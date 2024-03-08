Mae's Kosher Kitchen 2221 N Rosemont Blvd
FOOD
- Reuben$17.00
house made corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island on toasted rye served with a half pickle
- Chicken Wrap$17.00
house made fried chicken tenders, fresh greens, tomato, red onion and honey mustard in a toasted flour tortilla
- Deli Sandwich$16.00
your choice of deli turkey or pastrami on choice of toasted bread. Comes with deli salad of your choice-pasta salad or potato salad
- Tuna Sandwich$12.00
House made tuna salad. Tuna salad contains celery, red onion, mayonnaise and pickle relish. Served on your choice of toasted bread with lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Egg Salad Sandwich$11.00
House made egg salad, hard boiled egg, mayo, relish, celery and red onion
- Hamburger$15.00
6 oz all beef grilled patty on toasted burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion-condiments on the side.
- Hot Dog$10.00
all beef hot dog, grilled, on toasted bun
- Chef's Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine, carrot, tomato, red onion, hard boiled egg and grilled chicken. Your choice of italian or honey mustard dressing.
- Soup of the Day$6.00
Soup changes daily.
- Bowl of Chili$6.00
House made chili, ground beef, yellow onion, red beans, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, beef broth and spices
- Borscht$6.00Out of stock
- Pickled Herring$6.00
- Half Pickle$1.00
- Potato Salad$3.00
House made potato salad, russet potatoes, mayo, mustard, hard boiled egg, relish, celery, red onion
- Pasta Salad$3.00
House made pasta salad with veggies, dressed with Italian dressing
- Side Salad$4.00
Chopped romaine, carrot, tomato, red onion and cucumber with choice of Italian, honey mustard or thousand island dressing
- Baked Potato$4.00
with green onion and margarine
- Baked Sweet Potato$4.00
with green onion and margarine
- French Fries$4.00
Fried to order straight fries
- Baked Beans$4.00
Traditional baked beans
- Fruit Plate$4.00
Fresh cut daily; cantaloupe, honeydew, watermelon and pineapple
- Potato Chips$2.00
- Dessert of the Day$6.00
Large slice of carrot cake. Parve.