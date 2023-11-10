Hama Hippo 2219 N Harbor Blvd
HAMA HIPPO
SOUPS + STEWS
- DO GANI TANG$21.95
beef bone broth, tendons
- GGO RI TANG$22.95
beef bone broth, ox tail
- MIXED GOMTANG$19.95
beef bone broth, mixed
- CHA DOL GOMTANG$17.95
beef bone broth, brisket
- GALBI TANG$22.95
beef rib w/daikon radish
- YUK GAE JANG$19.95
spicy beef,vegetables
- DDUK GOOK$17.95
rice cake, dumplings
- DDAH RO GOOK BAP$19.95
- SPICY GAMJA TANG$20.95
spicy
- DDUK MANDOO GOOK$17.95
- BEEF SOON TOFU$15.95
- MIXED SOONTOFU$15.95
- PORK SOONTOFU$15.95
- SEAFOOD SOONTOFU$15.95
- DUMPLING SOONTOFU$15.95
MEATS / BBQ
RICE BOWLS
- TOFU DOLSOT$18.95
- TOFU BIBIM BAP$17.95
rice, thistle served in hot stone bowl
- SANCHAE BIBIM BAP$18.95
rice, spicy stir fried squid, served in hot stone bowl
- DOLSOT BIBIM BAP$18.95
rice, assorted vegetables, served in hot stone bowl
- BEEF BIBIMBAP$17.95
rice marinated beef, assorted seasoned vegetables in hot stone bowl
NOODLES
LUNCH BOX SPECIALS
APPETIZERS
BEVERAGES
BANANA MILK
Milkis
Hama Hippo 2219 N Harbor Blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(714) 831-7999
Open now • Closes at 9PM