Halidom Eatery
Bar La Rose
Buena Papa Fry Bar
Buena Papa Fry Bar - The French Fry Specialist
- 1. El Italiano (The Italian)
BP signature fries coated with a mix of Italian seasons and Parmesan cheese. Topped with our pomodoro sauce with meatballs. Finished with a generous layer of mozzarella cheese
- 2. El Mexicano (The Mexican)
BP signature fries tossed in Mexican spices topped with carne asada, guacamole, sour cream and finished with pico de gallo
- 3. La Boriqua (The Puerto Rican)
BP signature fries coated with salsa de ajo (garlic infused olive oil). Topped with Latin pernil flavored pulled pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
- 4. El Colombiano (The Colombian)
BP signature fries layered with Colombian refried beans and topped with chicharron (fried pork belly), chorizo (Colombian sausage) and finished with guacamole and pico de gallo
- 5. El Griego (The Greek)
BP signature fries tossed in Greek seasonings, topped with grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce and finished with pico de gallo
- 6. El Americano (The American)
BP signature fries coated in sea salt & fresh cracked pepper. Layered with velvety Cheddar cheese, topped with thick-cut bacon, sour cream and sprinkled with chives
- 7. The Carolina
BP signature fries lightly tossed with vinegar, topped with pulled pork and coleslaw. Finished with our specialty tangy BBQ sauce
Deallo's Seafood
Deallo's Seafood - Deallo's Favorites
- Connecticut Style Lobster Roll$25.00
Fresh lobster sautéed in garlic butter, and house-made aioli, served on a toasted roll. Warm
- New England Lobster Roll$25.00
Fresh lobster tossed in house-made aioli, onions, celery, served on a toasted roll. Cold
- Sriracha Lobster Roll$25.00
Fresh lobster sautéed in garlic butter and sriracha aioli, served on a lobster roll. Warm and spicy
- Shrimp Roll$8.00
Blackened shrimp, chipotle slaw, and chipotle aioli, served on a warm roll
- Gumbo$16.00
Shrimp, andouille sausage, and chicken, served over rice
- Shrimp and Grits$16.00
Shrimp, andouille sausage, bacon, and Cajun cream sauce, served over grits
- Shrimp Burger$12.00
6 oz shrimp patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and jalapeño tartar sauce, served on a brioche bun
- Cajun Salmon$20.00
6 oz salmon, Cajun cream sauce, mixed veggies and rice
- Lobster Mac and Cheese$16.00
Fresh lobster, served over mac and cheese
- Blackened Salmon$18.00
Blackened salmon and Cajun cream sauce, served with rice and mixed vegetables
Grind Time Coffee Co. Menu
Grind Time Coffee Co. Menu - Lattés & Nottés
- Back to Black Coffee (Fresh Brewed Coffee)$2.99
- Grind Time Shot (Espresso Shot)$1.75
- Overtime (Double Espresso Shot)$3.25
- Grind Time Latte$4.50
- Grind Time Cappuccino$4.50
- American Boy (Americano)$2.99
- Way Too Cold Brew$3.99
- Lavender Haze$5.25
Espresso, lavender, vanilla, and oat milk
- White Dress$5.25
Espresso, white chocolate, pistachio, and 2% milk
- P.Y. Tiramisu$5.75
Espresso, amaretto, cocoa powder, 2% milk and mascarpone foam
- 24k Magic (Turmeric Latte)$5.25
Turmeric, coconut milk, ginger, black pepper, and honey
- Meet Your Matcha (Matcha Latte)$5.25
Matcha, oat milk, and honey
Just Dogs ATL Menu
- Plain Dog$7.00
- Chicago Dog$10.00
- Hawaiian Dog$10.00
- Philly Cheese Dog$10.00
- Sloppy Dog$11.00
- Dirty Bird$9.00
- Chili Split$9.00
- ATL Dog$9.00
- Weenie in a Haystack$8.00
- Classic Cheeseburger$10.00
- Hand Cut Fries$4.00
- 3/8 Breaded O-Rings$5.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- Mac Bites$5.00
- Kid Dog$4.00
- Kid Dog Combo$6.00
- Coca Cola Freestyle$2.50
Locale Island Eats
Locale Island Eats - Signature Bowls
- Caribbean Power Bowl$18.00
Rice & peas, chopped jerk chicken, roasted broccoli, coconut Caribbean corn, pikilz & plantains
- Rasta Bowl$16.00
Jerk fried rice, chopped curry chicken, coconut corn & plantains
- Tropical Bliss Bowl$18.00
Rice and peas, green sauce shrimp, roasted broccoli, pikiliz & plantains, sliced radish
- Plantain Fiesta Bowl$15.00
Coconut rice, veggie curry, coconut Caribbean corn, pineapple pikilz & plantains
- Oxtail Chop$25.00
Rice & peas, oxtail, coconut corn, pineapple pikilz, roasted broccoli & plantains
- Spicy Beef Patty$6.00
Delicious stuffed spicy beef with a flaky crust
- Jerk Chicken Patty$6.00
Juicy stuffed jerk chicken with a flaky crust
- Spinach Patty$6.00
Spinach stuffed with a flaky crust
- Coco Bread$4.00
Warm sweet coco bread
- 3 Pieces Mini Patties$6.00
Spicy beef or curry chicken mini patties
- 6 Pieces Mini Patties$9.00
Spicy beef or curry chicken mini patties
Luca's 2 Menu
Menu 1 - Slices
Menu 1 - Whole Pies
- Classic Cheese$20.00
Red sauce, shredded mozz, provolone, and oregano
- The Rita$22.00
Red sauce, fresh mozz, basil, and olive oil
- Big Whitey$24.00
Mozzarella, fontina, Parm crema, and cracked black pepper
- Big Bad Wolf's Revenge$25.00
Pepperoni, hot salami, sausage, sweet onion, pickled peppers, red sauce, and shredded mozz
- The Fun Guy$24.00
White base pie, mushrooms, preserved lemon, roasted garlic, and mozz
- Vegan Mary$24.00
Marinara, basil, roasted tomato, shallot, and garlic oil
- More Cow Bell$24.00
Bresaola (cured beef), roasted long hots, sweet onion, provolone, and no sauce
- Wide Right$24.00
Buffalo chicken, white base pie, Gorgonzola, and buffalo sauce
Luze Mexicano Cocina
Luze Mexicano Cocina - Memelas & Alambres
- Memelas & Alambres - Steak$17.00
Bacon, onions, poblano peppers, and broiled queso asadero
- Memelas & Alambres - Chicken$17.00
Roasted poblano peppers and onions and broiled queso asadero
- Gringa$17.00
Pork pastor, broiled asadero cheese, grilled pineapple, onions and cilantro
- Maya$17.00
Shrimp, bacon, grilled pineapple and cheese
- Zarape$17.00
Steak, ham, onions, poblano, tomatoes and broiled asadero cheese
- Mar Y Tierra$17.00
Steak, shrimp, poblano peppers, onions and broiled asadero cheese
- Vegetariano$17.00
Broccoli, spinach, mushroom onions and broiled asadero cheese
Mad Dad's Philly
Menu 2 - Cheesesteaks
- North Philly Broad Street Special (Steak)$18.99
Chopped certified Angus rib-eye steak with sautéed onions tossed in Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning with mayo and white American cheese on a amoroso roll
- The Liberty (Chicken)$18.99
Chopped halal chicken breast with sautéed sweet peppers, onions tossed in Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning with mayo and provolone cheese on a amoroso roll
- Simon Gratz (Vegan Chicken)$18.99
Vegan substitute chicken with sautéed onions tossed in Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning with vegan mayo and cheese on a amoroso roll (vegan cheese contains sesame oil)
- Strawberry Mansion (Vegan Seitan)$18.99
(Vegan) seitan grilled with sautéed onions tossed in Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning with vegan cheese and vegan mayo on a amoroso roll (vegan cheese contains sesame oil)
- Philly Bop (Salmon)$18.99
Salmon blackened wild caught, sautéed onions, peppers, melted white American cheese topped with Mad Dad's all purpose seasonings and remoulade sauce
- Forget About It (Ham, Capicola, Salami)$18.99
Ham, capicola, salami, thinly sliced with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, provolone cheese on amoroso roll
- The Rocky (Vegetarian)$18.99
Lettuce, cucumber, banana peppers, olives, tomatoes, onions, mayo, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper, and oregano topped with provolone cheese on amoroso roll
- Black Mamba (Ham)$18.99
Ham, thinly sliced with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil and vinegar, oregano, and Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning with provolone cheese on amoroso roll
- Penn Relay (Turkey)$18.99
Turkey, thinly sliced with lettuce, tomato, mayo, oil and vinegar, onion, banana pepper and pickle, oregano, salt and pepper topped with white American cheese on a amoroso roll
- Garden Hoagie (Vegan)$18.99
Vegan mayo, vegan cheese, lettuce, spring mix, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, pickles, sweet peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, oil and vinegar, and oregano with Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning
- Mad Dad's Philly's Cheesesteak Superbowl (Steak Bowl - Yellow Rice)$18.99
Seasoned yellow rice with grilled certified Angus steak, lettuce, sautéed onions and peppers, white American cheese, pico with Mad Dad's sauces and seasonings and remoulade
- Hurts Bowl (Chicken Bowl - Yellow Rice)$18.99
Seasoned yellow rice with grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions and peppers, shredded lettuce, pico, melted provolone cheese with Mad Dad's sauces and seasonings remoulade
- Brotherly Love (Vegan Chicken Bowl - White Rice)$18.99
Seasoned yellow rice with grilled vegan chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, shredded lettuce melted white American vegan cheese, pico with Mad dad's sauces and seasonings and remoulade
- Eagle Bowl (Vegan Seitan Bowl - White Rice)$18.99
Seasoned yellow rice with grilled seitan, sautéed onions and peppers, melted white American vegan cheese, pico with Mad Dad's sauces and seasonings and remoulade
- I Got a Temper! (Salmon Bowl - Yellow Rice)$18.99
Blackened salmon with yellow rice, sautéed onion and peppers, shredded lettuce, pico with white American cheese topped with Mad Dad's sauces and seasonings remoulade sauce
- Plain Wings$14.00
10 pieces. Sometimes, simplicity is the key to perfection. Our plain wings are all about pure, unadulterated flavor. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, they are a canvas for you to enjoy them exactly as you like - or dip them in your favorite sau
- Mad Dad's Lemon Pepper Wings$14.00
10 pieces. Mad Dad's philly's signature wings are generously seasoned with a vibrant burst of zesty lemon and aromatic pepper
- Teriyaki Wings$14.00
10 pieces. Indulge in the sweet and savory harmony of our teriyaki-glazed wings. Each tender, juicy bite is a journey through rich, Asian-inspired flavors. Experience the perfect blend of sweetness and umami that defines our irresistible teriyaki wings
- Blueberry Sriracha Wings$14.00
10 pieces. Experience a sweet and spicy sensation with our signature blueberry sriracha wings. These delectable wings are smothered in a unique blend of luscious blueberries and the fiery kick of sriracha. It's a flavor adventure that will leave you cravin
- Buffalo Hot Wings$14.00
10 pieces. Get ready for a fiery flavor explosion! Our buffalo wings are drenched in a mouthwatering buffalo sauce, balancing the perfect mix of heat and tang. These wings are an irresistible classic that will leave you reaching for more
- Ginger Honey Garlic Wings$14.00
- Mad House Salad$11.99
Spring mixed salad, cucumbers, red onions, banana peppers, carrots, and craisins, tossed in Mad Dad's sauces and seasonings and balsamic vinaigrette
- Salmon Salad$14.99
Spring mix, red onions, banana peppers, cucumbers, pico topped with grilled salmon seasoned with Mad Dad's sauces and seasonings and all purpose seasonings
Mango Menu
Menu 3 - Curry Combos
Menu 3 - Flavored Rice Bowl
Menu 3 - Mango Specialties
- Fried Chicken
Comes with naan or rice
- Naan Kati Roll - Chicken
Choice of your naan - plain, butter or garlic
- Naan Kati Roll - Veg
Choice of your naan - plain, butter or garlic
- Kili Parota - Chicken
- Kili Parota - Veg
- Kothu Parota - Chicken
- Kothu Parota - Veg
- Fried Rice - Chicken
- Fried Rice - Veg
- Fried Rice - Vegan
Wasabi Menu
Ramen
- Tonkatsu Ramen$15.00
Pork chashu, bamboo shoot, corn, boiled egg, and scallion
- Sapporo Miso Ramen$15.00
Pork chashu, spicy miso, bamboo shoot, corn, boiled egg, and scallion
- Shoyu Ramen$15.00
Seasonal. Pork chashu, bamboo shoot, corn, boiled egg, and scallion
- Vegetable Ramen$15.00
Seasonal. Tofu, carrot, bamboo shoot, corn, and scallion
Catering Menu
- Halidom Classic Platter$120.00
80 pieces/serves 10. Any choice of 10 classic rolls
- Halidom Signature Platter$170.00
80 pieces/serves 10. Any choice of 10 signature rolls
- Halidom Deluxe Platter$195.00
100 pieces/serves 10-15. Any choice of 5 classic roll, 5 signature roll, and 20 nigiri sushi
- Halidom Premium Platter$270.00
168 pieces/serves 15-20. Any choice of 8 classic roll, 8 signature roll, and 40 nigiri sushi
- California Roll$10.00
Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds
- Vegetable Roll$10.00
Carrot, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds
- Sweet Potato Roll$10.00
Fried sweet potato, avocado, sushi sauce, and spicy sauce
- Spicy Roll$12.00
Choice of tuna, salmon or imitation crab with cucumber, spicy sauce, and sesame seeds
- Cream Cheese Roll$12.00
Choice of tuna, salmon or imitation crab with cucumber, cream cheese, and sesame seeds
- Crunchy Roll$12.00
Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado, crunchy fried onion, spicy sauce, and sesame seeds
- Rainbow Roll$13.00
Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, spicy sauce, and crunchy fried onion
- Halidom Roll$17.00
Roll: tempura shrimp, crab salad, avocado, and cucumber. Top: salmon, tuna, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, masago, tempura crispy, and green onion
- Hawaii Roll$15.00
Roll: crab salad, avocado, and cucumber. Top: tuna, avocados, and masago
- Volcano Roll$15.00
Roll: avocado, cucumber, and cream cheese. Top: spicy tuna, masago, and spicy sauce. Sushi sauce, sriracha, and tempura crispy
- Tiger Roll$15.00
Roll: salmon, cucumber, avocado, and cream cheese. Top: crab, spicy sauce, and sushi sauce
- Ninja Roll$15.00
Roll: shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber. Top: torched salmon, jalapeño, spicy mayo, and masago