Hands On Thai & Sushi Iriving Park
Popular Items
Tofu Frito
fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce
Hawaiian Fried Rice
stir-fried your choice of meats w/ egg, carrot, onion, scallion, curry powder, raisin, cashew nut, pineapple
Rama Entrée
stir-fried your choice of meat in black sauce topped w/peanut sauce, steamed broccoli, sesame seed
Appetizers
Edamame
steamed Japanese soy beans, salt
Goma-E
broiled spinach with sesame peanut sauce
Shrimp Shumai
choice of fried or steamed shrimp dumplings served with shoyu
Crab Rangoon
crab stick, cream cheese, celery, carrot, curry powder, served with sweet and sour sauce
Gyoza
choice of fried, pan fried or steamed chicken dumplings served with shoyu
Takoyaki
fried Japanese octopus balls topped with sweet soy sauce, mayo, scallion ,dry seaweed, bonito flakes
Tod-Mun
Thai style fried spicy fish cake served with cucumber, peanuts, sweet chili sauce
Bangkok Wings
fried chicken wings, scallion served sweet chili sauce