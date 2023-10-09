Hamachi- Lehi 3370 North Digital Drive
Food
Small Plates
Edamame
broiled soybean, sea salt
Spicy Edamame
Soybean sauteed sesame oil, garlic, togarashi, cherry preserve
Gyoza
5 fried pork & veggie dumpling
Agedashi Tofu
golden crispy deep fried tofu in tsuyu topped with green onion and bonito flake
Shrimp and Veggie tempura
shrimp & assorted vegetable, dashi broth
Veggie tempura
Chicken Karaage
Chicken thigh bites fried in a light tempura batter with yuzu mayo
Crispy Tuna Tartare
spicy tuna, crispy rice, micro green, tobiko, avocado, sweet soy sauce
Kanpachi Carpacio
thin sliced amberjack, micro greens, serranos, jalapeño vinaigrette
Madai and Ikura
Japanese red snapper, salmon egg , micro greens with yuzu vinaigrette
Washuguy beef tataki
garlic ponzu, truffled sea salt, green onion,crispy shallots
Stuffed shishito
tempura fried shishitos stuffed with goat cheese, spicy tuna, spicy chili dipping sauce
Dragon scales
Hamachi Kama
Fried Calamari
Hirame Usuzukuri
Tuna Tataki
Mini Sushi Taco
Soups & Salads
Miso soup
white miso, wakame seaweed, scallions, tofu
Seaweed salad
House salad
assorted greens, tomato, cucumber, sesame dressing
Kimchee miso
white miso, kimchee, rice and scallions
Sunomono
cucumber with rice vinegar dressing
Grilled salmon salad
Grilled salmon, mixed green, avocado and cucumber with roasted sesame dressing
Rice
Kimchee
Tako salad
Entrees
Black cod
Broiled miso marinated sablefish, rice, spicy green bean, fried green onion, sweet soy sauce
Chicken Katsu
Deep fried breaded chichken with tonkatsu sauce, steamed rice and cabbage
MISO RAMEN
Miso based house-made chicken broth, medium wavy noodles, pork belly, egg, green onion, kamaboko, roasted seaweed
Poke Bowl
base rice, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, mango, tobiko with citrus sesame dressing
Pork Katsu
Deep fried breaded pork cutlet with tonkatsu sauce, steamed rice and cabbage
Ribeye steak (10oz)
USDA choice steak, served with steamed rice, grilled asparagus
SHOYU RAMEN
Soy sauce based house-made chicken broth, medium wavy noodles, pork belly, egg, green onion, kamaboko, roasted seaweed
Side dishes
Teriyaki
Served with steamed rice and assorted tempura veggies
TONKOTSU RAMEN
Pork bone broth, thin noodles, pork belly, egg, green onion, kamaboko, roasted seaweed
Yakisoba
Japanese style stir fried noodle with assorted vegetables
Maki
Tekka maki
tuna roll
Sake maki
salmon, green onion
Negi hama
yellowtail, green onion
Spicy tako
octopus, cucumber, gobo, sprouts
Spicy tuna
avocado, cucumber sprouts
Salmon skin
crispy salmon skin, cucumber, sprouts, gobo, tobiko
Veggie maki
greens, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, sprouts
Spicy hama
yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, sprouts
Unagi maki
fresh water eel, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy
Spicy scallops
cucumber, gobo, tobiko, sprouts
Kappa maki
cucumber, sesame seeds
Spider
soft shell crab, spicy mayo, avocado cucumber, sprouts
California
crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds
Shrimp tempura
shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, avocado, cucumber, sprouts
Spicy salmon
Avocado, cucumber, sprouts
Avocado
Negi toro hand roll
Tempura veg maki
Special Maki
Playboy
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo and sweet soy
Vegas
salmon, crab, avocado, cream cheese fried with spicy mayo and sweet soy
Billy Billy
albacore tuna, tempura asparagus topped with seared washugyu beef garlic ponzu smoked sea salt and green onion
Cobra Kai
yellowtail, cucumber, cilantro topped with albacore tuna, jalapeño aioli and sweet soy
Avenue
salmon, cucumber, mango, basil, sesame seed with miso red pepper sauce
Utes
shrimp tempura, crab salad, mango, spring greens rolled in soy paper with sweet soy
Tiger
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped salmon, serrano pepper, spicy mayo and sweet soy
Lollipop
rolled in cucumber, crab, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado with yuzu vinaigrette
Jazz
shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with crab, eel, avocado, spicy mayo and sweet soy
Sunset
california roll topped with salmon, lemon and yuzu vinaigrette
Green Hornet
spicy tuna, avocado, tempura shishito pepper, sesame seed and jalapeno aioli
White dragon
spicy tuna, fried yam, cilantro topped with seared escolar, spicy mayo and sweet soy
Mr Miyagi
yellowtail, crab salad rolled in avocado, topped poki tuna, sweet soy
Executive
shrimp tempura, avocado, cilantro topped with tuna, lime, spicy pepper and sweet soy
Garden
inari, mango,sun dried tomatoes, cucumber topped with avocado, yuzu vinaigrette and micro greens
Rainbow
california roll topped with assorted fish
Volcano
yellowtial, avocado, lemon topped with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, spicy mayo and sweet soy
Kill Bill
King salmon, tempura green onion, spicy mayo topped with negi toro and ponzu sauce
Chef's choice
Joker
Nigiri 2pc
Maguro
farm raised bluefin tuna
Sake
king salmon
Hamachi
yellowtail
Tombo
fiji albacore tuna
Madai
red snapper
Uni
sea urchin
Kanpachi
amberjack
Tako
octopus
Shima Aji
trevally jack
Ama Ebi
sweet shrimp
Masaba
mackerel
Unagi
fresh water eel
Hotattegai
scallop
Toro
fatty tuna