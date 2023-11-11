Hamburg Brewing Company
Food
- Baked Pretzel Sticks$9.75
Four each, served with caraway beer mustard. Add beer cheese for $1
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$18.00
Six each, served with balsamic BBQ sauce and mixed greens
- Beef on Weck$14.00
Shaved beef top round, poached in au jus, Served on a weck roll and wasabi cucumber sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried panko crusted chicken cutlet smothered in Frank's Hot sauce. Served on a toasty roll with lettuce, tomato and our house made blue cheese
- Cajun Grouper Hoagie$19.00
Cajun spiced and pan fried filet. Served on a toasty hoagie roll with cole slaw, tomato and remoulade sauce
- Caprese$12.00
Toasty baguette with basil pesto, ripe tomato, fresh mozzarella and balsamic reduction.
- Charcuterie Board$17.00
Ask the Chef for todays selection
- Chicken Wings
10 wings either sauced and tossed in a rotating series of dry rub or seasonal sauces
- Chips
House fried corn tortillas with a cup of your choice of dips
- Clams Casino$10.00
6 clams with a classic mix of peppers, bacon and breadcrumb
- Classic Caesar Salad$13.00
House made caesar dressing, sourdough croutons and fresh grated parmesan. Add-on chicken, cajun shrimp, or grouper
- Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg wedge with crumbled blue cheese, hardboiled egg, bacon, cherry tomatoes and buttermilk dressing. Add-on chicken, cajun shrimp or grouper
- Cuban$14.00
A pressed grilled sandwich with black forest ham, roast pork loin, swiss cheese, caraway beer mustard and pickles
- Harvest Salad$13.00
Candied butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes and cranberry vinaigrette
- Delmonico Steak Hoagie$24.00
Chargrilled ribeye steak with truffle mayo and fried onion straws
- Eden Corn Fritters$10.00
7 each. sweet and salty "corn doughnut" with local corn and a pineapple cane syrup dip
- Hamburg Fries
classic or truffle parmesan
- A&C Meat Co. Tuscan Italian Sausage$14.00
A&C Meats from Lake View NY. Chargrilled with peppers & onions and jalapeno tomato jam
- Nashville Hot Chicken$14.00
Pickle brined chicken thigh, lightly breaded and fried, spicy cayenne pepper sauce, toasty roll, slaw and pickles
- Pizza$9.75
Personal pan pizza
- Wilson Burger$17.00
Chargrilled chuck, brisket & short rib blend. Toasted challah bun, secret sauce, american cheese & caramelized onions. Whew!!
- Sausage Stuffed Peppers$12.00
3 cheese blend (cream cheese, mozzarella and parmesan) Italion Sausage and bell peppers, grilled bread and tomato sauce
- Sweet Potato Fries$11.00
Served with whipped honey butter
- Tortellini Sylvania$23.00
Cream and sun dried tomatoes, parmesan cheese and basil pesto
- Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$8.00
3 chicken fingers and fries, served with catsup and bbq sauce
- Kids Hot Dog & Fries$8.00
Char grilled Wardynski link, cozstanzo roll, fries and a side of catsup
- Kids Mac n Cheese$8.00
Creamy cheddar blend, corkscrew pasta
- Kids Pizza Logs$8.00
3 logs with fries, catsup and tomato sauce
- Ice Cream Sandwich$7.00
handmade kitchen sink cookie with vanilla bean icecream
- Extra Side
- Add Bacon$3.00
- Side Beer Cheese$1.00
- Jonah Crab$21.00
Merch
- Black 1/4 Zip$40.00
- Grey 1/4 Zip$40.00
- Dri Fit Black Long Sleeve$30.00
- *Sale* Black snap back hat$18.00
- Black Nike Hat$25.00
- Crop Black Hoodie$40.00
- *Sale* Grey Snapback Hat$18.00
- Knit Hat Green$26.00
- Knit Hat Grey$26.00
- $30 Sale Item$30.00
- America SnapBack Hat$25.00
- Hat ADD ON$20.00
- Holiday Box Add On - Hamburg Hat$20.00
- Add On Sweatshirt$30.00
- Holiday Box Add On - Additional Sweatshirt$30.00
- Sunday funday tee$20.00
- Waffle Knit Long Sleeve$38.00
- Pint Glass$8.00
- $12 Sale$12.00
- Half Pint Tshirt$10.00
- Candle$25.00