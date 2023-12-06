Visit Us Today!
Hangry Dog 289 W 1260 N
Food
Hot Dogs
- Classic Dog$3.60
Quarter pound hot dog on a freshly toasted premium bun. (Add Ons Available)
- Bacon Wrapped Dog$5.25
Hot Dog Wrapped with Crunchy Bacon.
- Danger Dog$6.49
Bacon wrapped hot dog topped with fried onions and bell peppers
- Sonora Dog$7.49
Bacon wrapped hot dog topped with pico and avocado
- Chili Dog$7.49
Hot Dog topped with light mustard, homemade chili, cheese sauce, and sauteed onions
- Chicago Dog$6.99
Hot Dog on a poppy seed bun, topped with mustard, relish, onions, tomato, a pickle spear, 2 sport
Tacos
- Carne Asada Street Taco$3.00
Street Taco with Freshly Grilled Carne Asada (Corn Tortilla)
- Al Pastor Street Taco$2.50
Street Taco with Sweet and Spicy Pork (Corn Tortilla)
- Grilled Chicken Street Taco$2.50
Street Taco with Freshly Grilled Chicken (Corn Tortilla)
- Birria Street Taco$3.00
Street Taco with Birria (Shredded Beef) (Corn Tortilla)
- Hangry Taco$8.49
Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheese, Choice of Meat, Beans, Pico, and Homemade Guacamole
- Quesabirria$3.59
Fried and Crispy Corn Tortilla With Birria And Melted Cheese Tacos
- CONSOME$1.49
QUESABIRRIA DIP
- Kids' Quesadilla$3.49
Crispy Flour Tortilla with Melted Mozarella Cheese Tacos
- Big Quesadilla$6.99
Big Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Melted Cheese
Fries & Nachos
- FRIES SMALL$4.99
Premium French Fries Fried Fresh on Every Order
- CHEESE FRIES SMALL$5.99
Freshly Fried French Fries WIth Cheese Sauce
- BACON CHEESE FRIES SMALL$8.49
Fresh, Crispy Fries With Crunchy Bacon and Cheese Sauce
- CHILI CHEESE FRIES SMALL$8.99
Freshly Fried Fries topped with Homemade Chili and Cheese Sauce
- CHEESE STEAK FRIES SMALL$9.49
Freshly Fried Fries topped with a mix of Carne Asada, Fried Onions, and Fried Bell Peppers, Topped with Cheese Sauce
- CARNE ASADA FRIES SMALL$9.75
Freshly Fried Fries Topped with Cheese Sauce, Choice of your meat, Pico, Guacamole, and Sour Cream Fries and Nachos Carne Asada
- FRIES LARGE$8.99
- CHEESE FRIES LARGE$9.99
- BACON CHEESE FRIES LARGE$13.49
- CHILI CHEESE FRIES LARGE$13.99
- CHEESE STEAK FRIES LARGE$14.49
- CARNE ASADA FRIES LARGE$14.75
- Carne Asada Hangry Nachos$8.99
- Al Pastor Hangry Nachos$8.99
- Grilled Chicken Hangry Nachos$8.99
Burritos
Desserts
Sides & Extras
- Rice$2.99
12 oz Cup of Mexican Style Rice
- Beans$2.99
12 oz Cup of Whole Pinto Beans
- Guacamole$0.75
1.5 oz Cup of Homemade Guacamole
- Sour Cream$0.50
1.5 oz Cup of Sour Cream
- Pico$0.50
1.5 oz Cup of Pico
- Limes$0.75
1.5 oz Cup of Lime Wedges
- Jalapenos$0.50
1.5 oz Cup of Pickled Jalapenos
- Extra Green Salsa$0.50
1.5 oz Cup of Homemade Green Salsa
- Extra Red Salsa$0.50
1.5 oz Cup of Homemade Red Salsa
- Extra Fry Sauce$0.50
1.5 oz Cup of Homemade Fry Sauce
- FLOUR TORTILLA$1.00
- CHILE FRITO$0.50