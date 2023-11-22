Hangar Two 1100 North Milwaukee Avenue
Main Menu
Starters
- Mozza-Bella$15.00
1/2 lb. panko and parmesan breaded fried fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto, basil, slow roasted tomatoes, and parmesan crisps.
- Stuffed Shrooms$14.00
Jumbo mushrooms, roasted tomato, garlic spinach, Obatzda cheese, parmesan cream sauce, and a balsamic reduction.
- Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers$16.00
Bursting with Obatzda cheese, served over street corn “elote” and finished with spicy honey.
- Tuna Poke$21.00
Ahi tuna, with shaved jalapeño, sriracha, mango, cucumber, avocado, and wonton chips. (contains raw fish)
- Brewpub Nachos$17.00
IPA braised pork shoulder, Brewmaster BBQ Sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled peppers, lime crema, sharp cheddar, and crispy fried onions.
- "Bone-less" Cauliflower Florets$16.00
Fresh cauliflower florets, buttermilk-brined, hand-breaded, jalapeño slaw, and spicy honey.
- Drunken Wings$14.00
Crispy, beer-brined chicken wings, with a choice of Buffalo, Dry Rub, Carolina BBQ, or Brewmaster BBQ Sauce.
- Bavarian Pretzel$13.00
Two pretzels, with choice of salted, plain, or ‘Everything’. Served with Obatzda cheese and whole grain mustard.
- Fresh Artisanal Bread$7.00
Oven fresh with roasted garlic and herb butter and pineapple coconut honey butter
- Noah's Wings$15.00
Crispy breaded wings with sweet Korean gochujang chili sauce, topped with green onion and toasted black and white sesame seeds
- Pimento Pub Dip$15.00
Diced pimentos, fresh sweet corn, melted white cheddar, and jalapeños served with toasted artisanal bread and seasoned tortilla chips
- Short Rib + Bone Marrow$18.00
Roasted bone marrow topped with Devil’s Paint Box IPA braised short rib with bacon-jalapeño-onion jam, candied citrus, pickled pepper blend, and garlic artisanal bread.
- The Beer Belly$18.00
Beer-braised pork belly, sizzling and succulent, with maple-glaze, jalapeño cheddar grits, and pickled fennel slaw
Salads, Soup, + Chili
- Bison Chili Cup$6.00
Slow-simmered bison, beef, and pork in a chunky tomato sauce with red and white beans. Topped with lime crema, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and a side of cornbread.
- Bison Chili Bowl$9.00
Slow-simmered bison, beef, and pork in a chunky tomato sauce with red and white beans. Topped with lime crema, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and a side of cornbread.
- Featured Soup Cup$5.50
Ask what our Chef has hand-crafted today.
- Featured Soup Bowl$7.50
Ask what our Chef has hand-crafted today.
- Ancient Grains Salad$16.00
Nine-grain blend, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, arugula, goat cheese, and lemon vinaigrette.
- Beer Can Chicken Salad$20.00
Lager brined grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, avocado, bacon, cucumber, orzo pasta, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, radish, and honey-mustard vinaigrette
- Shrimp Salad$21.00
Grilled shrimp, romaine, sliced avocado, red onion, corn, tomato, and tortilla strips, tossed in house honey-lime vinaigrette.
- Harvest Salad$14.00
Mixed greens with butternut squash purée, granny smith apples, pecans, cranberries, wonton strips, white cheddar, tortilla chips, and avocado tossed in a pecan vinaigrette
Flatbread Pizzas
- Margherita Flatbread$14.00
House pesto, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Provolone, and Pecorino Romano cheeses.
- Spicy Pepperoni Flatbread$15.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, house pickled jalapeño and bell peppers, mozzarella, Provolone, and Pecorino Romano cheeses topped with spicy honey drizzle.
- Chicken Parmesan Flatbread$15.00
Parmesan panko breaded chicken, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, parmesan crisps, shaved Pecorino Romano, pesto, and fresh basil.
Burgers and Handhelds
- The TRBC Burger$17.00
Aged cheddar, romaine, house pickles, frittes aioli, sliced tomato, and red onion.
- The BBQ Brewmaster$19.00
Brewmaster BBQ Sauce, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, dill pickles, frittes aioli, and crispy onions.
- Cease & Desist Burger$19.00
House-made patty, half and half ground beef and bacon, aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, tomato, and arugula.
- Char Crusted Fish Tacos$18.00
Hickory char crusted Icelandic cod, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, and corn tortilla chips
- Chipotle Cheese Steak Panini$19.00
Marinated beef tenderloin, pepper jack, bell peppers, mushrooms and chipotle aioli on garlic herb sourdough bread.
- Halfway to Nashville$17.00
Crispy chicken breast, dry rub seasoning, Carolina BBQ, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, house-made pickles, frittes aioli, brioche bun.
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$17.00
Panko parmesan breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto, on a french roll.
- French Dip$20.00
Slow roasted and hand carved prime rib, horseradish crema, pepperjack, au jus, on a french roll.
- Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese$15.00
House made slow-braised pork on panini bread, with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, brewmaster BBQ sauce, and served with a cup of tomato bisque.
Entrees
- Chicken Schnitzel$26.00
White cheddar mashed potatoes, lemon and caper beurre blanc sauce, and dill pickles.
- Parmesan Cod$28.00
Parmesan crusted cod, asparagus, roasted tomatoes, lemon beurre blanc sauce, and charred lemon.
- Beer Battered Fish & Chips$20.00
Icelandic cod, Devil’s Paint Box IPA batter, jalapeño coleslaw, caper remoulade, and house-seasoned fries.
- Glazed Salmon$34.00
Canadian Atlantic Salmon, fried rice, stir fried vegetables, and soy ginger glaze.
- Filet Mignon$47.00
7oz.* filet, garlic butter, and crispy lager brined onion strings. Served with choice of side.
- Prime Rib$38.00
Rubbed with our char crust, fresh garlic and herbs, cracked black pepper, and slow roasted. Served with horseradish and white cheddar mashed potatoes, natural au jus, and horseradish crema.
- Gemelli Alla Vodka$19.00
Slow roasted tomatoes, asparagus, parmesan crisp, red onion, Italian sausage, gemelli pasta, and vodka sauce.
- Winter Glazed Pork Chops$28.00
2 LaSalle Lager brined pork chops with roasted Brussels sprouts, pecans, bacon, butternut squash, and spicy maple glaze.
- Shrimp + Jalapeno Cheddar Grits$22.00
Garlic tomato char crusted shrimp, jalapeño cheddar grits, with roasted tomato slaw.
Sides
Desserts
- Colossal Chocolate Cake$14.00
Four decadent layers of Belgian chocolate chunk cake layered and covered in fudge buttercream and coated chocolate curls. Perfect for sharing...OR not!
- Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake$9.00
The original cheesecake covered in fresh glazed strawberries
- Cookie Skillet$9.00
Homemade cookie in a skillet with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Seasonal Dessert$12.00
Ask your server for this month’s choice
- Key Lime Pie$10.00
- Stout Bread Pudding$12.00
Fried bananas, candied pecans, Dobroy Nochi Imperial Stout caramel, and vanilla ice cream
Chef Features
- Harvest Risotto$22.00
Embrace the flavors of the season with our Vegan Harvest Risotto. This delightful dish features a medley of marinated grilled portobello mushrooms, roasted tomatoes bursting with sweetness, tender white mushrooms, sautéed bell peppers, red onions adding a touch of zing, and crisp asparagus for a vibrant crunch. All of these ingredients come together in a creamy, vegan risotto that’s a celebration of earthy, plant-based goodness. Experience the harvest’s bounty in every spoonful of this comforting and satisfying meal.
- Hangar Two Burger$18.00
Our burger boasts not one, but two perfectly seasoned and grilled dry-aged beef patties, each oozing with flavor and tenderness. Nestled between them is a layer of rich, aged cheddar, adding a creamy, savory depth. House-made pickles lend a tangy crunch, while our frites aioli offers a velvety, garlicky companion. Freshly shredded romaine, ripe tomato, and crisp red onion complete this masterpiece, adding a burst of freshness and a satisfying crunch. Get ready for a burger experience that soars above the rest in taste and quality
- Buffalo Chix Mac + Cheese$22.00
Our homemade mac and cheese is blended with perfectly cooked Gemeli noodles, generously coated in a creamy Mornay sauce, pepper jack cheese, tangy blue cheese crumbles and classic sharp cheddar cheese. Topped with tender chiken pieces that are perfectly seasoned and tossed in a tangy spicy buffalo sauce.
- Grilled Mediterranean SeaBass “Branzino”$33.00
Delight in the flavors of the Mediterranean with our Grilled Mediterranean Sea Bass “Branzino.” This exquisite dish features the sea bass grilled to perfection, adorned with a medley of fresh herbs and garlic that infuses it with vibrant, aromatic flavors. It’s elegantly paired with a refreshing arugula salad, lightly tossed in a charred lemon vinaigrette, offering a zesty and crisp contrast. On the side, enjoy a harmonious combination of tender green beans and luscious tomato jam, creating a symphony of sweet and savory notes. Experience the essence of coastal dining in every delectable bite.
- Harvest Chicken Pot Pie$24.00
Introducing our Harvest Chicken Pot Pie, a heartwarming celebration of autumn’s bounty. Inside a golden, flaky crust, you’ll find a delectable medley of roasted chicken, sautéed celery, carrots, and onions that add layers of savory flavor and comforting familiarity. But what sets this pot pie apart is the addition of butternut squash and sautéed corn, bringing a delightful sweetness and a touch of seasonal charm to the mix. The entire creation is bathed in a velvety parmesan cream sauce, marrying all these ingredients into a harmonious symphony of taste and texture. It’s a cozy, satisfying dish that captures the essence of fall in every mouthwatering bite
- Pumpkin Pretzel Poppers$9.00
Enjoy the perfect flavors a fall paired with our famous pretzels! We turn our Bavarian pretzels into bites, and toss them in cinnamon sugar. These pretzel poppers are paired with a delightful Pumpkin Cheesecake inspired dip that features, pumpkin purée, our Dobroy Nochi Imperial Stout, cream cheese, nutmeg, and powdered sugar. This is a fall dessert you do not want to miss!
Local Featured Cocktails
Kid's Menu
Bar
Draft Beer
- Beer Flight$11.00
- BELGIAN WIT$5.00+
- BISON WEISSEN$5.00+
- BLACK FORREST BEDTIME STORY$4.00+
- BLUEBERRY YUM$5.00+
- CAMPFIRE FLANNEL$5.00+
- CIDER$4.00+
- CANBERRY VIBES$4.00+
- DEVIL’S PAINT BOX$5.00+
- COSMIC APPLE PIE$5.00+
- DOBROY NOCHI$6.00+
- HONEST HAZE$5.00+
- KIT KUPFER$3.00+
- MALT SHOPPE$6.00+Out of stock
- PEARANT TRAP$6.00+
- RIVER RAPTOR$5.00+
- SIEUR DE LASALLE$3.00+
- STRAW BANANA YUM$4.00+
- VALLEY OF GOLD$3.00+Out of stock
- VECNA'S CURSE$5.00+
- VERMILLION RIVER$5.00+
- BARREL AGED COSMIC APPLE$5.00+Out of stock
Brunch Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz (brunch)$9.00
Aperol Apertivo, soda, LaMarca Prosecco, orange twist.
- Bellini (brunch)$8.00
Peach syrup, lemon, and sparkling wine.
- Bottomless Mimosa (brunch)$19.00
- Bottomless Mimosa (Refill)
- Espresso Martini (brunch)$12.00
Ketel One Vodka, Mr. Black Cold Brew Liquor, and Demerara syrup.
- Mimosa (brunch)$8.00
Champagne and your choice of juice – orange, cranberry, grapefruit, and pomegranate
- Moscow Mule (brunch)$10.00
New Amsterdam Vodka, lime, and ginger beer.
- Paloma (brunch)$11.00
Gran Centanario Silver Tequila and fresh lime. Topped with Fresca and a Tajin and kosher salt rim.
- Lone Buffalo Blood Mary (brunch)$13.00
Tito’s Vodka, Kit Kupfer Amber Ale, bloody mary mix, celery salt rim, and The Lone Buffalo garnish.
Beverage Menu
N/A Beverages
- Mojito Lemonade$4.00
- Natural Lemonade$3.00
- Cola$3.00
- Diet Cola$3.00
- Lemon Lime$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Orange Cream$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Fresh Brewed UNSWT Iced Tea$2.50
- Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea$2.50
- Flavored Tea$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$6.00
- Regular Coffee$2.50
- Decaf Coffee$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Tap Water
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Tomato Juice$3.00
- Red Bull$3.50
- SF Red Bull$3.50
- San Pelle 1/2 LTR$4.00
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Soda Water$3.00
Private Dining
Packages
- The Glen$28.00
Includes all of the items listed below: Assorted Breakfast Pastries Frittata (Choice of Vegetable or Ham & Cheese) Breakfast Potatoes Seasonal Fresh Fruit Platter Bacon Mini Bagels
- The Naval Station$35.00
- Bagel Bar$8.00
Assorted Bagels, Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Red Onion, Capers, and Cucumber
- Mimosa Bar - Champagne$25.00
- The Lieutenant$32.00
- The Captain$40.00
- The Admiral$60.00
- The General$65.00
- The Gala$45.00
- 2 Hour Drink Package - Well$35.00
- 2 Hour Drink Package - Beer & Wine$30.00
- 2 Hour Drink Package - Beer Only$25.00
- 3 Hour Drink Package - Well$40.00
- 3 Hour Drink Package - Beer & Wine$35.00
- 3 Hour Drink Package - Beer Only$30.00
- Mimosa Bar - Prosecco$30.00
- Popovers$3.00
Trays
- Brined Chicken Wing Platter$60.00
- Hummus$70.00
- Vegetable Crudite$65.00
- Bavarian Pretzels$50.00
- Tajin Tortilla Chips & Salsa$40.00
- Pub Chip Platter$35.00
- Garden Salad$65.00
- Ancient Grains Salad$80.00
- Smoked Salmon Platter$80.00+
- Assorted Charcuterie Board$100.00+
- Avocado Toast$65.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders$65.00
- Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$65.00
- Caprese Skewers$65.00
- Pulled Pork Sliders$65.00
- Brewmaster Chicken Pops$65.00
- Cocktail Shrimp$75.00
- Meatball Sliders$75.00
- Shrimp Tower Crostini$75.00
- Coconut Shrimp$75.00
- Coconut Chicken Tenders$75.00
- Mini Salmon Cakes$75.00
- Burger Sliders$75.00
- Stuffed Mushroom$65.00