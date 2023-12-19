Hilltop Tavern Brooklyn 256 Prospect Park West
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Artichoke Salad$14.00
White beans, arugula, parmesan.
- Bacon Wrapped Dates$12.00
blue cheese, hot honey
- Crispy Artichokes$12.00
Lemon-garlic aioli
- Dry Rubbed Chicken Wings$14.00
Sweet Chili and Buffalo Sauce on side.
- Little Gem Salad$15.00
goddess dressing
- Roasted Cauliflower$14.00
- Seasonal Burrata$16.00
- Sweet Potato Soup$7.00
Vegan, Gluten Free
- Whipped Ricotta$12.00
Olive tapenade, toasted bread, radishes.
Burgers/Sandwiches
Mains
- Braised Lamb Shank$26.00
Red wine reduction, creamy polenta, gremolata.
- Brook Trout Almondine$23.00
Capers, cauliflower rice, haricot verts.
- Roasted Chicken$22.00
Garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach.
- Salmon$24.00
- Sausage Rigatoni$21.00
Sausage, spicy tomato-cream sauce, parmesan.
- Spicy Garlic Shrimp and Grits$21.00
Sautéed kale, creamy polenta.
- Spinach Ricotta Ravioli$18.00
Browned butter, wilted spinach, lemon zest, pine nuts.
- Steak Frites$36.00
fries and spinach
- Vegetarian Rigatoni$16.00
Spicy tomato sauce, parmesan.
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
- Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, jalapeños, honey.
- Mushroom Pizza$18.00
Cremini mushrooms, ricotta, black garlic, prosciutto, truffle oil.
- Vegan Pizza$16.00
Marinara, olives, Calabrian chilis, black garlic, fresh arugula.
- White Clam Pizza$18.00
Parsley, Calabrian chilis.
Sides
Kid's Menu
Desserts
4-5 Menu
4-5 Appetizers
4-5 Burgers/Sandwiches
4-5 Pasta
4-5 Pizza
4-5 Kid's Menu
4-5 Dessert
Brunch Menu
Brunch Plates
- Benedict$15.00
ham
- Breakfast Club$16.00
eggs, bacon, cheese, avocado, chipotle
- Brioche French Toast$14.00
with fresh fruit
- Cobb Salad$14.00
- Corned Beef Hash and Eggs$19.00
- Croissant$6.00
- Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.00
- Florentine$14.00
spinach
- Huevos Rancheros$14.00
beans, tortilla, avocado
- Norwegian$17.00
smoked salmon
- Omelette$14.00
choice of fillings
- Steak and Eggs$36.00
- Swiss Breakast$17.00
smoked salmon, rosti, sour cream
- Two Eggs, Any Style$12.00
griddled potatoe and salad
B Appetizers
B Burgers/Sandwiches
- Breakfast Club$16.00
eggs, bacon, cheese, avocado, chipotle
- Croque Monsieur$16.00
ham and cheese
- Croque Madame$18.00
ham and cheese with fried egg
- Grilled Cheese with Tomato$14.00
- Fresh Mozzarella and Tomato Sandwich$16.00
Olive tapenade, foccacia. With fries and salad.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
B Pasta
B Pizza
