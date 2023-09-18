Popular Items

Prime Burger

$17.00

Custom blended beef, smokehouse bacon, mushroom, provolone cheese, Truffle aioli

FOOD MENU

Appetizers

Bay Fries

$10.00

Bourbon Bacon

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken TENDERS (5 piece)

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Nachos Grande

$14.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$12.00

Seafood Ceviche

$15.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Tuna Poke Stack

$16.00

Turkey Chili

$10.00Out of stock

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.00

Wings

$15.00

Zucchini Fries

$12.00

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$13.00

Classic Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Steak & Goat Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

From the Garden

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, fresh parmesan cheese, croutons

Caprese

$14.00

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Chopped lettuce mix, cherry tomato, cucumber, crumbled bacon, Jack cheddar cheese, boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Sun dried cherries, creamy goat cheese, candied pecans, cucumber, kale vegetable blend salad, balsamic vinaigrette

HTG House Salad

$10.00

Arcadian green mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons

Side HTG House Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

$26.00

BBQ half rack, baked mac & cheese, boardwalk fries

Cajun Mahi-mahi

$24.00

Seasoned Mahi-mahi, citrus salsa, rice & sautéed vegetable

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

Chicken Pesto Sacchetti

$21.00

Sautéed chicken & prosciutto, mushroom, tomato, basil pesto parmesan sauce & cheese stuffed pasta purses

Chilean Sea Bass

$36.00Out of stock

Served with roasted fingerling potatoes, haricot verts, and a Japanese miso glaze

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Tavern battered Cod, cole slaw, bay fries & cheese sauce, tartar sauce & lemon

Seared Scallops

$32.00

Sesame Salmon

$26.00

Yukon whipped potato, sautéed spinach, Mandarin plum glaze

Steak & Frites

$34.00

Grilled Ribeye served with our parmesan-truffle fries and baby arugula with a truffle aioli

Steak & Shrimp Creole

$28.00

Burgers

Beer Burger

$15.00

Bacon, mushroom, stout cheese, caramelized onion

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Plant-based burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle cream

California Turkey Burger

$15.00

Homemade turkey burger, fresh guacamole, pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

HTG Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese

Jersey Burger

$15.00

Pork roll, American cheese, fried egg

Prime Burger

$17.00

Custom blended beef, smokehouse bacon, mushroom, provolone cheese, Truffle aioli

Pub Burger

$15.00

Jameson aioli, bacon, onion, aged cheddar

Between the Breads & Taco Box

Cheese Steak

$14.00

Thinly sliced steak, sautéed onion, bell pepper, mushroom, provolone cheese, hoagie roll

Chicken Caprese Sand

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow cooked smoked pork, BBQ sauce, southwest coleslaw, brioche bun

Reuben

$14.00

Grilled corn beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, grilled rye

Baja Fish Tacos

$18.00

Fried Fish, Lettuce, Cheddar, Mango Salsa & Jalapeno Lime Aioli

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Seared Mahi-mahi, southwestern slaw, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Seared Mahi-mahi, southwestern slaw, chipotle mayo, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas

Malibu Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Lime salsa, Guac, Chopped Peanuts & coconut curry

Pork Tacos

$15.00

Tender pulled pork, southwestern slaw, chipotle mayo, rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas

Steak Queso

$17.00

Grilled Steak, Bacon, lettuce, Red Onion & Cerveza queso. Cilantro Lime

Burrito Bowls

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Desserts

Cherry Bomb Tort

$11.00

Pumpkin Choc Chip Canoli

$11.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cheesecake

$11.00

Rasp Cheesecake

$10.00

Kids

K-Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

K-Chicken Fingers

$7.00

K-Gr Cheese

$7.00

K-Pasta

$7.00

K-Sliders

$7.00

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Side Mash

$7.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Mahi

$8.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Steak

$9.00

BEER

Bottle/CANS

BTL Amstel Light

$5.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00Out of stock

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Coors Light

$4.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL CORONA LIGHT

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Heineken Light

$5.00

BTL High Life

$4.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$4.00

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

BTL Modelo

$5.00

BTL N/A Heineken 00

$4.00

CAN Abom Jersey Devil Fog

$10.00

CAN ALEMENTARY CALI COMMON

$8.00

CAN ALEMENTARY INDEPENDENT VARIABLE

$8.00

CAN ALLAGASH

$9.00Out of stock

CAN BRIX TASTY JAMS

$9.00

CAN Bonesaw Squeezins

$9.00

CAN C&M LEMON TEA

$5.00

CAN C&M PEACH TEA

$5.00

CAN C&M RASPBERRY TEA

$5.00

CAN C&M SWEET TEA

$5.00

CAN Czig Gleam

$9.00

CAN Czig Dark Pulse

$9.00

CAN Dorchester Pie Fight

$8.00

CAN DREKKER PRRRT JULES DELUXE

$9.00

CAN DREKKER METAPHASE

$9.00

CAN EQ Choas Theory

$9.00

CAN F.B. MISS NOMER

$8.00

CAN Fiddlehead Ipa

$8.00

CAN Focal Banger

$10.00Out of stock

CAN FN In Full Effect

$8.00

CAN FN Regolith Apogee

$8.00

CAN FOUNDERS ALL DAY

$8.00

CAN Hackensack Beach

$8.00

CAN HEAVY REELPACIFIC SWELL

$10.00

CAN High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

CAN High Noon Lime

$6.00

CAN High Noon Mango

$6.00

CAN High Noon Peach

$6.00

CAN High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

CAN ICARUS INVINCIBLE SUMMER

$8.00

CAN ICARUS MAKING WHOOPIE

$9.00

CAN ICARUS POUND OF CASHMERE FEATHERS

$8.00

CAN ICARUS RYE DIGRESS

$6.00

CAN ICARUS WEJACK

$8.00

CAN Imprint Schmoojee Sun

$10.00

CAN IRON HILL PEACHES & CREAM

$8.00Out of stock

CAN JERSEY GIRL ELDER MAGIC

$8.00

CAN LEFT HAND MILK STOUT

$8.00

CAN Lone Eagle Flemington Fog

$8.00

CAN Magnify Fruit Stripes

$9.00

CAN Magnify Vine Shine

$8.00

CAN NEW TRAIL DBL BROKEN HEELS

$9.00

CAN NJBC Algorithmic Design

$8.00

CAN NJBC EXISTISTENTIAL PLANES

$9.00

CAN NJBC FREEDOM

$8.00

CAN NJCB Hypnotic Pumpkin

$8.00

CAN NJBC PEACHES N CREAM

$8.00

CAN OTHER HALF BROCCOLI

$9.00

CAN OTHER HALF FLORETS

$9.00

CAN OTHER HALF GREEN CITY

$9.00

CAN OTHER HALF SPACE DIAMONDS

$10.00

CAN OTHER HALF TRIPLE MYLAR DAYDREAM

$10.00

CAN SIXPOINT RESIN

$10.00

CAN Sloop Jams

$9.00

CAN STATESIDE TEA

$6.00

CAN Stone Delicious

$8.00

CAN STONE F.M.L.

$9.00

CAN THREE 3S BACK TO REALITY

$8.00

CAN TOPPLING GOLIATH PSEUDO SUE

$8.00

CAN UNTIED SKIPPING STONES

$8.00

CAN WHITE CLAW WATERMELON

$6.00Out of stock

CAN WHITE CLAW PINEAPPLE

$6.00

CAN WET TICKET SUGGESTIVEY SOUR

$9.00

CAN Yards Pale Ale

$8.00

CAN YARDS TECHTONIC

$9.00

Draft

AA GROWLER

$7.00

Growler Fill prices assume customer brings in a growler for fill. It does not include price of an empty growler which is available for purchase.

A1 Miller Lite

$2.00+

A2 Yeungling

$2.00+

A3 Downeast Pumpkin

$0.00+

A4 Resurgence Logan Berry Wit

$3.00+

A5 Heavy Reel Tippy Toe

$32.00

A6 Untied Going Concern

A7 CZIG MEISTER Oktoberfest

$26.00

A8 Toms River Bro

$36.00

A9 Founders All Day

$26.00+

A10 Foam Nameless

$0.00+

A11 Brotherton Ipa

$3.00+

B1 UNTIED AFTERNOON BREEZE

$26.00

B2 Pipeworks Ninja vs. Unicorn

$3.00+

B4 Frost Lush

$26.00

B5 Battle River Courthouse Blackberry

$26.00

B6 Kane Overhead

$3.00+

B7 Three Floyds Gumball

$26.00

B8 Imprint Coconut

$4.00+

B9 Jack's Abbey Post Pilsner

$26.00

B10 STELLA

$26.00

B11 MOTHER EARTH CALI CREAMIN

$26.00

B12 GUINNESS

$33.00

WINE

Wine By The Bottle

BTL Pepperwood Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Pepperwood Merlot

$30.00

BTL McMannis Zin

$38.00

BTL De Loach Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Prophecy Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Pepperwood Pinot Grigio

$30.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sav Blanc

$34.00

BTL Schlink Haus Riesling

$34.00

BTL La Vieille Ferme Rose

$42.00

BTL Pepperwood Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL McMannis Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco Split

$9.00

BTL Wycliff Champagne

$20.00

BTL Kung Fu Reisling

$34.00

BTL Folinari Moscato

$30.00

BTL C.K. Mondavi White Zin

$30.00

BTL Louis Martini Cabernet

$46.00

BTL Don Miguel Malbec

$30.00

Oktoberfest '23

FOOD

Kartoffelpuffer ( pot pancake)

$11.00

Wurstsalat (Sausage Salad)

$11.00

Bitterballen (Stuffed Meatballs)

$13.00

Frikadellen ( Sliders)

$17.00

Tarte Flambe (Pizza)

$14.00

Jagerschnitzel

$26.00

Bratwurst Platter

$25.00