Food

Small Plates

Edamame

$5.50

broiled soybean, sea salt

Spicy Edamame

$6.95

Soybean sauteed sesame oil, garlic, togarashi, cherry preserve

Gyoza

$7.50

5 fried pork & veggie dumpling

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

golden crispy deep fried tofu in tsuyu topped with green onion and bonito flake

Shrimp and Veggie tempura

$9.95

shrimp & assorted vegetable, dashi broth

Veggie tempura

$6.95

Chicken Karaage

$8.95

Chicken thigh bites fried in a light tempura batter with yuzu mayo

Crispy Tuna Tartare

$13.95

spicy tuna, crispy rice, micro green, tobiko, avocado, sweet soy sauce

Kanpachi Carpacio

$19.95

thin sliced amberjack, micro greens, serranos, jalapeño vinaigrette

Madai and Ikura

$21.50

Japanese red snapper, salmon egg , micro greens with yuzu vinaigrette

Washuguy beef tataki

$18.95

garlic ponzu, truffled sea salt, green onion,crispy shallots

Stuffed shishito

$9.50

tempura fried shishitos stuffed with goat cheese, spicy tuna, spicy chili dipping sauce

Dragon scales

$8.95

Hamachi Kama

$14.50

Fried Calamari

$11.50

Hirame Usuzukuri

$19.00

Tuna Tataki

$19.00

Mini Sushi Taco

$10.00

Soups & Salads

Miso soup

$3.50

white miso, wakame seaweed, scallions, tofu

Seaweed salad

$5.50

House salad

$5.95

assorted greens, tomato, cucumber, sesame dressing

Kimchee miso

$5.50

white miso, kimchee, rice and scallions

Sunomono

$5.50

cucumber with rice vinegar dressing

Grilled salmon salad

$16.50

Grilled salmon, mixed green, avocado and cucumber with roasted sesame dressing

Rice

$2.50

Kimchee

$2.50

Tako salad

$9.00

Entrees

Black cod

$17.95

Broiled miso marinated sablefish, rice, spicy green bean, fried green onion, sweet soy sauce

Chicken Katsu

$15.50

Deep fried breaded chichken with tonkatsu sauce, steamed rice and cabbage

MISO RAMEN

$13.95

Miso based house-made chicken broth, medium wavy noodles, pork belly, egg, green onion, kamaboko, roasted seaweed

Poke Bowl

$15.95

base rice, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, mango, tobiko with citrus sesame dressing

Pork Katsu

$15.50

Deep fried breaded pork cutlet with tonkatsu sauce, steamed rice and cabbage

Ribeye steak (10oz)

$29.50

USDA choice steak, served with steamed rice, grilled asparagus

SHOYU RAMEN

$13.95

Soy sauce based house-made chicken broth, medium wavy noodles, pork belly, egg, green onion, kamaboko, roasted seaweed

Side dishes

Teriyaki

Served with steamed rice and assorted tempura veggies

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$14.95

Pork bone broth, thin noodles, pork belly, egg, green onion, kamaboko, roasted seaweed

Yakisoba

Japanese style stir fried noodle with assorted vegetables

Maki

Tekka maki

$6.95

tuna roll

Sake maki

$6.50

salmon, green onion

Negi hama

$6.50

yellowtail, green onion

Spicy tako

$7.50

octopus, cucumber, gobo, sprouts

Spicy tuna

$7.95

avocado, cucumber sprouts

Salmon skin

$5.95

crispy salmon skin, cucumber, sprouts, gobo, tobiko

Veggie maki

$5.95

greens, avocado, cucumber, yamagobo, sprouts

Spicy hama

$7.95

yellowtail, avocado, cucumber, sprouts

Unagi maki

$7.95

fresh water eel, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy

Spicy scallops

$7.95

cucumber, gobo, tobiko, sprouts

Kappa maki

$4.50

cucumber, sesame seeds

Spider

$8.95

soft shell crab, spicy mayo, avocado cucumber, sprouts

California

$6.50

crab salad, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds

Shrimp tempura

$7.50

shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, avocado, cucumber, sprouts

Spicy salmon

$6.95

Avocado, cucumber, sprouts

Avocado

$4.50

Negi toro hand roll

$12.00

Tempura veg maki

$6.95

Special Maki

Fuji tombo, mango gobo topped with honey sriracha glazed salmon

Playboy

$14.50

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo and sweet soy

Vegas

$12.95

salmon, crab, avocado, cream cheese fried with spicy mayo and sweet soy

Billy Billy

$14.95

albacore tuna, tempura asparagus topped with seared washugyu beef garlic ponzu smoked sea salt and green onion

Cobra Kai

$14.50

yellowtail, cucumber, cilantro topped with albacore tuna, jalapeño aioli and sweet soy

Avenue

$11.50

salmon, cucumber, mango, basil, sesame seed with miso red pepper sauce

Utes

$10.95

shrimp tempura, crab salad, mango, spring greens rolled in soy paper with sweet soy

Tiger

$14.50

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, topped salmon, serrano pepper, spicy mayo and sweet soy

Lollipop

$13.50

rolled in cucumber, crab, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado with yuzu vinaigrette

Jazz

$16.50

shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with crab, eel, avocado, spicy mayo and sweet soy

Sunset

$12.95

california roll topped with salmon, lemon and yuzu vinaigrette

Green Hornet

$10.95

spicy tuna, avocado, tempura shishito pepper, sesame seed and jalapeno aioli

White dragon

$14.50

spicy tuna, fried yam, cilantro topped with  seared escolar, spicy mayo and sweet soy

Mr Miyagi

$16.50

yellowtail, crab salad rolled in avocado, topped poki tuna, sweet soy

Executive

$14.50

shrimp tempura, avocado, cilantro topped with tuna, lime, spicy pepper and sweet soy

Garden

$11.95

inari, mango,sun dried tomatoes, cucumber topped with avocado, yuzu vinaigrette and micro greens

Rainbow

$15.95

california roll topped with assorted fish

Volcano

$16.50

yellowtial, avocado, lemon topped with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, spicy mayo and sweet soy

Kill Bill

$18.50

King salmon, tempura green onion, spicy mayo topped with negi toro and ponzu sauce

Chef's choice

$16.50

Joker

$17.00

Nigiri 2pc

Maguro

$7.00

farm raised bluefin tuna

Sake

$6.50

king salmon

Hamachi

$6.50

yellowtail

Tombo

$6.50

fiji albacore tuna

Madai

$6.50

red snapper

Uni

$13.95

sea urchin

Kanpachi

$5.95

amberjack

Tako

$6.50

octopus

Shima Aji

$7.00

trevally jack

Ama Ebi

$7.50

sweet shrimp

Masaba

$7.50

mackerel

Unagi

$6.50

fresh water eel

Hotattegai

$6.50

scallop

Toro

$12.00

fatty tuna

Mutsu

$6.50

Tobiko

$4.95

Kurodai

$7.00

Loup de mer

$7.00

Hirame

$7.00

Hiramasa

$7.50

Mirugai

$11.95

Aji

$7.00

Live Scallops

$14.95

Kinmedai

$6.50

Hagatsuo

$7.50

Gindara Sablefish

$7.50

Sashimi 5pc

Maguro Sashimi

$17.50

Sake Sashimi

$16.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$16.00

Tombo Sashimi

$16.00

Madai Sashimi

$16.00

Arctic Char Sashimi

$17.50

Toro Sashimi

$29.00

Kanpachi Sashimi

$16.00

Tako Sashimi

$16.00

Shima Aji Sashimi

$17.00

Hotattegai Sashimi

$16.00

Masaba Sashimi

$16.95

Unagi Sashimi

$16.00

Mutsu sashimi

$17.50

Kurodai sashimi

$16.00

Hiramasa sashimi

$16.95

Mirugai sashimi

$28.95

Hirame sashimi

$15.95

Aji sashimi

$15.95

Kinmedai sashimi

$16.50

Hagatsuo sashimi

$16.95

Gindara sashimi

$17.00

Combo

Nigiri combo 7pcs

$22.00

Sashimi combo 9pcs

$27.00

Sashimi combo 15pcs

$38.00

Chirashi bowl 12 pcs

$34.00

Extra’s

Spicy mayo sauce

$0.50

Eel sauce

$0.50

Ramen noodle

$1.50

Ponzu sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Liquor

Akashi Single Malt

$15.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$15.00

Haku Vodka

$8.00

Roku Jin

$8.00

18000 Tequila Silver

$8.00

High West Double Rye

$10.00

TOKI SUNTORY

$10.00

1800 silver tequila

$8.00

The Yamazaki

$18.00

The Hibiki

$14.00

Toki

$12.00

Cocktails

Tokyo Mule

$13.00

Gin & tonic

$11.00

Pomegranate Cosmo

$13.50

Yuzu Margarita

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Chai Old Fashioned

$14.00

Beer

Sapporo

$11.00+

KIRIN ICHIBAN

$6.00+

RED ROCK ELEPHINO IPA

$13.00

KOSHIHIKARI

$8.50

ORION

$13.00

ECHIGO RED ALE

$11.00

White claw

$4.95

Asahi

$12.00

Sake

Gekkeikan Zipang

$16.00

Hakutsuru Sho Une

$9.95+

House Cold Sake

$12.00+

House Hot Sake

$12.00+

Kikusui Funaguchi

$16.00

Kikusui Junmai Gingo

$14.95+

Moonstone Asian Pear

$8.00+

Perfect Snow

$28.95

Purple Haze

$13.00+

Tozai Snow Maiden

$15.00+

Tsuki Junmai

$13.00+

Tsuki Peach

$11.00+

Dreamy Clouds

$12.95+

Sake Flight

$10.00

Premium Sake Flight

$17.00

Kitaro Junjin

$15.00

White Wine

Butter Chadronnay

$8.00+

Corkage fee

$15.00

Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$7.50+

OTTO'S CONSTANT DREAM SAUV BLANC

$8.00+

None Alcoholic Beverage

Soda

$3.00

Ramune

$4.50

Pelligrino

$8.00

Green Tea

$4.00

roasted with brown rice and matcha

Coke can

$2.95

Diet coke can

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95