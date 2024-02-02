Hangry's - East Beach
Appetizers
- Chips and Salsa$8.00
Street-Style Salsa Roja and Serrano Salsa Verde
- Chips and Beer Cheese$10.00
- Pretzel With Beer Cheese$10.00
- Carne Asada Tots$12.00
Tots smothered with beer cheese and topped with care asada, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- Carnitas Sopes$12.00
Crispy boats with refried beans, pork carnitas, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and serrano salsa verde
- Tuna Tostadas$12.00
Tortilla chips topped with guacamole, julienned romaine, pico de gallo, seared sesae crusted ahi tuna, chipotle crema, and serrano salsa verde
- Smoked Gouda Empanadas$10.00
Breakfast Handheld
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
3 eggs scrambled, cheese, pico de gallo, tots and choice of carne asada, carne asada, bacon, local sausage, house made chorizo or vegetarian soy chorizo
- Smoked Brisket Hash Burrito$14.00
3 eggs scrambled, house smoked beef brisket hash, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and beer cheese
- Potato Masala Burrito$12.00
3 eggs scrambled, cheese, pico de gallo, masala spiced potatoes and house made chorizo or vegetarian soy chorizo
- Migas Burrito$11.00
3 eggs scrambled with sauteed onions and jalapenos, cheese, crispy corn tortilla strips, pico de gallo and cilantro
- Breakfast Taco Platter$10.00
Scrambled eggs, cheese, pico de gallo, flour tortilla and choice of carne asada, bacon, local sausage, house made chorizo or vegetarian soy chorizo
- Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
2 fried eggs, bacon or sausage, and American cheese on toasted ciabatta. Served with hashbrowns, tots, or cheesy grits
- Cali Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Breakfast Plate
- Chilaquiles Verde$13.00
Fried corn tortilla chips cooked with street style salsa and topped with diced sweet onion, queso fresco, cilantro, chipotle crema and 2 fried eggs
- Huevos Rancheros$15.00
Two crispy fried corn tortillas with refried beans topped with street style salsa and serrano salsa verde, house made chorizo or vegetarian soy chorizo, two fried eggs, queso fresco, diced sweet onions and cilantro
- Biscuits And Gravy$15.00
Cream biscuits smothered in chunky sausage gravy with 2 eggs and bacon or sausage
- Breakfast Platter$13.00
2 eggs, choice of bacon or sausage, potatoes or cheesy grits and toast or biscuit
- Shrimp and Grits$16.00
Jalapeno cheddar grits, topped with shrip, and rajas
- Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$12.00
Lemon ricotta pancakes(with or without blueberries), served with maple butter syrup and a side of either bacon or sausage
- Guava French Toast$15.00
Challah bread French toast topped with guava whipped cream and hibiscus syrup and maple butter syrup on the side and fresh fruit
Burritos
- Hangry's Beer Cheese Smothered Burrito$16.00
Refried beans, Mexican rice, choice of carne asada or mojo chicken, shredded cheese, julienned Romaine, pico de gallo and sour cream wrapped in 12” tortilla and smothered with beer cheese
- California Burrito$18.00
Refried Beans, Mexican rice, French fries, carne asada, mojo chicken and chipotle shrimp, shredded cheese, julienned Romaine, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
- Cuban Burrito$15.00
Cuban black beans and white rice, mojo chicken, fried sweet plantains, sour cream and pickled onions
Kids
- Kids Breakfast Taco$7.00
flour tortilla with scrambled eggs and cheese, served with tots
- Kids Pancake$7.00
Pancakes with maple syrup
- Kids Grill Cheese$7.00
Served with tots
- Kids Quesadilla$7.00
Served with tots
- Kids Chx Taco$7.00
Chicken Taco on flour tortilla with cheese, served with tots
- Kids Breakfast Platter$7.00
Quesadillas
- Steak Quesadilla$13.00
Cheese and choice of filling on grilled flour tortilla with side of pico de gallo and sour cream
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Cheese and choice of filling on grilled flour tortilla with side of pico de gallo and sour cream
- Black Bean And Soy Chorizo Quesadilla$13.00
Cheese and choice of filling on grilled flour tortilla with side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Sandwiches
- Chipotle Meatball Sub$15.00
Homemade meatballs in chipotle marinara on grilled sub roll with pepperjack cheese
- Turkey Ciabatta$15.00
Thinly sliced turkey on grilled ciabatta with bacon, pepperjack cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, and guacamole
- Cuban Press$15.00
Mojo roasted pork loin, black forest ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard and mayo
- Mac Grill Cheese$15.00
Cheesy mac, pork carnitas and sliced cheddar between crunchy buttered grilled bread
- Meatloaf Press$16.00
Hangry’s meatloaf, bacon, cheddar, chipotle aioli and house made habanero ketchup pressed on grilled sub roll
- Pork Panini$16.00
Grilled sourdough bread with chipotle aioli, pork carnitas, guacamole and pickled onions
- Shrimp Grilled Cheese$17.00
Sourdough bread with chipotle raspberry jam, brie, shrimp and poblano rajas, cheddar cheese and grainy mustard
- Mexican Philly$15.00
Sides
Soups/Salads
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
- Tex Mex Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, pepitas, and our homeade chipotle caesar dressing
- Fajita Nacho Salad$14.00
Fried tortilla chips topped with a bed of romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar, and sour cream, with your choice of protein
- House Salad$6.00
- Caesar Side$6.00
Tacos
- Hangry's Taco Platter$14.00
3 Tacos with your choice of protein, topped with shredded cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- Hangry's Taco Single$5.00
1 Taco with your choice of protein, topped with shredded cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- Street Taco Platter$12.00
3 Tacos on corn tortillas, with your choice of protein, topped with onions and cilantro
- Street Taco Single$5.00
1 Taco on corn tortillas, with your choice of protein, topped with onions and cilantro
- Potato Masala Platter$14.00
4 Crispy fried corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, cilantro chutney, and our potato masala filling
- Blackened Fish Taco$15.00
Blackened mahi on flour tortilla with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and serrano salsa verde
- Birria Style Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Corn tortillas dipped in birria broth, grilled with cheese and then stuffed with diced sweet onions, cilantro and chipotle shrimp and served with birria dipping broth