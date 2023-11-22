Hangar Two Burger

$18.00

Our burger boasts not one, but two perfectly seasoned and grilled dry-aged beef patties, each oozing with flavor and tenderness. Nestled between them is a layer of rich, aged cheddar, adding a creamy, savory depth. House-made pickles lend a tangy crunch, while our frites aioli offers a velvety, garlicky companion. Freshly shredded romaine, ripe tomato, and crisp red onion complete this masterpiece, adding a burst of freshness and a satisfying crunch. Get ready for a burger experience that soars above the rest in taste and quality