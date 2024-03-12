Hangetsu Sushi
Food
Appetizer
- Baked Mussel$13.95
Baked mussel with green onion, tobiko, spicy mayo
- Beef Short Rib$13.95
Grilled beef short rib
- Gyoza$8.95
6 pcs. Japanese style meat pot stickers
- Veggie Gyoza$8.95
6 pieces. Japanese style veggie pot stickers
- Age Dashi Tofu$7.95
Deep fried tofu with tempura sauce, bonito flake, seaweed, green onion
- Hiyashi Tofu$6.95
Cold tofu with ginger, green onion, bonito flake
- Takoyaki$8.95
Octopus balls
- Geso$8.95
Squid tentacles
- Kaki Fried$9.95
Deep fried oyster with tempura sauce, dry seaweed, green onion, bonito flake, shichimi
- Soft Shell Crab$11.95
Deep fried whole soft shell crab
- Chicken Kara-Age$8.95
Deep fried chicken with spicy mayo
- Veggie Tempura$9.95
8 veggies tempura
- Mix Tempura$10.95
2 shrimps and 6 veggies tempura
- Shrimp Tempura$10.95
4 shrimps tempura
- Ankimo$14.95
4 pcs. Monkfish liver, ohba, green onion, radish, tobiko, ponzu
Soup and Salad
- Miso Soup$2.95
With tofu, seaweed, green onion
- Edamame$4.95
Boiled green bean
- Garlic Edamame$7.50
Pan fried green bean with garlic sauce, butter
- White Rice$2.50
- Sushi Rice$3.50
- Wakame Salad$6.50
Seaweed salad
- House Green Salad$3.95
Spring mixed with house dressing
- Sunomono$5.95
Cucumber salad, vinegar dressing
- Ebi Sunomono$8.95
Cooked shrimp, cucumber salad, with vinegar dressing
- Ocean Sunomono$10.95
Mixed seafood, cucumber salad with vinegar dressing
- Poke Salad$12.95
Assorted, fish, cucumber, tobiko, seaweed salad, sweet onion
- Fresh Wasabi$4.00
Sashimi & Sushi
- Sake Sushi$7.50
Salmon
- Sake Sashimi (4 pcs)$13.95
Salmon
- Sake Sashimi (8 pcs)$24.95
Salmon
- Maguro Sushi$7.50
Tuna
- Maguro Sashimi (4 pcs)$13.95
Tuna
- Maguro Sashimi (8 pcs)$24.95
Tuna
- Hamachi Sushi$7.50
Yellow tail
- Hamachi Sashimi (4 pcs)$13.95
Yellow tail
- Hamachi Sashimi (8 pcs)$24.95
Yellow tail
- Shiro Maguro Sushi$7.50
White tuna
- Shiro Maguro Sashimi (4 pcs)$13.95
White tuna
- Shiro Maguro Sashimi (8 pcs)$24.95
White tuna
- Sake Toro Sushi$8.95
Salmon belly
- Sake Toro Sashimi (4 pcs)$15.95
Salmon belly
- Sake Toro Sashimi (8 pcs)$29.95
Salmon belly
- Hamachi Toro Sushi$9.50
Yellow tail belly
- Hamachi Toro Sashimi (4 pcs)$15.95
Yellow tail belly
- Hamachi Toro Sashimi (8 pcs)$32.95
Yellow tail belly
- Escolar Sushi$7.50
- Escolar Sashimi (4 pcs)$13.95
- Escolar Sashimi (8 pcs)$24.95
- Tako Sushi$8.95
Octopus
- Tako Sashimi (4 pcs)$15.95
Octopus
- Tako Sashimi (8 pcs)$29.95
Octopus
- Saba Sushi$7.50
Mackerel
- Saba Sashimi (4 pcs)$13.95
Mackerel
- Saba Sashimi (8 pcs)$24.95
Mackerel
- Hotate Sushi$8.95
Scallop
- Hotate Sashimi (4 pcs)$16.95
Scallop
- Hotate Sashimi (8 pcs)$31.95
Scallop
- Ama Ebi Sushi$11.95
Sweet shrimp
- Ama Ebi Sashimi (4 pcs)$22.95
Sweet shrimp
- Uni Sushi
Sea urchin
- Uni Sashimi
Sea urchin
- Ebi Sushi$7.50
Cooked shrimp
- Kani Sushi$5.95
Real snow crab meat
- Tobiko Sushi$6.95
Flying fish roe
- Inari Sushi$5.50
Sweet tofu skin
- Tamago Sushi$7.95
Homemade sweet egg
- Unagi Sushi$8.95
Eel
- Ikura Sushi$11.95
Salmon roe
- Hirame Sashimi$18.95
Halibut (4pcs)
- Hirame Sushi$9.95
Halibut (2pcs)
- Kanpachi Sashimi$18.95
Amber Jack (4pcs)
- Kanpachi Sushi$9.95
Amber Jack (2pcs)
- Gendera Sashimi$18.95
Black Cod (4pcs)
- Gendera Sushi$9.95
Black Cod (2pcs)
- Chu Toro Sashimi$18.95Out of stock
Mid-fat bluefin tuna belly (4pcs)
- Chu Toro Sushi$9.95Out of stock
Mid-fat bluefin tuna belly (2pcs)
- O Toro Sashimi$31.95Out of stock
Fatty bluefin tuna belly (4pcs)
- O Toro Sushi$16.95Out of stock
Fatty bluefin tuna belly (2pcs)
- Wagyu Beef Sushi$19.95
Chef's Special
- Fish Tacos$9.95
2 pieces. Seared albacore, salmon, avocado, homemade salsa on fried nori
- Spoons Tasting$15.95
3 spoons. Chef's choice three kinds of specialty of the day in fusion style
- Hamachi Carpaccio$15.95
Hamachi, fried garlic, tobiko, scallions, ponzu sauce
- Gomae Tuna Tataki$16.95
Light fried tuna with sesame seed, green salad, scallions, tataki sauce
- Beef Tataki$15.95
Seared sliced kobe beef, fried garlic, sweet onion, scallions, black pepper, garlic ponzu sauce
- Toro Tartar$18.95
Chopped toro, avocado, quali egg, chips
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
- Chirashi Don$25.95
Assorted fishes, tamago over sushi rice
- Sake Oyako Don$25.95
Salmon, ikura over sushi rice
- Tekka Don$25.95
Tuna, quail egg over sushi rice
- Chirashi Deluxe Don$39.95
Chef's choice 9 pcs special fishes of the day over sushi rice
- Sushi Regular$25.95
Chef's choice 7 pieces sushi
- Sushi Deluxe$38.95
Chef's choice 5 pieces sushi, 4 pieces sashimi with dragon roll or rainbow roll
- Sashimi Regular$25.95
Chef's choice of assorted sashimi 7 pieces
- Sashimi Deluxe$65.95
Chef's choice of assorted sashimi 21 pieces
- Omakase Sushi$36.95
Chef's choice of special nigiri sushi 7 pieces
- Omakase Sashimi$65.95
Chef's choice of special sashimi 15 pieces
Chef's Special Rolls
- HWY 1$16.95
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, topped with seared scallop, tobiko, scallion, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, wrapped in soy paper
- Fuji Yama$17.95
Eel, avocado, topped with snow crab meat salad, salmon, tobiko, white mayo
- XYZ Roll$16.95
Hamachi, avocado, topped with salmon, tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo
- Dream Girl$16.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with spicy tuna, albcore, jalapeño, siracha spicy sauce
- Godzilla$17.95
Shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with unagi, spicy tuna, spicy mayo
- Maverick$17.95
Spicy tuna, asparagus inside, topped with seared escolar, ponzu sauce, tobiko, and green onion
- San Francisco$15.95
Spicy tuna and temp flake, topped with avocado and tobiko
- Dragon$17.95
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with eel, avocado, sesame, tobiko, green onion, unagi sauce
- 49ER$15.95
Tobiko, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon, slice of lemon
- Tuna Lover$16.95
Spicy tuna, asparagus, topped with tuna, crunchy flake, ponzu sauce
- Romeo and Juliet$16.95
Salmon, avocado, topped with scallop, spicy mayo, tobiko, wrapped in soy paper
- Giant$16.95
Unagi, avocado, topped with escolar, onion, scallion, tobiko, fried garlic, house sauce
- Warriors$16.95
Salmon, avocado, lemon, topped with hamachi and garlic sauce
- Crunchy Lobster$18.95
Lobster salad, cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, crunchy flake, tobiko, green onion, house sauce
- Rainbow$16.95
Crab meat, avocado, topped with assorted fishes and avocado
- Lion King$17.95
Crab meat, avocado, topped with baked salmon with spicy mayo, tobiko, unagi sauce, green onion
- Caterpillar$15.95
Unagi, cucumber, topped with avocado, tobiko, unagi sauce
- Temptation$12.95
Crab meat, avocado, shrimp tempura, unagi with unagi sauce
Temaki and Maki
- Tekka Hand Roll$6.50
Tuna
- Tekka Roll$7.95
- Negi Hamachi Hand Roll$6.50
Yellow tail with green onion
- Negi Hamachi Roll$7.95
- California Hand Roll$6.95
Crab meat salad and avocado
- California Roll$8.50
- New York Hand Roll$6.95
Shrimp tempura and cucumber
- New York Roll$8.50
- The Rock Hand Roll$7.95
Eel and avocado
- The Rock Roll$9.95
- Sake Avo Hand Roll$6.95
Fresh salmon and avocado
- Sake Avo Roll$8.50
- Salmon Skin Hand Roll$6.95
With cucumber
- Salmon Skin Roll$9.50
- Jalapeño Hamachi Hand Roll$7.95
Yellow tail with jalapeño
- Jalapeño Hamachi Roll$9.95
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$8.50
With cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.95
- Spider Roll Hand Roll$8.95
Soft shell crab, cucumber, unagi sauce
- Spider Roll Roll$10.95
- Spicy Scallop Hand Roll$9.95
With cucumber, green onion, tobiko
- Spicy Scallop Roll$11.95
- Philiy Roll$8.50
Deep Fried Rolls
- Crunchy Spicy Tuna$14.95
Deep fried spicy tuna roll with green onion, sesame, tobiko on top
- Crunchy California$13.95
Deep fried California roll with green onion, sesame, tobiko on top
- Crunchy Philly$13.95
Deep fried philly roll with green onion, sesame, tobiko on top
- Super Dynamite$13.95
Deep fried assorted fish, avocado roll with green onion, sesame, tobiko on top
- Fire Cracker$14.95
Deep fried tuna roll with spicy mayo, sriracha sauce, green onion, tobiko on top