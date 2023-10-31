Hangry's Burgers 4270 NE Blanchard Ln
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
Burgers
1/4lb Patty, no cheese on this guy just burger sauce, lettuce tomato onions and pickles
1/4lb Patty your choice of cheese
1/4lb Patty Choice of Cheese and three Strips of thickcut bacon
1/4lb Patty choice of Cheese piled high with fresh cut pastrami
1/4lb Patty On a bed of shredded lettuce w/ Swiss cheese piled with grilled mushrooms and onions
1/4lb Patty Pepperjack cheese, pickled jalapenos, spicy mayo, and guacamole
1/4lb Patty Choice of cheese, thick cut bacon, pastrami and a fried egg
1/4lb Patty with grilled pineapple bits pepper jack cheese, Lettuce, tomato, onions, sweet pickle, and BBQ sauce
1/4lb patty BBQ Sauce Your choice of cheese and 2 Large onion Rings
Hot Dogs
1/4lb All Beef Frank w/ ketchup, mustard, chopped onion, relish
1/4lb All Beef Frank w/ chilli, chopped onion, mustard, and shredded cheese
1/4lb All Beef Frank w/ Grilled onions, Sauerkraut, and spicy mustard
1/4lb All Beef Frank made just like they do in Chicago
Just a regular Ball Park frank