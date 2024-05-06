Hammy's Smash Burgers LA 1220 West 7th Street
Smash Burgers
- #1 Single Smash$7.00
Comes with sauce and grilled onions
- #2 Double Smash$9.00
Double patty with sauce and grilled onions
- #3 Triple Smash$12.00
3 patties with sauce and grilled onions
- #4 Bacon Smash$9.50
Single patty with cheese, bacon, and grilled onions
- DBL Bacon Smash$12.00
- #5 BBQ Bacon Smash$10.00
Single patty with cheese, bacon, onion rings, and BBQ sauce
- #6 Jalapeño Smash$8.00
Sauce, grilled onions, jalapeños
- DBL Jalapeño Smash$10.00
- Extra Pattie$3.00
Sides
- Fries$4.00
- Cheese Fries$5.00
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Bacon Cheese Fries$7.00
Our fries, topped with melted cheese, and bacon
- Hammy Fries$8.00
Our crispy fries, topped with a smash patty, melted cheese, grilled onions, and special sauce
- Side Of Cheese Sauce$1.00
- Jalapenos$1.00
- hammy sauce$1.00
- Ranch sauce$1.00
- Yellow Chili Peppers$1.00
Sodas
(213) 549-8436
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM