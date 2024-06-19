Hanabusa Cafe 29 e madison st
Full Menu
Soufflé Pancake
Fresh Fruit Tea
Fruit Cheese Tea
Classic Milk Tea
Coffee
Sparkling Drinks
Lemonade
Classic Tea
Other Drinks
Small Bites
- Takoyaki
Battered tako pieces drizzled with signature takoyaki sauce, topped with bonito flakes and seaweed$6.00
- Furikake Fries
Beautifully crisp fries. Tossed with furikake seasoning and topped with seaweed flakes. Served with Japanese mayo dip$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Gyoza
Pan fried Japanese chicken dumplings served with dipping sauce$6.00
- Sea Salt Edamame
Boiled edamame with sea salt$4.00
- Kimchi
Note: ingredients contain shrimps$4.00
- Seaweed Salad$4.00
Lunch
Lunch (Weekday Only) - Rice Bowl
Lunch (Weekday Only) - Ramen
- (L)Tonkotsu Ramen
Creamy pork bone broth traditionally served with house-marinated pork belly, long thin noodles and topped with a variety of ingredients$16.00
- (L)Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen
Traditional pork bone borth with chili sesame oil$16.00
- (L)Black Garlic Tonkotsu
Traditional pork bone broth with black garlic oil and topped with a variety of ingredients$16.00
- (L)Vegan Miso
Vegetarian option, vegetarian broth with rich miso. Served with wood mushroom, green onions, bok choy, sweet corn, seaweed nori and tofu$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Hanabusa Cafe Location and Hours
(773) 822-2099
Open now • Closes at 6PM