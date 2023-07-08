Hallow Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine Inc. 913 Lincoln Avenue
MEAL & BEVERAGE
ALFREDO
BEEF & GOAT MEAL -MED
BAMBOO FULL COMBO
Bamboo Full Goat Combo: Curry Goat+Oxtail+Jerk Chicken
*Goat+Oxtail+Jerk Chicken *Belly Full meal is only served in one size No substitutions allowed
Bamboo Full Shrimp Combo: Butter Shrimp+Oxtail+Jerk Chicken
*Butter Shrimp+Oxtail+Jerk Chicken *Belly Full meal is only served in one size No substitutions allowed
BEVERAGES
20 oz. Gatorade
20 oz . Red Bull
20 oz. Snapple Apple Juice
20 oz. 7-UP Soda
20 oz. Mountain Dew Soda
20 oz. Diet Coke Soda
20 oz. Coke Soda
20 oz. Ginger Ale Soda
20 oz. Pepsi Soda
20 oz. Sprite Soda
Ginger Beer Soda
Ting Soda
Kola Champaign
Cream Soda
Pineapple Soda
2 Liter Coke Soda
2 Liter Mountain Dew Soda
2 Liter Pepsi Soda
2 Liter Sprite Soda
Arizona Ice Tea
Arizona Fruit Punch
Arizona Grapeade
Arizona Water-Melon
Arizona Green Tea
Water
CHICKEN MEAL
Fried Chicken Meal
*Small meal served with 1 SIDE *Medium & Large meal served with your choice of 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27
Jerk Chicken *spicy* Meal
*Small meal served with 1 SIDE *Medium & Large meal served with your choice of 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27
Curry Chicken Meal
*Small meal served with 1 SIDE *Medium & Large meal served with your choice of 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27
DESSERTS
BAMBOO FAMILY MEAL
Curry Goat Bamboo Family Meal
*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99
Oxtail Bamboo Family Meal
*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99
Stew Chicken Bamboo Family Meal
*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99
BBQ Chicken Bamboo Family Meal
*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99
Curry Chicken Family Meal
*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99
Fried Chicken Bamboo Family Meal
*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99
Jerk Chicken *spicy* Bamboo Family Meal
*Comes with your choice of 3 SIDES *Mac & Cheese, extra $4.99
MEATLESS PLATTER
QUESADILLA PLATTER
Cheese Quesadilla
*Served with Rice OR Lettuce and Tomatoes OR Mac & Cheese OR Fries *Add cheese $0.89
Ground Beef Quesadilla
*Served with Rice OR Lettuce and Tomatoes OR Mac & Cheese OR Fries *Add cheese $0.89
Shrimp Quesadilla
*Served with Rice OR Lettuce and Tomatoes OR Mac & Cheese OR Fries *Add cheese $0.89
Veggies Quesadilla
*Served with Rice OR Lettuce and Tomatoes OR Mac & Cheese OR Fries *Add cheese $0.89
Chicken Quesadilla
*Served with Rice OR Lettuce and Tomatoes OR Mac & Cheese OR Fries *Add cheese $0.89
SALADS
SEAFOOD MEAL - LARGE
Coconut Snapper - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Escovish Snapper - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Steamed Snapper - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Brown Stew Snapper - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Jerk Snapper *spicy* *- L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Curry Salmon -L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Jerk Salmon *spicy* -L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Garlic Salmon -L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Jerk Shrimp *spicy* -L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Garlic Shrimp - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Butter Shrimp - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Curry Shrimp - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50
Coconut Shrimp - L
Seafood platters are only served large, with 2 SIDES *Mac & Cheese as the main side, Extra $2.27 *Add Cornbread for $1.50