We will be closed December 24th - December 26th.
Hangry Bear Creamery
Food Menu
Shareables
- Onion Dip$11.95
House made onion dip w/pretzel chips, pita chips & veggies
- Fried Oops$9.95
Tempura battered Okra, Onion petals & Pickle chips with Hangry Sauce
- Soft Pretzels$12.95
Pretzels with honey mustard, spicy mustard and queso
- BBQ Nachos$17.95
Nachos topped with roasted chicken, BBQ beans, queso, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, red onion, tomatoes, Chipotle sauce and sour cream
- Mega Mozz Sticks$9.95
3 mega sized mozzerella sticks with Marinara
- Avocado Toast$7.95
Fresh avocado smash w/roasted tomatoes, Feta cheese and balsamic glaze
- Cheese Board$21.95
Proscuito, Salami, UDairy's 1st State Cheddar..., Fig jam, olives & crackers
- Waffle Dip$6.95
Belgium waffle pieces with syrup & choice of dip
Straight up Brunchin'
- Pork roll, egg & cheese$6.95
Pork roll, egg & American cheese on choice of bread (Sub Sausage or Pastrami)
- Lox bagel$13.95
Open faced bagel with dill cream cheese, capers, red onion, tomato and smoked salmon
- Chicken Tenders$12.95
4 Homestyle chicken tenders and a fry pile
- Egg Muffins (Meatlovers)$7.95
3 handheld egg muffins with bacon, sausage, & cheddar
- Egg Muffins (Veggie)$7.95
3 handheld egg muffins with peppers, onions, tomatoes & cheddar
- Babe, I can't decide!$16.95
1 mini of: chicken & waffles, CHOICE: pastrami, egg & cheese OR Pork roll, egg & cheese, CHOICE: avocado toast or egg muffin
- Mama Bear's Smothered Waffle Hash$13.95
Hash brown waffle smothered in sausage gravy
- Chicken & Waffles$15.95
Belgium waffle with homestyle chicken tenders, browns sugar fried apples and caramel bourbon sauce
Sandwich Lunchin'
- Pastrami Cuban$13.95
Smoked Pastrami, pulled pork, Swiss cheese, mustard & pickles on grilled hoagie roll
- Pastrami Rueben$12.95
Pastrami, saurkraut, Swiss & 1000 island on Rye
- Chicken, Apple, Brie$13.95
Roasted, roasted chicken thighs, fig jam, sliced apples & Brie toasted on sourdough
- BBLT$11.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & Hangry Sauce on toasted bagel
- Vegan Mushroom pulled "pork"$13.95
Roasted Pom Pom mushrooms with BBQ sauce on hoagie roll
- Pear & Bacon Grilled Cheese$12.95
Havarti & cheddar cheese, poached pears and bacon on grilled sourdough
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.95
Fried Chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella cheese on a Kaiser Roll
- Grizzly Bear$16.95
8oz Burger on Kaiser roll, BBQ baked bears, Cheddar, American cheese, bacon, frizzled onions and Hangry Sauce.
Soups & Salads
- Mushroom & Onion soup$6.95
Roasted local mushrooms and onion soup. Make it French Onion style with cheese and croutons.
- Southwest Salad$11.95
Spring Mix & romaine, cheddar, tomatoes, roasted corn, cucumbers, croutons & pickled red onion & honey chipotle dressing
- Hoodie Weather Salad$12.95
Spring mix & kale, roasted sweet potatoes, red onion, goat cheese, pickled red onion. Lemon Champagne Vin
Kiddos
- Chocolate Chippy Pancakes$7.95
3 chocolate chip pancakes with choice of meat
- Picky Kid Eggs$7.95
1 scrambled eggs with American cheese, choice of meat and toast
- Plain Pizza bagels$7.95
Open-faced plain bagel with marinara & mozzarella cheese, apple slices
- Chicken tenders and fries$8.95
2 homestyle tenders and small fry pile
- Grilled cheese$7.95
Grilled sourdough and American cheese with apple slices
- Pepperoni Pizza Bagel$7.95
Open-faced plain bagel with marinara, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni, apple slices
- Baby Bear Burger$8.95
4oz burger on brioche bun with American cheese and side of fries