoes, avocado, fresh mozzarella and homemade croutons tossed in a balsamic parmesan dressing.
Mississippi Mud Square
Rich chocolate cake with a silky chocolate pudding, mounds of fudge sauce and white compound.
Lobster Roll
North Atlantic sweet and tender lobster meat blended with just the right amount of mayo and celery, piled high on a grilled brioche roll.
Whole Belly Clams
Crispy, golden fried clams served with homemade tartar sauce and hand cut fries.
Rhode Island Calamari
Deep fried calamari with cherry peppers tossed in garlic butter. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Clam Strips Roll
Deep-fried coastal clam strips in a grilled brioche roll. Served with homemade tartar sauce and hand cut fries.
Coconut Shrimp Appetizer
Shrimp breaded in coconut flakes & deep fried, served with a side of sweet chili dipping sauce.
Cape Cod Reuben
Fried Haddock, Swiss cheese, homemade house slaw & 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye, served with hand cut fries.
Tuna Melt
Delicious blend of savory tuna salad and melted cheese on grilled honey wheat bread., served with hand cut fries.
Chef Special
Potato Skins
Jalapeno Poppers
12oz Ribeye Steak
Fried Brussels
Chef Salad
Egg Salad Roll
Molten Lava Cake
Sides
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Late Night Bites
Single Wings
Single Boneless
Double Wings
Double Boneless
